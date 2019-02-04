Live
MPs to question education ministers
Summary
- Commons sits from 2.30pm for Education questions
- Urgent questions on knife crime and US withdrawal from nuclear treaties
- Statement on decision by Nissan to move X-Trail car production
- General debate on sport for rest of day
- After questions, peers examine Trade Bill
By Sophie Morris, Richard Morris and Alex Partridge
All times stated are UK
What's going on this week?
Welcome back to our coverage of what's on in Westminster this week.
We'll be looking at debates and questions in the Commons and the Lords today. If you want to look ahead, read BBC parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog which outlines what's on in the Commons and the Lords.