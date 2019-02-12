AMs debate substance misuse
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- Business Statement and Announcement
- Statement: Unscheduled Care Winter Delivery
- Debate: The Police Settlement 2019-20
- Debate: The Substance Misuse Annual Report
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
'Criminalisation of some substance misuse adds to the harm caused by such use'
AMs pass the Plaid Cymru amendment to the motion on the Substance Misuse Annual Report, adding that the assembly, "believes that the criminalisation of some substance misuse adds to the harm caused by such use, increases the stigma and prevents the full recovery of addicts and instead believes that tackling substance misuse should be regarded as a health matter, with harm reduction being the primary objective".
'Alter anomaly by ensuring a proportionate consenting procedure is in place'
AMs approve the draft Developments of National Significance (Specified Criteria, Fees and Fees for Deemed Applications) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2019.
There were 35 for, two abstentions and 9 against.
According to the Report of the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee "currently, the default position is that the consenting of newly devolved projects will require planning permission from the Local Planning Authority (“LPA”).
"This creates a perverse situation whereby already devolved smaller scale projects are consented by the Welsh Ministers, whereas larger scale generating stations are consented at the local level by LPAs. These Regulations alter this anomaly by ensuring a proportionate consenting procedure is in place."
Votes at 16 plan for 2021 Senedd election
'Harm reduction being the primary objective'
Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood draws attention to the "long waits for counselling and relapse prevention services highlighted in the Healthcare Inspectorate Wales report".
She calls on the Welsh Government to "address the discrepancies between the official statistics on waiting times, and the variable experiences of people highlighted in this report", as well as "the long waits for counselling and relapse prevention services".
She concentrates in her contribution on Plaid Cymru's amendment proposing adding as a new point at end of motion, that the assembly "believes that the criminalisation of some substance misuse adds to the harm caused by such use, increases the stigma and prevents the full recovery of addicts and instead believes that tackling substance misuse should be regarded as a health matter, with harm reduction being the primary objective."
'Need for tier 4 residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation'
Conservative Mark Isherwood draws attention to "the increase in deaths related to drug misuse and alcohol-specific deaths in Wales".
He calls on the Welsh Government to address the need for tier 4 residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation in Wales.
Increase of 7.1% in alcohol related deaths
There were 540 alcohol related deaths in Wales in 2017, an increase of 7.1% on the previous year.
Drug related deaths in Wales went down from 192 in 2016 to 185 in 2017, compared to 148 in 2011.
'Progress being made in tackling the harms associated with substance misuse'
The final item today is a debate on the Substance Misuse Annual Report.
The Welsh Government motion is to "note the progress being made in tackling the harms associated with substance misuse, as highlighted in the Welsh Government’s Substance Misuse Annual Report and Forward Look (November 2018)."
Nine out of 10 calls are not new crimes being reported
Last month, South Wales Police's chief constable said the force's ability to carry out its core duties is coming under increasing pressure because of a rise in mental health-related calls.
Matt Jukes said nine out of 10 calls are not new crimes being reported.
2.1% increase in funding in 2019-20
We move on to a debate on the Police Settlement 2019-20.
The amount of Revenue Support Grant for Police and Crime Commissioners in 2019-20 is £90.35 million.
All police forces in England and Wales will receive a 2.1% increase in funding in 2019-20 (when compared to 2018-19 on a like for like basis). In real terms this is an increase of 0.3% (in 2018-19 prices).
This means Welsh police forces will receive an increase in central government support of £7.3 million, with a total of £357.3 million available next year.
'Greater transparency' needed
UKIP's Neil Hamilton calls for "greater transparency" in statements of this kind, with a need for "more user-friendly statistics" to facilitate scrutiny.
'Vague'
Plaid Cymru's Helen Mary Jones picks up on the minister's assertion that "hospitals across Wales reported considerably less time spent at the highest level of escalation in December 2018 and January 2019 when compared to December 2017 and January 2018 respectively."
She describes "considerably less time" as "vague" and asks for more details on this as well as on other matters.
'Woefully inadequate'
Conservative Darren Millar welcomes "progress in some areas", but says performance against the 4-hour access target in emergency departments is "woefully inadequate" particularly in two hospitals in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board which is under Welsh Government special measures.
'Difficult for services and staff across health and social care'
Vaughan Gething says "this winter has been difficult for services and staff across health and social care. There have been occasions where patients have waited longer for advice, care or treatment than we or health and social care staff would have liked.
"Winter stomach bugs such as norovirus place additional strain on the NHS. Since October 2018 there have been 103 gastrointestinal outbreaks in hospitals and care homes in Wales."
He adds, "despite a record number of attendances at major emergency departments, performance against the 4-hour access target improved at seven of the thirteen hospitals. However, it is clear performance at three of the sites is simply not good enough and this has impacted the overall national performance."
Statement by the Minister for Health and Social Services
The next item is a Statement by the Minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething, on unscheduled care winter delivery.
Business Statement and Announcement
We move on to the Business Statement and Announcement.
The Trefnydd Rebecca Evans AM outlines the assembly's future business and responds to requests from AMs.
'Impact of ending freedom of movement would be felt directly'
Asked by Lynne Neagle what assessment has been made of the cost to the economy in Wales of ending freedom of movement, the first minister says the "impact would be felt directly in Welsh businesses, universities and public services".
'Postcode lottery' in support for the families of deaf children
Conservative Nick Ramsay says there is a "postcode lottery" in support for the families of deaf children.
The first minister sets out the timetable of a review that is underway.
'Where abuse takes place we want people to speak out'
The first minister says he “recognises nothing” of what Gareth Bennett says. “Where abuse takes place we want people to speak out.”
The Welsh Government is planning to change the law - removing a defence in the law on assault - in this assembly term.
According to a published summary of responses to the consultation, supporters said the new law would ensure children's rights are safeguarded and that children are provided with the same legal protection as adults.
Some argued that the plans will remove confusion or lack of clarity around what constitutes physical punishment.
But opponents said the proposal would have an adverse effect on children by undermining their rights to learn boundaries and discipline.
Of the respondents, 1.5% said they did not know whether the measure would help protect children's rights.
Smacking ban in Wales would be 'widely unpopular'
UKIP leader Gareth Bennett says the Welsh Government plan for a smacking ban in Wales would be "widely unpopular".
He talks about Wales turning into a version of 1930s Stalinist Russia.