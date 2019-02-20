Live
AMs quiz environment minister
Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs
- Questions to the Minister for Housing and Local Government
- Debate on the 'Wales' future relationship with the Committee of the Regions' report
- Debate on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee report: Everybody's Business: A Report on Suicide Prevention in Wales
- Member Debate - Active Travel
- Welsh Conservatives Debate - School Funding
- Short Debate: Housing our Heroes: Are we meeting the housing needs of our veterans?