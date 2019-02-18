Live

MPs to question defence secretary

Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics and @BBCParliament

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Commons day begins with questions to Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson
  2. It comes after reports that a speech he made last week angered China
  3. Then: Urgent question on UK nationals returning from Syria
  4. Followed by: Another urgent question on collapse of regional airline Flybmi
  5. First sitting of Parliament since seven MPs resigned from Labour Party this morning

Live Reporting

By Richard Morris

All times stated are UK

  3. Good afternoon

    Hello and welcome to our coverage of Parliament today – after seven MPs resigned from the Labour Party this morning in protest at Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

    The day will be getting underway shortly, when Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson will face a scheduled departmental scrutiny session.

    It follows reports that he had angered Beijing with a speech last week in which he indicated the UK's intention to send an aircraft carrier to the Pacific.

    Parliament was meant to be on a break this week – but it was cancelled to deal with legislation related to Brexit.

Back to top