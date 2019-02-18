MPs to question defence secretary

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Parliament today – after seven MPs resigned from the Labour Party this morning in protest at Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

The day will be getting underway shortly, when Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson will face a scheduled departmental scrutiny session.

It follows reports that he had angered Beijing with a speech last week in which he indicated the UK's intention to send an aircraft carrier to the Pacific.

Parliament was meant to be on a break this week – but it was cancelled to deal with legislation related to Brexit.