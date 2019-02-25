MPs question home secretary

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the day in Westminster.

The day in the Commons begins at 2:30pm, when Home Secretary Sajid Javid faces a scheduled scrutiny session in front of MPs.

At around 3:30pm, there'll be an urgent question from Labour shadow minister Marsha de Cordova on underpayments of Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

From around 4:30pm, there'll be a statement from Education Secretary Damian Hinds on new guidelines for relationships and sex education.

The final statement will be from International Trade Secretary, Liam Fox, on trade remedies.

After this MPs will debate two Brexit-related pieces of secondary legislation, and then hold a debate marking the twentieth anniversary of the Macpherson Report.