Senedd
Questions to the First Minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
  2. Questions to the Counsel General and Brexit Minister
  3. Statement by the Minister for Economy and Transport: Apprenticeships: Investing in Skills for the Future
  4. Statement by the Deputy Minister and Chief Whip: International Women's Day
  5. Statement by the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs: Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management
  6. Debate: The Second Supplementary Budget 2018-19