Questions to the First Minister
Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- Questions to the Counsel General and Brexit Minister
- Statement by the Minister for Economy and Transport: Apprenticeships: Investing in Skills for the Future
- Statement by the Deputy Minister and Chief Whip: International Women's Day
- Statement by the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs: Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management
- Debate: The Second Supplementary Budget 2018-19