MPs question housing ministers

Summary
- Commons day begins with questions to housing ministers
- Urgent questions on knife crime, probation privatisation and Brexit ferry contracts
- Later: Statement on government fund for less well-off towns in England after Brexit
- Then: Statement on tax avoidance, evasion and compliance
- Government has dropped discussion of tax transparency bill today
- House of Lords sits from 2.30pm
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Health Secretary to answer question on Eurotunnel
It has been confirmed that Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be answering today's urgent question on the government's agreement to pay £33m to Eurotunnel last week.
The agreement was to settle a lawsuit over extra ferry services in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
In December, the Department for Transport (DfT) contracted three suppliers to provide additional freight capacity on ferries for lorries.
One of the firms awarded a ferry contract, Seaborne Freight, has already had its deal cancelled after the Irish company backing it pulled out.
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has been heavily criticised for awarding a contract to Seabourne, which has never run a ferry service and has no ships.
Today in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
Business in the House of Commons begins at 2.30pm with questions to ministers at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
The government has pulled the main business of the day, the remaining stages of the Financial Services Bill, and instead housing questions will be followed by three urgent questions and two ministerial statements.
First up, shadow policing minister Louise Haigh will ask an urgent question on knife crime.
It comes after two 17-year-olds were killed in separate incidents in London and Greater Manchester at the weekend.
Next, shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon will ask a question about the probation system.
On Friday the government spending watchdog said that problems with the partial privatisation of the probation system in England and Wales have cost taxpayers almost £500m.
Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald will then ask a question on Eurotunnel.
Last week it was announced that the government will pay £33m to Eurotunnel in an agreement to settle a lawsuit over extra ferry services in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
The first of the two ministerial statements is from Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire on the Stronger Towns Fund, a £1.6bn fund for less well-off towns in England after Brexit.
Financial Secretary to the Treasury Mel Stride will then deliver a statement on tax avoidance, evasion and compliance.
Labour MP Jim McMahon will lead the adjournment debate, on bus services in Greater Manchester.