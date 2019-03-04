MPs question housing ministers

Business in the House of Commons begins at 2.30pm with questions to ministers at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The government has pulled the main business of the day, the remaining stages of the Financial Services Bill, and instead housing questions will be followed by three urgent questions and two ministerial statements.

First up, shadow policing minister Louise Haigh will ask an urgent question on knife crime.

It comes after two 17-year-olds were killed in separate incidents in London and Greater Manchester at the weekend.

Next, shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon will ask a question about the probation system.

On Friday the government spending watchdog said that problems with the partial privatisation of the probation system in England and Wales have cost taxpayers almost £500m.

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald will then ask a question on Eurotunnel.

Last week it was announced that the government will pay £33m to Eurotunnel in an agreement to settle a lawsuit over extra ferry services in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The first of the two ministerial statements is from Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire on the Stronger Towns Fund, a £1.6bn fund for less well-off towns in England after Brexit.

Financial Secretary to the Treasury Mel Stride will then deliver a statement on tax avoidance, evasion and compliance.

Labour MP Jim McMahon will lead the adjournment debate, on bus services in Greater Manchester.