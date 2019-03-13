Live
AMs quiz education minister
Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Education
- Questions to the Minister for Health and Social Services
- Statement by the Chair of the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee: The effect of Brexit on the arts, creative industries, heritage and the Welsh language
- Debate: Stage 3 of the Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Bill
- Welsh Conservatives debate - Natural Resources Wales
- Short Debate: The importance of apprenticeships