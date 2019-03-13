Senedd
Live

AMs quiz education minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Education
  2. Questions to the Minister for Health and Social Services
  3. Statement by the Chair of the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee: The effect of Brexit on the arts, creative industries, heritage and the Welsh language
  4. Debate: Stage 3 of the Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Bill
  5. Welsh Conservatives debate - Natural Resources Wales
  6. Short Debate: The importance of apprenticeships