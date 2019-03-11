Labour questions Brexit next steps

Welcome to our coverage of the House of Commons.

The day starts with questions to Education Secretary Damian Hinds.

This will be followed by two urgent questions and three statements.

The first urgent question comes from Jeremy Corbyn on progress in the Brexit negotiations and the timetable for approving the deal through a meaningful vote.

Although Mr Corbyn’s question is addressed to the prime minister, she is not required to answer it, and could instead send one of her ministers.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott will then ask the Home Secretary Sajid Javid to make a statement on Shamima Begum.

The three government statements will be on Syria, the Commonwealth and Brexit – the last one will be made by Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay.

MPs will then turn their attention to the remaining stages of the Children Act 1989 (Amendment) Bill which would allow the family court to make an interim care order to protect girls at risk of genital mutilation.