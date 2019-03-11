Live
Labour questions Brexit next steps
Summary
- Urgent question on Brexit negotiations
- Day in Parliament begins with Education questions
- Second urgent question on Shamima Begum
- Three government statements - including one on Syria
- Further statements on the Commonwealth, and on Brexit
Will PM be responding to Labour's urgent question?
Labour Whips tweet...
Theresa May arrives at Westminster Abbey
There has been speculation about whether or not Theresa May will be heading to Strasbourg for Brexit talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
However, at the moment, the prime minister is attending a service at Westminster Abbey commemorating Commonwealth Day.
Today in the Commons
Welcome to our coverage of the House of Commons.
The day starts with questions to Education Secretary Damian Hinds.
This will be followed by two urgent questions and three statements.
The first urgent question comes from Jeremy Corbyn on progress in the Brexit negotiations and the timetable for approving the deal through a meaningful vote.
Although Mr Corbyn’s question is addressed to the prime minister, she is not required to answer it, and could instead send one of her ministers.
Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott will then ask the Home Secretary Sajid Javid to make a statement on Shamima Begum.
The three government statements will be on Syria, the Commonwealth and Brexit – the last one will be made by Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay.
MPs will then turn their attention to the remaining stages of the Children Act 1989 (Amendment) Bill which would allow the family court to make an interim care order to protect girls at risk of genital mutilation.