MPs question pensions ministers

Our coverage of the Commons will begin at 2.30pm with work and pensions questions, before MPs discuss the three urgent questions granted by Speaker John Bercow.

First, Labour MP Janet Daby will ask a question on far-right violence and online extremism following the attack on two mosques in Christchurch last Friday.

Ahead of a crucial EU summit later this week, Tory MP Justine Greening will ask about the procedure for extending Brexit talks under Article 50.

After this, Labour MP Chris Matheson will ask a third urgent question on government contractor Interserve going in to administration last week.

After this, the rest of the day will be taken up with discussion of various pieces of secondary legislation related to Brexit.