Brexit: Theresa May to face MPs

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of another busy day for Brexit.

Theresa May is due to make a statement on Brexit to MPs at around 15.30 GMT, which will be followed by a debate on next steps.

Later today, MPs will then vote on alternatives to the prime minister’s Brexit strategy.

They are expected to back a plan to carve out parliamentary time later this week for a series of so-called ‘indicative votes’ on other Brexit options.

Earlier today, ministers told the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg that they were feeling “more positive” about being able to hold a third attempt this week to get the PM's deal approved.

However, the DUP has said its position has not changed and it will not be baking the deal, which has already been overwhelmingly rejected by MPs twice.