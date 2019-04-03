Live
AMs quiz finance minister
Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Finance and Trefnydd
- Questions to the Minister for International Relations and Welsh Language
- Questions to the Assembly Commission
- Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal - Child Victims of Sexual Abuse
- Debate on the Finance Committee report: The Implementation of Fiscal Devolution in Wales
- Welsh Conservatives debate - Community Mental Health Teams
- Short Debate: Who benefits from social housing?