AMs quiz finance minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Finance and Trefnydd
  2. Questions to the Minister for International Relations and Welsh Language
  3. Questions to the Assembly Commission
  4. Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal - Child Victims of Sexual Abuse
  5. Debate on the Finance Committee report: The Implementation of Fiscal Devolution in Wales
  6. Welsh Conservatives debate - Community Mental Health Teams
  7. Short Debate: Who benefits from social housing?