MPs question Brexit secretary
Summary
- MPs question Stephen Barclay in the Commons
- House of Lords to sit from 11am to examine a bill to ask for an extension to the Brexit process
- The Commons passed bill, proposed by Labour's Yvette Cooper, in one day
- It's up to the EU to decides whether to grant an extension
The day ahead in Westminster
MPs are questioning Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay in the Commons now.
The team from the Department for Exiting the EU is one minister short today, following the resignation of Chris Heaton-Harris.
Later today, the House of Lords will be debating a bill passed by the Commons yesterday, which seeks to force the prime minister to ask for an extension to the Brexit process, in a bid to avoid any no-deal scenario.
Peers will turn to debate on that process from about 11:30 BST.