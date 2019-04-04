MPs question Brexit secretary

MPs are questioning Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay in the Commons now.

The team from the Department for Exiting the EU is one minister short today, following the resignation of Chris Heaton-Harris.

Later today, the House of Lords will be debating a bill passed by the Commons yesterday, which seeks to force the prime minister to ask for an extension to the Brexit process, in a bid to avoid any no-deal scenario.

Peers will turn to debate on that process from about 11:30 BST.