MPs question housing ministers

BBC Copyright: BBC Andrew Gwynne Image caption: Andrew Gwynne

Shadow Communities Secretary Andrew Gwynne says the government left the bidding for money to help with Brexit "until the last minute" and the UK's most deprived communities are being "left behind".

He asks Mr Brokenshire to answer "without any spin or bluster" whether those areas will have less, equal or more funding after the UK leaves the EU.

The secretary of state underlines the "extensive work" the government has done already in deprived areas.

He also says he looks forward to consulting in more detail during the spending review later this year.