MPs question housing ministers
Summary
- MPs question housing, communities and local government ministers
- House of Lords to examine a bill to ask for an extension to the Brexit process
- The Commons passed bill, proposed by Labour's Yvette Cooper, in one day
- It's up to the EU to decides whether to grant an extension
- MPs will also hear two urgent questions - on medical cannabis and situation in Libya
- Statements due on online safety, and on future Commons business
What support is there within EU for Brexit 'flextension'?
Adam Fleming
Brussels reporter
According to leaked minutes of an EU27 meeting, the following countries showed “openness” to the idea of a flexible (longer) Brexit extension - subject to certain conditions:
But all of the member states wanted clarity from the UK on how it intended to follow through on the prime minster’s pledge of “sincere co-operation” with the EU during any extension.
Labour: Deprived communities 'left behind'
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow Communities Secretary Andrew Gwynne says the government left the bidding for money to help with Brexit "until the last minute" and the UK's most deprived communities are being "left behind".
He asks Mr Brokenshire to answer "without any spin or bluster" whether those areas will have less, equal or more funding after the UK leaves the EU.
The secretary of state underlines the "extensive work" the government has done already in deprived areas.
He also says he looks forward to consulting in more detail during the spending review later this year.
Housing, Communities and Local Government questions begin
House of Commons
Parliament
Housing Secretary James Brokenshire starts question time in the Commons by answering a question on cash for councils to prepare for Brexit.
He says £58m has been allocated to give to local authorities, with £20m already paid out.
Mr Brokenshire also says £3.14m is being given to towns and cities with ports, who may be impacted when the UK leaves the EU.
But Lib Dem Tom Brake says a select committee report published last week said the councils should be given the money in full, and port towns need "substantially more".
The SNP's Alison Thewliss also says the money for Scotland is "a drop in the ocean" for what it needs.
Over in the Lords...
Peers will begin their sitting at 14:30 BST.
The Lords begins the day with oral questions - first up will be a question about reducing air pollution, followed by one about the UK's exit date from the EU.
Next will be a question about reducing business rates, before a final one on motorway traffic.
But from 15:00, the Lords will carry out its line by line scrutiny of the bill put forward by Labour's Yvette Cooper, which would force Theresa May to ask the EU for an extension to Article 50.
Day ahead in Westminster
MPs and peers gather for a 14:30 BST start in Parliament, with plenty on the agenda.
In the Commons, MPs will start their day with questions to the housing, communities and local government ministers, led by the secretary of state, James Brokenshire.
Then follows two urgent questions and two statements:
Over in the House of Lords, peers will be examining the EU (Withdrawal) (No 5) Bill - that's the bill which originated with Labour MP Yvette Cooper, which aims to see an extension of the Brexit process, rather than leaving the EU without a deal.
The Lords will be debating committee stage, report stage and third reading.