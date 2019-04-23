Live
MPs return after Easter recess
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics and @BBCParliament
Summary
- Commons resumes after Easter break with questions to Justice Secretary David Gauke
- Then: Urgent questions on climate change protests and awarding of south-eastern railway franchise
- Followed by: Statements on Sri Lanka bomb attacks and killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland
- A third statement, on climate change policy, will follow later this evening
- The House of Lords returns tomorrow