Live

MPs return after Easter recess

Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics and @BBCParliament

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Commons resumes after Easter break with questions to Justice Secretary David Gauke
  2. Then: Urgent questions on climate change protests and awarding of south-eastern railway franchise
  3. Followed by: Statements on Sri Lanka bomb attacks and killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland
  4. A third statement, on climate change policy, will follow later this evening
  5. The House of Lords returns tomorrow