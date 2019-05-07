Live
MPs question health ministers
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics and @BBCParliament
Summary
- MPs will start questioning Health and Social Care Ministers at 2:30pm
- Urgent question on Severe Disability Premium at 3:30pm
- Urgent question on East Midlands Trains rail franchise to follow
- Northern Ireland Bombardier sale urgent question
- A statement on protected places of worship
- Timpson review of school exclusions statement
- MPs will debate wild animals in circuses bill later this evening
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Today in the Commons
Coming up...
House of Commons
Parliament
The parliamentary day starts shortly with Health and Social Care questions from MPs.
At 3:30pm, MPs will hear an answer to an urgent question on the Severe Disability Premium, followed by urgent questions on East Midlands trains rail franchises and the sale of Bombardier in Northern Ireland.
At around 5:45pm, there will be a statement on funding for protection of places of worship, followed by a statement on the Timpson review of school exclusions, and the government's response.
At around 7:45pm, the Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke will introduce a ten minute rule motion on banking, and the main legislative business of the day is a bill on Wild Animals in Circuses.