MPs question health ministers

The parliamentary day starts shortly with Health and Social Care questions from MPs.

At 3:30pm, MPs will hear an answer to an urgent question on the Severe Disability Premium , followed by urgent questions on East Midlands trains rail franchises and the sale of Bombardier in Northern Ireland.

At around 5:45pm, there will be a statement on funding for protection of places of worship, followed by a statement on the Timpson review of school exclusions, and the government's response.

At around 7:45pm, the Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke will introduce a ten minute rule motion on banking, and the main legislative business of the day is a bill on Wild Animals in Circuses.