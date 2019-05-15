Llywydd to consider four AMs’ request to form Brexit Party group

Summary
- The Llywydd Elin Jones is considering a request from four AMs to form a Brexit Party group, with Mark Reckless as leader.
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs
- Questions to the Minister for Housing and Local Government
- Statement by the Chair of the Standards of Conduct Committee: Maintaining Confidence in the Standards Procedure
- Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal - Non-carbon-emission public vehicles bill
- Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Healthy School Meals
- Welsh Conservatives debate - Young Adult Carers
- Short Debate: 'Longer learning for better, safer lives'
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
'Longer learning for better, safer lives'
The topic chosen by Lynne Neagle (Torfaen) for the Short Debate is "Longer learning for better, safer lives: the case for raising the age of participation in education in Wales".
She argues that the compulsory age of education should be raised by two years to 18, which she says "would give our young people not just the skills they need at work, but the security, understanding and resilience they need to lead safe and fulfilling lives".
'Working with, not imposing a duty on, local authorities'
The only amendment by the Welsh Government, moved by Julie Morgan, Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services, is in point 3b - the Conservatives' call to bring forward national introduction of the young carers’ ID card - delete “alongside a duty for local authorities to implement the card” and replace with “and working with local authorities to implement the card”.
'Ensure that respite care provision improves so that young carers can have a break'
Plaid Cymru's Dai Lloyd calls on the Welsh Government to ensure that "respite care provision improves so that young carers can have a break."
'Urgently address the support needs of young adult carers'
Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders also calls on the Welsh Government to "urgently address the support needs of young adult carers, as well as barriers to education, training and employment they face, including:
a) early identification of young carers to help them with accessible support and reduce the likelihood of young people disengaging from education;
b) bringing forward national introduction of the young carers’ ID card alongside a duty for local authorities to implement the card;
c) increasing awareness of local authorities of their duties under the Social Services and Wellbeing (Wales) Act 2014 to promote the wellbeing of carers who need support; and
d) helping young carers to access post-16 education, including through the introduction of a concessionary travel scheme."
'Deeply concerned that young adult carers have significantly lower educational attainment'
The topic chosen by the Welsh Conservatives for their debate is young adult carers.
The party's motion notes that "there are more than 21,000 young adult carers in Wales aged 14-25 who provide assistance and support for families and friends".
The Conservatives are "deeply concerned that young adult carers have significantly lower educational attainment than their peers and that they are three times more likely to be not in education, employment or training (NEET)".
'Healthy weight: healthy Wales'
Education Minister Kirsty Williams says the responses to the Healthy weight: healthy Wales consultation are currently being reviewed.
The draft policy that has 4 main themes:
Cross-party support
There is cross-party support for the motion on healthy school meals:
Co-Submitters
Dai Lloyd (South Wales West)Joyce Watson (Mid and West Wales)
Supporters
Darren Millar (Clwyd West)David Rowlands (South Wales East)Mike Hedges (Swansea East)Russell George (Montgomeryshire)Vikki Howells (Cynon Valley)
'Impact of food and drink in schools on pupil outcomes'
'Increase the amount of food for schools being procured locally'
The topic chosen for the Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) is healthy school meals.
Jenny Rathbone (Cardiff Central) proposes that the assembly:
1. Believes that healthy, nourishing school meals can make an essential contribution to pupils’ wellbeing, attainment, and positive behaviour.
2. Notes that the Children’s Commissioner’s report A Charter for Change: Protecting Welsh Children from the Impact of Poverty provides worrying evidence that a significant number of pupils are not getting their entitlement set out in the healthy eating in maintained schools guidance.
3. Calls on the Welsh Government to:
a) clarify whether the standards of school meals are the responsibility of school governors, local authorities or the Welsh Government and what action is being taken to ensure they are being monitored; and
b) outline what action is being taken to increase the amount of food for schools being procured locally as part of its emphasis on the foundational economy.
'Promote the use of electric vehicles or non-emission vehicles'
The first debate of the day is on a Member's Legislative Proposal - Non-carbon-emission public vehicles bill. Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth (Ynys Môn) proposes that the assembly:
1. Notes a proposal for non-carbon-emission public vehicles bill.
2. Notes that the purpose of this bill will be:
a) to promote the use of electric vehicles or non-emission vehicles in Wales in order to help reduce carbon emissions; and
b) to place a duty on the Welsh Government and other public bodies to develop a strategy to move towards using electric vehicles or non-emission vehicles in the public fleet in Wales.
Transport Minister Ken Skates says as part of the Welsh Government's consultation on ‘Achieving a low-carbon pathway to 2030’ they included a range of transport-specific ideas, such as encouraging electric vehicle take-up by developing the charging network and providing in-city incentives.
He also reinforced a commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of taxis and buses to zero within ten years.
Leaks to the media 'deeply disappointing'
The next item is a Statement by the Chair of the Standards of Conduct Committee, Jayne Bryant: "Maintaining Confidence in the Standards Procedure".
She says "It is deeply disappointing that recently a number of complaints from the Commissioner for Standards have been released to the media, prior to the process having been concluded. In the last two instances this happened before the Committee had even begun its consideration of the complaint."
She reminds all Members "that we must not disclose, communicate or discuss any aspect of a complaint with the press or other media until the Committee’s report is published. This includes the discussion of any potential complaints before they have officially been made.
"Failure to adhere to this procedure is a breach of the code of conduct and will be treated as such".
Topical Question 3: Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015
Andrew RT Davies (South Wales Central) asks:Will the First Minister make a statement on the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, in light of comments made today by Rhodri Williams QC describing the legislation as 'toothless'?
Deputy Minister and Chief Whip Jane Hutt replies the Future Generations Act presents "binding legal obligations and is driving positive change".
She says the act is already having a "powerful impact" and "standing up to the test" but "it is early days, we now need to take stock".
Former minister Alun Davies says his experience in government of the Future Generations Act was it is "worshiped more in theory than in practice".
An attempt to use the Future Generations Act for the first time to challenge a school closure was unsuccessful.
The Welsh Government said the interpretation of the law was a matter for the courts.
The Well-being of Future Generations Act says all public organisations must carry out "sustainable development".
It lists several "well-being goals" for public bodies, including "attractive, viable, safe and well-connected communities".
Topical Question 2: HMRC's error regarding Welsh Rates of Income Tax
Rhun ap Iorwerth (Ynys Môn) asks: Further to the written statement yesterday, will the Minister provide an update on HMRC's error regarding Welsh Rates of Income Tax?
A number of workers in Wales have paid the wrong amount of income tax after Scottish rates were applied instead.
HMRC have not said how many workers were affected by a mix-up over the tax codes used to show where people live.
In April, the Welsh Rates of Income Tax were introduced and the tax code which should be used is C.
HMRC said the error was down to some employers entering an S code for Scotland, which meant some paid too much tax and others not enough.
Rebecca Evans, the Minister for Finance and Trefnydd, says that "HMRC are supporting employers to fix this".
Topical Question 1: Tata Steel Ltd and Thyssenkrupp AG
David Rees (Aberavon) asks:What assessment has the Welsh Government made of the announcement that the joint venture between Tata Steel Ltd and Thyssenkrupp AG is likely not to be approved by the European Commission and thus any further process on the joint venture will be suspended?
The Welsh Government says it would help Tata "in any way" to safeguard jobs, 15,000 of which are in Port Talbot's supply chain.
Economy Minister Ken Skates says he had been touch with Tata's European boss to seek long-term assurances.
Port Talbot employs just under half of Tata's 8,385 workforce in the UK.
Tata's UK plants were put up for sale in March 2016, leading to months of uncertainty.
The move was, however, put on hold and a 10-year £1bn investment plan was announced for the UK's biggest steelworks at Port Talbot - if market conditions allowed - along with a commitment to try and avoid compulsory job losses.
Tata explored merger options with Thyssenkrupp over the next two years and a deal was finally agreed last summer.
But competition concerns emerged over creating what would be Europe's second biggest steelmaker.
It has also led to concerns that the Trostre plant in Llanelli might be off-loaded as part of arrangements to get the merger through.
Where is David Rowlands?
There is laughter when the Llywydd Elin Jones says that David Rowlands is not in the Siambr to ask his tabled question.
Earlier today Mr Rowlands resigned from the UKIP group to join the Brexit Party.
Welsh Veterans Awards praised
Conservative Mark Isherwood sings the praises of the Welsh Veterans Awards, which recognises successes of Welsh Veterans in business, fitness, sport and the wider community.
Clearing tents used by homeless people
Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood calls on the government to condemn Cardiff Council's operation to clear tents used by homeless people in the city centre.
Julie James outlines steps taken by the Welsh Government to tackle homelessness.
In January, Conservative councillor Kathryn Kelloway was temporarily suspended by her group and branded "inhuman" for calling on the council's Labour leaders to "tear down these tents".
A voice in the planning system
We move on to Questions to the Minister for Housing and Local Government, Julie James.
The first of the tabled questions is by the Labour AM for Torfaen, Lynne Neagle: What steps is the Welsh Government taking to ensure that local communities have a voice in the planning system?
In 2017, Torfaen council rejected Peakman's plans to remove millions of tonnes of sandstone from Tirpentwys, bordering Blaenau Gwent, but the developer appealed.
A three-week inquiry was held by Clive Nield, the Welsh Government's appointed planning inspector.
Mr Nield wrote a report for the consideration of Welsh Ministers, who will make the final decision.