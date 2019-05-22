Live
AMs quiz finance minister
Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Finance and Trefnydd
- Questions to the Minister for International Relations and Welsh Language
- Questions to the Assembly Commission
- Debate on the Petitions Committee report: Petition P-05-784 Prescription drug dependence and withdrawal - recognition and support
- Welsh Conservatives debate - The Economy
- Short Debate: Breathing easier in Wales: Pulmonary rehabilitation and smoking cessation services.