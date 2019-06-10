Live

Latest from the Commons

Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics and @BBCParliament

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Commons starts at 14:30 BST with questions to Home Office ministers
  2. Urgent question on serious case reviews into Northants murders
  3. Further UQ on Hong Kong
  4. Statements on Grenfell response and also Ford in Bridgend
  5. National Insurance bill to be debated later
  6. House of Lords also meets at 14:30 BST for questions to ministers

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How to watch the Commons and the Lords

    Watch parliamentary proceedings as MPs and peers question ministers and debate today - you can click on the video streams at the top of this page for coverage.

  3. Today in the Commons

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    The Commons day begins with questions to the Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, and his team of ministers.

    Then, there are two urgent questions. Labour's shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne will be questioning ministers about serious case reviews into murders in Northamptonshire.

    Labour's Catherine West will then ask an urgent question about Hong Kong. After that, ministers will make two statements: on Grenfell response and on Ford in Bridgend.

    That's ahead of the day's main business - the remaining stages of the National Insurance Contributions (Termination Awards and Sporting Testimonials) Bill and a debate on a motion on the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme.

Back to top