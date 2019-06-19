Live
AMs quiz environment minister
Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs
- Questions to the Minister for Housing and Local Government
- Motion to annul the National Health Service (Welsh Language in Primary Care Services) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2019
- Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Teaching the history of Wales
- Debate on Petition P-05-869: Declare a Climate Emergency and fit all policies with zero-carbon targets
- Brexit Party debate - Leaving the European Union
- Short Debate: Poverty in Wales