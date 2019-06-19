Senedd
Live

AMs quiz environment minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs
  2. Questions to the Minister for Housing and Local Government
  3. Motion to annul the National Health Service (Welsh Language in Primary Care Services) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2019
  4. Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Teaching the history of Wales
  5. Debate on Petition P-05-869: Declare a Climate Emergency and fit all policies with zero-carbon targets
  6. Brexit Party debate - Leaving the European Union
  7. Short Debate: Poverty in Wales