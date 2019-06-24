Latest from the Commons

PA Copyright: PA

MPs are set to debate a petition urging the government to ban the use of all non-recyclable and unsustainable food packaging.

This comes after the petition received 247,048 signatures from the public in just six months.

Daniel Zeichner, MP for Cambridge and a member of The Petitions Committee, will open the debate.

The petition states: “Today the Earth is at a crisis point due to our plastic consumption, and as a result, people in the UK are more willing than ever to engage in recycling.

“So much food packaging remains completely, frustratingly unrecyclable. Let’s aim for the UK to lead the world with a 100% recycling rate.”

In response, the government said: “Our Strategy sets out plans to eliminate avoidable plastic waste.

“We have consulted on proposals to incentivise producers to make more sustainable packaging design choices and recyclable packaging.”

E-petitions can be considered for debate by MPs in Westminster Hall if they get 100,000 signatures or more.