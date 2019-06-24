Latest from the Commons

Live
Summary
- Day started at 14:30 BST with education questions
- Commons debate on second reading of the Kew Gardens Bill from the House of Lords
- Statutory instrument on Climate Change Act 2008 (2050 Target Amendment)
- Adjournment debate on smart cities
All times stated are UK
MPs to debate packaging ban
MPs are set to debate a petition urging the government to ban the use of all non-recyclable and unsustainable food packaging.
This comes after the petition received 247,048 signatures from the public in just six months.
Daniel Zeichner, MP for Cambridge and a member of The Petitions Committee, will open the debate.
The petition states: “Today the Earth is at a crisis point due to our plastic consumption, and as a result, people in the UK are more willing than ever to engage in recycling.
“So much food packaging remains completely, frustratingly unrecyclable. Let’s aim for the UK to lead the world with a 100% recycling rate.”
In response, the government said: “Our Strategy sets out plans to eliminate avoidable plastic waste.
“We have consulted on proposals to incentivise producers to make more sustainable packaging design choices and recyclable packaging.”
E-petitions can be considered for debate by MPs in Westminster Hall if they get 100,000 signatures or more.
MP praised for 'magical mystery tie'
House of Commons
Parliament
Speaker John Bercow makes a passing remark about Barry Sheerman's neckwear.
"He sports an admirable tie - my only reservation is that it might be a tad understated," he says
The Labour MP explains that the tie is a limited edition Beatles tie inspired by the magical mystery tour album.
"A very appropriate tie for the state of our parliamentarian life," he suggests.
Brecon and Radnorshire seat 'now vacant'
House of Commons
Parliament
Before education questions begin, Speaker John Bercow confirms that a petition to remove Conservative Chris Davies as the MP for Brecon and Radnorshire has been successful.
He tells the House Mr Davies will no longer participate in any parliamentary proceedings and the seat is "now vacant".
There will now be a by-election in the constituency - Mr Davies has been selected by his party to fight for the seat again.
Good afternoon
House of Commons
Parliament
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the House of Commons.
The day begins with education questions followed by a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May on last week's European Council.
MPs will then consider a bill extending the lease for Kew Gardens - this is expected to be passed quickly.
Next follows debate of a motion to approve a statutory instrument (SI) committing the UK to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, by way of an amendment to the target enshrined in the 2008 Climate Change Act.
BBC parliamentary correspondent Mark D'arcy says the SI "looks unlikely to result in a tight vote; it has cross-party backing, so it should sail through - but expect a bit of flack from the Commons' climate change sceptics".