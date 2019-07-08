Latest from the Commons

The day will be starting at 14:30 BST with Defence questions.

After, there are two urgent questions, the first on diplomatic cable leaks and the second on NHS pensions.

Then, there are two ministerial statements on higher technical education reform and a Commons business statement.

The main business for the day is the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill at second reading.

The day will finish with an adjournment debate on manipulation in the precious metal markets.