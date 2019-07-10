John Bercow
Live

Prime Minister's Questions

Follow us @BBCPolitics and @BBCParliament

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Emma Harrison and Richard Morris

All times stated are UK

  1. Sir Kim Darroch: 'Situation makes it impossible to carry on'

    In his resignation letter, Sir Kim Darroch says: “Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador.

    "I want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.

    “Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador."

    He says he has been "deeply touched" by the support he has received.

  2. BreakingBritish ambassador in Trump row resigns

    The Foreign Office says Sir Kim Darroch has decided to resign as the UK ambassador to the US.

  4. Will May criticise President Trump?

    Here in the office we're wondering if that Trump email row will come up at PMQs. Theresa May has given Sir Kim Darroch her full support, but yesterday, her Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt went further and directly criticised the president himself.

    Could Mrs May use this moment - her third-to-last PMQs - to say more on the row? President Trump was rather derogatory about the PM herself and her handling of Brexit...

  5. Lib Dem MP: 'Entirely right UK ambassador spoke openly'

    BBC Politics Live

    BBC2's lunchtime political programme

    Over on Politics Live, Lib Dem MP Layla Moran is asked about the UK's row with US President Donald Trump over leaked emails.

    She says it is "entirely right that the ambassador is able to speak openly" - Sir Kim Darroch, the UK ambassador to the US, criticised the Trump administration in what were meant to be private cables.

    Mr Trump subsequently called Sir Kim "a very stupid guy".

    Ms Moran says: "It's made it worse that Boris Johnson hasn't given him (Sir Kim) his backing, that has fueled Trump to want to go after the blood."

  6. Will Major row come up at PMQs?

    Parliament
    Copyright: EPA

    This morning former PM Sir John Major said suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit would be "totally unacceptable" and he'd be prepared to go to court to prevent Theresa May's successor doing it. Will all of that come up at PMQs by any chance?

  7. Who's asking the questions at PMQs?

    A look at the order paper...

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Commons order paper
    Copyright: HoC

  8. Good morning

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Welcome to our coverage from the House of Commons today.

    The day will start at 11:30 BST with questions to Cabinet Office ministers.

    At midday, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will face off in prime minister's questions.

    Shortly after, the Commons will hear an urgent question on universal credit fraud.

    After, there's the second reading of the Animal Welfare bill.

    The Commons will close today with a general debate on climate change.

Back to top