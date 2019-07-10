Prime Minister's Questions

Sir Kim Darroch: 'Situation makes it impossible to carry on'
In his resignation letter, Sir Kim Darroch says: “Since the leak of official
documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation
surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador.
"I
want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it
impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.
“Although my posting is not due
to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the
responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador."
He says he has been "deeply touched" by the support he has received.
BreakingBritish ambassador in Trump row resigns
The Foreign Office says Sir Kim Darroch has decided to resign as the UK ambassador to the US.
Labour MP on anti-Semitism: 'How many more resignations will it take?'
Over on Politics Live, Lib Dem MP Layla Moran is asked about the UK's row with US President Donald Trump over leaked emails.
She says it is "entirely right that the ambassador is able to speak openly" - Sir Kim Darroch, the UK ambassador to the US, criticised the Trump administration in what were meant to be private cables.
Mr Trump subsequently called Sir Kim "a very stupid guy".
Ms Moran says: "It's made it worse that Boris Johnson hasn't given him (Sir Kim) his backing, that has fueled Trump to want to go after the blood."
Will Major row come up at PMQs?
EPACopyright: EPA
This morning former PM Sir John Major said suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit would be "totally unacceptable" and he'd be prepared to go to court to prevent Theresa May's successor doing it. Will all of that come up at PMQs by any chance?
Who's asking the questions at PMQs?
A look at the order paper...
House of Commons
Parliament
HoCCopyright: HoC
Good morning
House of Commons
Parliament
Welcome to our coverage from the House of Commons today.
The day will start at 11:30 BST with questions to Cabinet Office ministers.
At midday, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will face off in prime minister's questions.
Shortly after, the Commons will hear an urgent question on universal credit fraud.
After, there's the second reading of the Animal Welfare bill.
The Commons will close today with a general debate on climate change.
Live Reporting
By Emma Harrison and Richard Morris
All times stated are UK
Sir Kim Darroch: 'Situation makes it impossible to carry on'
In his resignation letter, Sir Kim Darroch says: “Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador.
"I want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.
“Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador."
He says he has been "deeply touched" by the support he has received.
BreakingBritish ambassador in Trump row resigns
The Foreign Office says Sir Kim Darroch has decided to resign as the UK ambassador to the US.
Labour MP on anti-Semitism: 'How many more resignations will it take?'
Will May criticise President Trump?
Here in the office we're wondering if that Trump email row will come up at PMQs. Theresa May has given Sir Kim Darroch her full support, but yesterday, her Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt went further and directly criticised the president himself.
Could Mrs May use this moment - her third-to-last PMQs - to say more on the row? President Trump was rather derogatory about the PM herself and her handling of Brexit...
Lib Dem MP: 'Entirely right UK ambassador spoke openly'
BBC Politics Live
BBC2's lunchtime political programme
Over on Politics Live, Lib Dem MP Layla Moran is asked about the UK's row with US President Donald Trump over leaked emails.
She says it is "entirely right that the ambassador is able to speak openly" - Sir Kim Darroch, the UK ambassador to the US, criticised the Trump administration in what were meant to be private cables.
Mr Trump subsequently called Sir Kim "a very stupid guy".
Ms Moran says: "It's made it worse that Boris Johnson hasn't given him (Sir Kim) his backing, that has fueled Trump to want to go after the blood."
Will Major row come up at PMQs?
This morning former PM Sir John Major said suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit would be "totally unacceptable" and he'd be prepared to go to court to prevent Theresa May's successor doing it. Will all of that come up at PMQs by any chance?
Who's asking the questions at PMQs?
A look at the order paper...
House of Commons
Parliament
Good morning
House of Commons
Parliament
Welcome to our coverage from the House of Commons today.
The day will start at 11:30 BST with questions to Cabinet Office ministers.
At midday, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will face off in prime minister's questions.
Shortly after, the Commons will hear an urgent question on universal credit fraud.
After, there's the second reading of the Animal Welfare bill.
The Commons will close today with a general debate on climate change.