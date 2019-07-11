Latest from the Commons

The day has started with international trade questions, to be followed by women and equalities questions. At around 10:30 BST, the government will unveil business for the week ahead in Parliament. Later, there will be a general debate on 20 years of devolution, followed by a backbench debate on leasehold reform. The day will finish with an adjournment debate on the centenary of GCHQ.
