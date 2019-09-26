MPs return to Commons after rowdy scenes

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

An MP has told the government he is going to report them to the Advertising Standards Agency over its "Get ready for Brexit" campaign.

Independent Group for Change MP Chris Leslie said the £100m campaign, including billboards, telling people "get ready, October 31, here we come" was "inaccurate" and "misleading.

He told the Commons: "Nowhere, not even in the small print, does it mention that the law of the land may prevent a no-deal Brexit.

"Shouldn't the government be honest with businesses and consumers?

"And isn't it time - as I certainly will be writing to the Advertising Standards Authority - that the government should be honest in its advertising and not mislead the public in that way?"

Brexit minister James Duddridge replied: "Let's be honest, no-deal is a very real possibility even if this House extends - whether that's through this [act] or some other mechanism - it still might be in the same position at the end and a deal might not be done, and we'd be in a no-deal position.

"It's right that every responsible business prepares for no-deal despite the fact we want a deal."