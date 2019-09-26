MPs return to Commons after rowdy scenes

MPs have had a brief respite from discussing Brexit as matters in Parliament turned to Hong Kong.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for political dialogue between the Hong Kong authorities and protesters, and not to have any issues "crushed by force".
Mr Raab said he has spoken to Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam about the concerns.
Responding to an urgent question in the Commons, Mr Raab said: "I have also made clear our concern about human rights and in particular the mistreatment of those exercising the rightful to lawful and peaceful protesters.
"The concerns of those peaceful protesters should be addressed by political dialogue, not crushed by force."
MP to report government to ASA
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
An MP has told the government he is going to report them to the Advertising Standards Agency over its "Get ready for Brexit" campaign.
Independent Group for Change MP Chris Leslie said the £100m campaign, including billboards, telling people "get ready, October 31, here we come" was "inaccurate" and "misleading.
He told the Commons: "Nowhere, not even in the small print, does it mention that the law of the land may prevent a no-deal Brexit.
"Shouldn't the government be honest with businesses and consumers?
"And isn't it time - as I certainly will be writing to the Advertising Standards Authority - that the government should be honest in its advertising and not mislead the public in that way?"
Brexit minister James Duddridge replied: "Let's be honest, no-deal is a very real possibility even if this House extends - whether that's through this [act] or some other mechanism - it still might be in the same position at the end and a deal might not be done, and we'd be in a no-deal position.
"It's right that every responsible business prepares for no-deal despite the fact we want a deal."
Baldwin: 'Different response' from PM 'more appropriate'
BBCCopyright: BBC
There was a "wall of invective" from the opposition benches in the Commons yesterday, says Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin.
But she believes a "different response" would have been "more appropriate" from Boris Johnson when Labour MP Paula Sherriff raised the issue of abuse towards MPs - rather than to call her comments "humbug".
Speaking about the atmosphere in the Commons broadly, she says: "We do need, all of us, to agree to move on from that kind of hostile rhetoric to something that is constructive, grown up - and find a way either to heal things through a [Brexit] deal, or to heal things by asking the people."
'The language we are hearing across the board isn't helping'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Jo Cox's sister also urged politicians and the media to "think about
how we speak to each other, because it does matter and it does make a
difference".
Ms Cox who was killed by a right-wing extremist days before the EU referendum in 2016.
Kim Leadbeater told BBC Radio 5 Live that "politicians didn't do
themselves any favours last night" and that "we all need reign things
in a little bit in terms of the language and tone of the debate."
She said: "Some things said last night weren't helpful.
This combative and aggressive nature of doing things is a dangerous game
[especially] when politicians are speaking out in genuine fear about death
threats."
She said Jo's family don't want her name to be used to
silence debate as "she was an advocate for robust discussion", adding: "The language we are hearing across the board isn't helping
and it's not moving things forward. Shouting at each other, that's not helping
and the PM saying 'humbug' was not helpful."
Jo Cox's sister: PM should reflect on his comment
BBC Radio 5 Live
The sister of murdered MP Jo Cox says the prime minister should reflect on his comment to MPs on Wednesday that the best way to honour the late MP was to get "Brexit done".
Speaking on Radio 5 Live, Kim Leadbeater told presenter Emma Barnett: "I hope Boris Johnson has had a chance to reflect on that comment and realise that wasn't the most useful or accurate thing to say.
"We all say things we don't mean [in the heat of the moment].
"But to be fair to him I think he meant the way to move forward is to find a solution to this - but I kind of wish he hadn't used Jo's name in that context."
She added that while her parents and family were upset by the conversation, "we have to live and breathe this day in and day out."
Urgent Question on Hong Kong
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Catherine West has asked an urgent question on the ongoing protests in Hong Kong which have entered their 16th week.
The BBC World team have written an explainer to take you through why the protests are taking place.
MPs have accused Boris Johnson of using "dangerous" language after he said a "surrender act" had been passed to stop Brexit.
Watch Wednesday's exchanges from the Commons here.
Wilson: 'Scaredy cats running away from electorate'
House of Commons
Parliament
BBCCopyright: BBC
The DUP’s Sammy Wilson is a rare voice in the Commons backing
the government in a debate dominated by opposition parties.
He says: "The prime minister hit the nail on the head last night when he described this bill as he did.
"The fact of the matter is he has got two choices: Go in all sincerity and negotiate a deal, which we know will be voted down by those who don't want us to leave the clutches of the EU, or crawl to Brussels begging to be allowed to stay at the cost of £1bn a month."
Mr Wilson adds: "If there is such disgust, the courageous thing to do would be allow a general election, allow the people of the UK to decide what they think of this humiliating piece of legislation.
"And if it wasn't for the fact the scaredy cats on this side of the House were running away from the electorate, they would do that today."
Lucas: 'Feels like Alice in Wonderland'
House of Commons
Parliament
BBCCopyright: BBC
An exasperated Caroline Lucas says it "feels like we've entered into surreal world, like Alice in Wonderland".
The Green Party MP criticises the answers from the minister, saying the government will both obey the law and not ask for an extension for Brexit.
She adds: "Anybody watching this will just think this government has lost leave of its senses.
"It can't claim two incompatible things and compatible."
James Duddridge replies: "I didn't quite keep up with all the Alice in Wonderland references, but I am happy to discuss it over a cup of tea - as long as we are not considered two mad hatters."
Sheriff: PM 'inciting hatred'
Victoria Derbyshire
BBCCopyright: BBC
Boris Johnson was "inciting hatred towards MPs" in the House of Commons on Wednesday, says Labour MP Paula Sheriff.
"I don't say that lightly - but I know that feeling is shared by many of us, not just in the Labour party," she says, noting that she has received support from a number of MPs.
Ms Sherriff referred to murdered MP Jo Cox in when addressing the House, saying MPs faced death threats from people using similar language.
She says that MPs, including herself, are "really frightened" by the abuse they receive, and that Mr Johnson's response "demeans the office of the prime minister".
"We absolutely urgently need to dial down the rhetoric," she adds. "We do have far more in common. Let's try and resolve this in a way that doesn't make people fear for their safety."
Nandy: 'Clear electoral strategy' from PM
House of Commons
Parliament
BBCCopyright: BBC
Back to today's proceedings in the House of Commons.
Labour MP Lisa Nandy, who has been pushing for a deal for Brexit, says she has been trying to work cross-party to achieve one.
But she tells Brexit minister James Duddridge: "We can see what is happening here. We can see what the prime minister was doing with that horrendous, divisive language yesterday.
"We can see that this is a clear electoral strategy to whip up hate and try to divide us, and to whip up the hate of people against Parliament.
"For those of us who do want to work cross party to achieve a deal this is making it much, much more difficult."
Live Reporting
By Jennifer Scott, Keiligh Baker, Hazel Shearing and Alex Kleiderman
All times stated are UK
Junior minister to answer urgent question on language
Listen: Johnson 'needs to rethink his language'
BBC Radio 5 Live tweets...
MPs discuss Hong Kong
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs have had a brief respite from discussing Brexit as matters in Parliament turned to Hong Kong.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for political dialogue between the Hong Kong authorities and protesters, and not to have any issues "crushed by force".
Mr Raab said he has spoken to Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam about the concerns.
Responding to an urgent question in the Commons, Mr Raab said: "I have also made clear our concern about human rights and in particular the mistreatment of those exercising the rightful to lawful and peaceful protesters.
"The concerns of those peaceful protesters should be addressed by political dialogue, not crushed by force."
MP to report government to ASA
An MP has told the government he is going to report them to the Advertising Standards Agency over its "Get ready for Brexit" campaign.
Independent Group for Change MP Chris Leslie said the £100m campaign, including billboards, telling people "get ready, October 31, here we come" was "inaccurate" and "misleading.
He told the Commons: "Nowhere, not even in the small print, does it mention that the law of the land may prevent a no-deal Brexit.
"Shouldn't the government be honest with businesses and consumers?
"And isn't it time - as I certainly will be writing to the Advertising Standards Authority - that the government should be honest in its advertising and not mislead the public in that way?"
Brexit minister James Duddridge replied: "Let's be honest, no-deal is a very real possibility even if this House extends - whether that's through this [act] or some other mechanism - it still might be in the same position at the end and a deal might not be done, and we'd be in a no-deal position.
"It's right that every responsible business prepares for no-deal despite the fact we want a deal."
Later in the Lords...
MP 'hugged' by Tory minister over language
Sky's political correspondent tweets...
Baldwin: 'Different response' from PM 'more appropriate'
There was a "wall of invective" from the opposition benches in the Commons yesterday, says Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin.
But she believes a "different response" would have been "more appropriate" from Boris Johnson when Labour MP Paula Sherriff raised the issue of abuse towards MPs - rather than to call her comments "humbug".
Speaking about the atmosphere in the Commons broadly, she says: "We do need, all of us, to agree to move on from that kind of hostile rhetoric to something that is constructive, grown up - and find a way either to heal things through a [Brexit] deal, or to heal things by asking the people."
'The language we are hearing across the board isn't helping'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Jo Cox's sister also urged politicians and the media to "think about how we speak to each other, because it does matter and it does make a difference".
Ms Cox who was killed by a right-wing extremist days before the EU referendum in 2016.
Kim Leadbeater told BBC Radio 5 Live that "politicians didn't do themselves any favours last night" and that "we all need reign things in a little bit in terms of the language and tone of the debate."
She said: "Some things said last night weren't helpful. This combative and aggressive nature of doing things is a dangerous game [especially] when politicians are speaking out in genuine fear about death threats."
She said Jo's family don't want her name to be used to silence debate as "she was an advocate for robust discussion", adding: "The language we are hearing across the board isn't helping and it's not moving things forward. Shouting at each other, that's not helping and the PM saying 'humbug' was not helpful."
Jo Cox's sister: PM should reflect on his comment
BBC Radio 5 Live
The sister of murdered MP Jo Cox says the prime minister should reflect on his comment to MPs on Wednesday that the best way to honour the late MP was to get "Brexit done".
Speaking on Radio 5 Live, Kim Leadbeater told presenter Emma Barnett: "I hope Boris Johnson has had a chance to reflect on that comment and realise that wasn't the most useful or accurate thing to say.
"We all say things we don't mean [in the heat of the moment].
"But to be fair to him I think he meant the way to move forward is to find a solution to this - but I kind of wish he hadn't used Jo's name in that context."
She added that while her parents and family were upset by the conversation, "we have to live and breathe this day in and day out."
Urgent Question on Hong Kong
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Catherine West has asked an urgent question on the ongoing protests in Hong Kong which have entered their 16th week.
The BBC World team have written an explainer to take you through why the protests are taking place.
You can read more here.
Watch: Commons fury at Boris Johnson's language
MPs have accused Boris Johnson of using "dangerous" language after he said a "surrender act" had been passed to stop Brexit.
Watch Wednesday's exchanges from the Commons here.
Wilson: 'Scaredy cats running away from electorate'
House of Commons
Parliament
The DUP’s Sammy Wilson is a rare voice in the Commons backing the government in a debate dominated by opposition parties.
He says: "The prime minister hit the nail on the head last night when he described this bill as he did.
"The fact of the matter is he has got two choices: Go in all sincerity and negotiate a deal, which we know will be voted down by those who don't want us to leave the clutches of the EU, or crawl to Brussels begging to be allowed to stay at the cost of £1bn a month."
Mr Wilson adds: "If there is such disgust, the courageous thing to do would be allow a general election, allow the people of the UK to decide what they think of this humiliating piece of legislation.
"And if it wasn't for the fact the scaredy cats on this side of the House were running away from the electorate, they would do that today."
Lucas: 'Feels like Alice in Wonderland'
House of Commons
Parliament
An exasperated Caroline Lucas says it "feels like we've entered into surreal world, like Alice in Wonderland".
The Green Party MP criticises the answers from the minister, saying the government will both obey the law and not ask for an extension for Brexit.
She adds: "Anybody watching this will just think this government has lost leave of its senses.
"It can't claim two incompatible things and compatible."
James Duddridge replies: "I didn't quite keep up with all the Alice in Wonderland references, but I am happy to discuss it over a cup of tea - as long as we are not considered two mad hatters."
Sheriff: PM 'inciting hatred'
Victoria Derbyshire
Boris Johnson was "inciting hatred towards MPs" in the House of Commons on Wednesday, says Labour MP Paula Sheriff.
"I don't say that lightly - but I know that feeling is shared by many of us, not just in the Labour party," she says, noting that she has received support from a number of MPs.
Ms Sherriff referred to murdered MP Jo Cox in when addressing the House, saying MPs faced death threats from people using similar language.
She says that MPs, including herself, are "really frightened" by the abuse they receive, and that Mr Johnson's response "demeans the office of the prime minister".
"We absolutely urgently need to dial down the rhetoric," she adds. "We do have far more in common. Let's try and resolve this in a way that doesn't make people fear for their safety."
Nandy: 'Clear electoral strategy' from PM
House of Commons
Parliament
Back to today's proceedings in the House of Commons.
Labour MP Lisa Nandy, who has been pushing for a deal for Brexit, says she has been trying to work cross-party to achieve one.
But she tells Brexit minister James Duddridge: "We can see what is happening here. We can see what the prime minister was doing with that horrendous, divisive language yesterday.
"We can see that this is a clear electoral strategy to whip up hate and try to divide us, and to whip up the hate of people against Parliament.
"For those of us who do want to work cross party to achieve a deal this is making it much, much more difficult."
What happened yesterday?
If you're struggling to keep up or just want to refresh your memory of yesterday's events in Parliament, BBC Political Correspondent Jonathan Blake rounds up the day's events here.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced anger in the House of Commons on Wednesday, as MPs returned to the chamber a day after the Supreme Court ruled his prorogation of Parliament unlawful.
He said the court was "wrong" to rule on the suspension, ignoring calls to apologise and challenging opposition MPs to back a general election.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the PM was "not fit for office, and bitter exchanges went on late into the evening as the prime minister accused his challengers of blocking Brexit.
Boles: ‘I must do better’
The MP, who quit the Tory Party over Brexit, tweets…
Watson: Jo Cox could have 'healed a divided nation'
Labour deputy leader Tom Watson tweeted: "I've been thinking very deeply about Jo Cox in the last couple of days, not least because I spent time with her sister yesterday.
"Jo was a future party leader and potential prime minister.
"She could have healed a divided nation and we would have been proud of her."
'About to tell the kids'
Jo Cox's husband, Brendan Cox, tweets...
Benn: 'Anxiety on both sides'
House of Commons
Parliament
Hilary Benn, who led the bill through Parliament, says he is "grateful" for the minister's answers, "but it should not need saying".
He adds: "The fact the minister is here today having to answer is a sign of anxiety on both sides of the House, and many in the country, on how the government is conducting this matter."
But James Duddridge says the government is focused on getting a deal, saying his day "is being filled" with work on it.