Commons Speaker John Bercow is at risk of becoming the non-Speaker due to a croaky voice.

Mr Bercow has become something of a cult figure around the world for his florid turn of phrase and his bellowing of "Order!", or "Orrrrrrrrrrderrh!", while overseeing matters in the chamber.

But MPs expressed concern for him during digital, culture, media and sport questions this morning.

After his raspy voice introduced the session, Mr Bercow noted: "It won't last long, don't worry."

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said: "I hope your voice is fully recovered very soon."

Conservative former minister Tim Loughton added: "I have Strepsils."