The PM's Brexit plan sets out details of a replacement for the Irish border "backstop" in the current Brexit agreement.
The backstop is the controversial "insurance policy" that is meant to keep a free-flowing border on the island of Ireland but which critics - including the PM - fear could trap the UK in EU trading rules indefinitely.
Under Mr Johnson's proposals:
Northern Ireland would leave the EU's customs union alongside the rest of the UK, at the start of 2021
But Northern Ireland would, with the consent of politicians in the Northern Ireland Assembly, continue to apply EU legislation relating to agricultural and other products - what he calls an "all-island regulatory zone"
This arrangement could, in theory, continue indefinitely, but the consent of Northern Ireland's politicians would have to be sought every four years
Customs checks on goods traded between the UK and EU would be "decentralised", with paperwork submitted electronically and only a "very small number" of physical checks
There's a full agenda in the Commons today - kicking off with Digital, Culture, Media and Sport questions now.
That's followed by questions to the Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, and then the Business statement from Leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, laying out what's due to happen in the Commons in the coming days.
The government has confirmed it plans to prorogue Parliament next Tuesday and hold a Queen's Speech on 14 October.
The PM is due to address MPs at about 11:30 BST.
The rest of the day will be occupied with debates - the first of a motion relating to women's mental health- and then on the spending of the Ministry of Justice.
PM to outline Brexit proposals to MPs
The prime minister is expected to set out his proposals for a Brexit deal in Parliament later this morning.
Boris Johnson outlined plans yesterday that would see Northern Ireland stay in the European single market for goods but leave the customs union - resulting in new customs checks.
The plans are designed to replace the controversial backstop proposals, part of the Withdrawal Agreement drawn up by Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May.
Bercow the non-Speaker?
Commons Speaker John Bercow is at risk of becoming the non-Speaker due to a croaky voice.
Mr Bercow has become something of a cult figure around the world for his florid turn of phrase and his bellowing of "Order!", or "Orrrrrrrrrrderrh!", while overseeing matters in the chamber.
But MPs expressed concern for him during digital, culture, media and sport questions this morning.
After his raspy voice introduced the session, Mr Bercow noted: "It won't last long, don't worry."
Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said: "I hope your voice is fully recovered very soon."
Conservative former minister Tim Loughton added: "I have Strepsils."
What has the reaction from Ireland been?
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whose stance is expected to guide how the EU responds, says the UK's approach does not "fully meet the agreed objectives of the backstop".
However, he did add he would study Boris Johnson's proposals "in further detail".
The backstop is a mechanism designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.
PM's next steps revealed?
The Spectator's political editor tweets...
WATCH: What happened on Wednesday?
Struggling to remember all the ins and outs of yesterday? Watch our recap of Wednesday's events here:
Statement expected around 11:30 BST
The prime minister will make his Commons statement late on Thursday morning, around 11:30 BST.
First, however, the cabinet is meeting.
Will the EU compromise?
Katya Adler
Europe Editor
Workable proposals or non-workable proposals? That's the EU's question.
The prime minister says he has delivered a "constructive and reasonable" plan to Brussels, containing UK compromises on finding alternative arrangements to the Irish backstop in a Brexit deal.
Now it's the EU's turn, he reasons.
So what compromises, if any, is the EU now willing to make?
The EU has said it needed concrete, legally operable, realistic UK proposals on the table before it could entertain re-thinking its position.
Continue reading Katya's analysis here.
What's in the PM's plan?
