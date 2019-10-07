MPs question work and pensions ministers

BBC Copyright: BBC

Therese Coffey makes her debut at the dispatch box as the new work and pensions secretary - replacing Amber Rudd, who quit her post (and the party) over Brexit.

Answering a question from Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake on Universal Credit, she claims the timeliness of payments has improved, with 83% being paid in full and on time.

Mr Brake thanks Ms Coffey for "saving herself to answer my question", but his lighthearted tone is soon abandoned when he claims a five-week wait for payments is "causing huge harm" to those on UC.

The minister says it is "important to recognise the help to claim support" offered by the Citizens Advice Bureau, which is "helping people make best efforts to make the right claims so they can be paid on time".