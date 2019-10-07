MPs question work and pensions ministers

Therese Coffey makes her debut at the dispatch box as the new work and pensions secretary - replacing Amber Rudd, who quit her post (and the party) over Brexit.
Answering a question from Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake on Universal Credit, she claims the timeliness of payments has improved, with 83% being paid in full and on time.
Mr Brake thanks Ms Coffey for "saving herself to answer my question", but his lighthearted tone is soon abandoned when he claims a five-week wait for payments is "causing huge harm" to those on UC.
The minister says it is "important to recognise the help to claim support" offered by the Citizens Advice Bureau, which is "helping people make best efforts to make the right claims so they can be paid on time".
Minister: National Living Wage 18 restriction 'down to the Treasury'
House of Commons
Parliament
BBCCopyright: BBC
Former Tory and now independent MP Caroline Nokes brings up the pledge by Chancellor Sajid Javid to reduce the age qualification limit for the National Living Wage to 21 over the next five years.
She asks the government what evidence there is for not extending it down to 18-year-olds and whether they were considering providing
the National Living Wage "to those who are young, but able to provide a great
deal to an employer in the workplace".
Minister Mims Davies says Ms Nokes will "know that sadly if it
was me I would love to take it down to 18”.
But causing a stir in the Commons, she adds: "This is down to the Treasury and
I will direct the question accordingly."
Universal Credit questioned
House of Commons
Parliament
BBCCopyright: BBC
The main topic of debate is Universal Credit - the government's major welfare reform launched in 2010.
A number of Labour MPs stand up to criticise the scheme's effect on disabled people, claiming some have died when being deemed fit to work or have had their disability payments removed as part of the process.
The SNP also raises the reported five-week wait for payments that people face.
But Work and Pensions Minister Guy Opperman says UC gives support "that was never there under the former system".
There are some murmurs of disapproval when Tory MP Stephen Crabb says: "One way for people on UC to build their financial resilience is through regular saving."
But he accepts "that can feel incredibly difficult for people on low incomes".
Mr Opperman says the government is championing projects to help those on UC to save, and they are working.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Coffey's debut
House of Commons
Parliament
Therese Coffey makes her debut at the dispatch box as the new work and pensions secretary - replacing Amber Rudd, who quit her post (and the party) over Brexit.
Answering a question from Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake on Universal Credit, she claims the timeliness of payments has improved, with 83% being paid in full and on time.
Mr Brake thanks Ms Coffey for "saving herself to answer my question", but his lighthearted tone is soon abandoned when he claims a five-week wait for payments is "causing huge harm" to those on UC.
The minister says it is "important to recognise the help to claim support" offered by the Citizens Advice Bureau, which is "helping people make best efforts to make the right claims so they can be paid on time".
Minister: National Living Wage 18 restriction 'down to the Treasury'
House of Commons
Parliament
Former Tory and now independent MP Caroline Nokes brings up the pledge by Chancellor Sajid Javid to reduce the age qualification limit for the National Living Wage to 21 over the next five years.
She asks the government what evidence there is for not extending it down to 18-year-olds and whether they were considering providing the National Living Wage "to those who are young, but able to provide a great deal to an employer in the workplace".
Minister Mims Davies says Ms Nokes will "know that sadly if it was me I would love to take it down to 18”.
But causing a stir in the Commons, she adds: "This is down to the Treasury and I will direct the question accordingly."
Universal Credit questioned
House of Commons
Parliament
The main topic of debate is Universal Credit - the government's major welfare reform launched in 2010.
A number of Labour MPs stand up to criticise the scheme's effect on disabled people, claiming some have died when being deemed fit to work or have had their disability payments removed as part of the process.
The SNP also raises the reported five-week wait for payments that people face.
But Work and Pensions Minister Guy Opperman says UC gives support "that was never there under the former system".
There are some murmurs of disapproval when Tory MP Stephen Crabb says: "One way for people on UC to build their financial resilience is through regular saving."
But he accepts "that can feel incredibly difficult for people on low incomes".
Mr Opperman says the government is championing projects to help those on UC to save, and they are working.
Location, location...
BBC business producer tweets
Scaffolding to be removed from Elizabeth Tower
House of Commons tweets...
Speaker thanks MPs for 'effective throat remedy'
Last week, the Speaker of the Commons, John Bercow, was rather hoarse and struggling to keep up the volume.
He seems back on form today, and he takes a moment to thank Labour MP Grahame Morris for providing "a very effective throat remedy".
You can see his raspy performance below...
What's on today in the Commons?
The day starts with questions to Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey - it's her first stint at the dispatch box in the job.
After that, there are five urgent questions for ministers to answer.
After those questions, the day will be taken up with motions and the remaining stages of a bill which started off in the House of Lords, the Census (Return Particulars and Removal of Penalties) Bill.