Latest on Brexit deal talks

BBC Copyright: BBC

"I don't blame Boris Johnson for doing and saying the things he's done," Labour MP Jess Phillips says.

"I just wish he had acted like a statesman.

"I just wish.. he had sought to find some sort of consensus in Parliament [on Brexit].

"Nobody has tried to do that everybody has behaved badly."

She says she is scared of the consequences of a no-deal Brexit for her Birmingham Yardley constituents.