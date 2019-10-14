Queen's Speech outlines government's agenda

BBC Copyright: BBC

BBC online politics reporter Emma Harrison is inside the House of Lords waiting for the proceedings to start.

"A number of women are here in their finest, with several wearing tiaras," she says.

She has also spotted the prime minister's girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, and his father, Stanley Johnson, sat together in the gallery.

"The room is already very busy as they await the arrival of the Queen and Prince Charles," she adds.