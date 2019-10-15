Today marks the second day of debate on the Queen's Speech, where MPs across the Commons will discuss the government's new proposals.

MPs will meet at 11:30 BST.

Yesterday’s Queen's Speech detailed 26 new and returning bills, including proposals to make photographic ID necessary to vote, tougher sentencing for criminals and several post-Brexit bills.

The topic of today’s debate is Britain’s place in the world. MPs will debate the government's legislative agenda for the rest of this week, and then on Monday and Tuesday next week, when a vote will be held.

The House of Lords will also be debating the government's proposed plans, from 14:30 BST.