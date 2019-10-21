Live
Latest as No 10 pushes for Brexit deal vote
Read our main story: No 10 to push again for Brexit deal vote | What is in the new Brexit deal? | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Barclay expecting 'large number' of Brexit bill amendments
Select Committee
Parliament
Stephen Barclay tells peers he expects a "large number" of amendments to be tabled to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB), which will be published later.
Mr Barclay tells the committee is because the scope of the WAB is "extremely wide".
This bill is required for the PM's Brexit deal to be implemented, and will have to be approved by the Commons and Lords for the deal to come into effect.
Amendments could put ratification in doubt
The legislation which would implement Brexit - called the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) - will be introduced on Monday and must begin the process of parliamentary scrutiny.
The BBC's poltical editor said opposition MPs were likely to try to change the bill, for example, including a customs union with the EU after Brexit or attaching the deal to another referendum.
Two Urgent Questions in the Commons
Barclay: Letwin amendment 'disappointing'
Select Committee
Parliament
Now giving evidence to the Lords EU Committee, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay is asked how he feels after MPs voted on Saturday to delay approval of the PM's deal.
He tells peers it was "disappointing" that a so-called meaningful vote - on whether to give parliamentary approval to the deal - "didn't happen".
Asked what the government will do if Speaker John Bercow doesn't allow that vote later today, Mr Barclay says ministers will "cross that bridge when it comes".
However, he says it would be "odd" not to give MPs a chance to approve the deal, now that it has been agreed with the European Union.
What actually happened on Saturday?
The BBC's Jonathan Blake explains what the Letwin amendment is, and what it means for Brexit.
Speaker statement later
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage, as MPs meet later following their decision on Saturday to delay approval of the PM’s Brexit deal.
Downing Street is pushing for the Commons to get a "straight up-and-down vote" on the deal on Monday afternoon, but it is not clear whether Commons Speaker John Bercow will allow it.
Mr Bercow is due to announce his decision at about 15:30 BST, about an hour after today’s sitting in the Commons gets under way.
Before that though, we’ll be hearing from Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, who is due to give evidence to the House of Lords EU Committee at midday.