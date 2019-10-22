Live
MPs prepare for Brexit bill scrutiny
By Harriet Agerholm and Alex Kleiderman
A big moment - with problems and opportunities
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
Here it is. And here we go. The government has now published the pages and pages of new laws that need to be passed to make our departure from the EU happen.
Forget the meaningful vote, to get Brexit done - as the prime minster never tires of saying - this whole bundle of legislation has to pass.
The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill is a document of 110 pages that details exactly how Parliament is expected to put the deal that the prime minister agreed with his counterparts around the continent into UK law.
For Brexit watchers it is a big moment.
What is in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill?
The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill is a 110-page document that details exactly how Parliament is expected to put the deal that the prime minister agreed with the EU into UK law.
The deal the prime minister agreed with his counterparts around the continent scraps the backstop - the controversial measure designed to prevent a return to physical checks on the Irish border - and instead effectively establishes a new customs border in the Irish Sea.
The deal would see the whole of the UK leave the EU customs union, meaning it could strike trade deals with other countries in the future.
The Withdrawal Agreement Bill will also turn any agreed transition period into law, fulfil requirements on the rights of EU citizens in the UK, and allow the government to make “divorce payments” to the EU foreseen under the current deal.
Thornberry: 'We need time'
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said Labour was "outraged" by the government's attempt to push the bill through in a short time.
"When I did the Health and Social Care Act, which was a major piece of legislation, it took three months," the Labour MP told BBC Breakfast.
"In order for politicians to do their job properly, we do need to have time," she added. "We don't see why we should play Boris Johnson's game."
‘Extraordinary’ timeframe
Dr Brigid Fowler, a senior researcher at the Hansard Society, said it was “extraordinary” for the bill to be debated in such a short time frame.
“For a bill of this importance and complexity, the timetable that the government is proposing is extraordinary - to try and get this through the Commons in three days,” she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
“This is not a general debate about Brexit or different forms of Brexit,” she adds.
“This is making the law that is going to affect millions of people for years - and that's why this matters. And the MPs and peers only saw the bill last night.”
Pound up ahead of Brexit bill vote
Sterling was trading up 0.10% against the dollar to $1.2974 as MPs prepare to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill later.
The pound also nudged up 0.06% ahead of the euro at €1.1633.
In overnight trade, Sterling held firm despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson failing to get a vote on his Brexit deal on Monday.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the government’s final bid to get the UK to leave the EU by the end of the month.
MPs are to vote today on whether to back the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which was published last night.
If they back Mr Johnson’s deal, they will then be asked to approve the government’s three-day timetable to consider the legislation.
Opposition MPs say this will not be enough time to properly scrutinise the bill.
On this page we'll cover the latest from the Commons, as well as the reaction elsewhere.