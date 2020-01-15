Latest from Westminster: PMQs

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The situation involving Flybe also seems like to come up at PMQs - starting at noon.

Three cabinet ministers - Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom and Chancellor Sajid Javid signed off on a deal that will keep the troubled airline operating on Tuesday night.

Those backing the move point to its importance for regional connectivity, as well as all the jobs at stake.

But others are not impressed. The bailout has been branded a "misuse of public funds" by Willie Walsh, senior boss at rival British Airways,

Environmental campaigners also criticised the move which includes a proposal to cut air passenger duty.

Airlines collect the duty from passengers as part of their ticket price, and then hand it over to HMRC.

It is understood Flybe could be given up to three months' breathing space to pay about £100m worth of duty.

But Green MP Caroline Lucas, among others, is unimpressed at the message that sends when it comes to the issue of climate change - aviation is, of course, a significant emissions contributor.

For Labour, though, the issue is a slightly tricky one - Jeremy Corbyn's instincts to criticise the government and argue for action on climate change, set against his desire to protect industries and workers.

