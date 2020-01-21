The chamber of the House of Lords
Brexit bill to be debated in Lords

  1. Good morning

    The House of Lords is due to sit from 11:00 GMT, to examine the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill - the Brexit bill.

    There were three defeats for the government yesterday, as peers supported calls for EU nationals to be given a physical document as proof they have the right to live in the UK after it leaves the bloc.

    They also voted to remove ministers' power to decide which EU Court of Justice rulings can be disregarded or set aside by UK courts and tribunals.

    More to come today...

