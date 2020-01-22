Westminster latest: PMQs and Brexit bill

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Meanwhile, the Labour leadership contest is rumbling on. Yesterday was a big day because one of the candidates, Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips, pulled out of the race.

She has since come out in support of friend and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, who also had a boost in the competition yesterday when she received backing from the GMB union.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Phillips said Ms Nandy's message and manner had "really impressed" her.

She said Sir Keir Starmer would be her second choice and she would be delighted to work with either one of them as Labour’s future leader.

But she said Rebecca Long-Bailey was not the right leader at the moment, although didn’t rule out serving in her shadow cabinet were she to win.

“I think we need to look at the electoral challenge we just faced and recognise we really need to not just carry on with has gone before, but have a real shift in the way the Labour Party approaches how it speaks to the country," Ms Phillips told political correspondent Alex Forsyth.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry is also running for leadership.

