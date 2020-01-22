Live
Westminster latest: PMQs and Brexit bill
By Emma Harrison and Paul Seddon
Commons filling up ahead of PMQs...
Watch: Kendall on Jess Phillips and the Labour leadership
Phillips: Labour Party needs 'real shift'
Meanwhile, the Labour leadership contest is rumbling on. Yesterday was a big day because one of the candidates, Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips, pulled out of the race.
She has since come out in support of friend and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, who also had a boost in the competition yesterday when she received backing from the GMB union.
Speaking to the BBC, Ms Phillips said Ms Nandy's message and manner had "really impressed" her.
She said Sir Keir Starmer would be her second choice and she would be delighted to work with either one of them as Labour’s future leader.
But she said Rebecca Long-Bailey was not the right leader at the moment, although didn’t rule out serving in her shadow cabinet were she to win.
“I think we need to look at the electoral challenge we just faced and recognise we really need to not just carry on with has gone before, but have a real shift in the way the Labour Party approaches how it speaks to the country," Ms Phillips told political correspondent Alex Forsyth.
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry is also running for leadership.
What's happening with the Brexit bill?
Here's some more on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill - more commonly just referred to as the Brexit bill.
While the legislation sailed through the Commons without any amendments, the government suffered five defeats in the Lords on suggested changes made by peers.
On Monday, peers defeated the government on EU citizens, EU Court of Justice rulings and court independence.
Then yesterday, the government lost a vote on the issue of child refugees. A fifth loss followed soon after on the role of the devolved governments in the Brexit process.
On the child refugees issue, let us explain a bit more..
A previous version of the Brexit bill required the government to seek agreement with the EU to ensure that unaccompanied children could continue to come to the UK to join a relative.
However, following Boris Johnson's election victory, this guarantee was weakened, instead only requiring the government to make statements to Parliament on the subject after Brexit.
Lord Dubs - who came to the UK as a child to escape the Nazis - put down the amendment seeking to reinsert the original commitment and he won.
These amendments go back to the Commons for consideration by MPs today, but in all likelihood, they'll reject the changes and send the bill back to the Lords - a parliamentary process known as ping pong.
Ultimately, the government is expected to get its way.
And over in the Lords...
Proceedings in the Lords start later, at 15:00 GMT.
Questions in the chamber will include one on the review of the continuation of the BBC licence fee from Lord Blunkett.
And Lord Grade of Yarmouth is raising the issue of incidents of sepsis in the UK.
There is also time scheduled for the consideration of amendments from the Commons on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill. We're expecting changes made to the bill by peers to be reversed when the Brexit bill comes back before MPs today.
Coming up in the Commons
Welcome to Wednesday's live page where we'll bring you the latest updates from Westminster.
First up in the Commons, minister Michael Gove - officially the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster - will be taking questions from MPs from 11:30 GMT.
Then, we'll bring you Prime Minister's Questions at 12:00.
After that there'll be an Urgent Question from shadow home secretary Diane Abbott on the Home Office’s oversight of police working within the counter-extremism programme Prevent.
Later, MPs will consider amendments made to the Brexit bill by peers in the House of Lords.
This is the piece of legislation that ensures the UK leaves the EU on 31 January with a deal.