Live
Latest from European Parliament and Westminster
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Brexit: What happens now? | Five crucial decisions for the Johnson era
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Brexit: What happens now? | Five crucial decisions for the Johnson era
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Brexit 'victory for grassroots campaigning' - Farage
European Parliament
Brussels
Nigel Farage tells his farewell press conference in Brussels that he always belied the UK was a "square peg in round hole" when it came to the EU.
He says Brexit-backing MEPs were seen as "pretty odd" when he first arrived at the assembly in 1999, but Euroscepticism has become "mainstream".
Brexit, he says, is probably the most important event in British history since the Reformation.
The event, he adds, is a "victory for grassroots campaigning".
Labour MEP explains half-and-half scarves
They appeared in a BBC Breakfast piece this morning...
Farage: I'll miss being the pantomime villain
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Before that though, Nigel Farage tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme he is "very happy" to have achieved his political goal of Brexit, although he will miss being the "pantomime villain".
He says the UK has "made a horlicks" of leaving, and the PM's Brexit deal is "shocking," but predicts Brexit will eventually mark "the beginning of the end for this European project".
He adds that he disagrees with Irish PM Leo Varadkar that the EU will have the stronger team in the upcoming post-Brexit trade talks.
He says the UK is in a good position, as many in Europe are "very scared" that the UK will become "more competitive than they are".
Farage to speak to the press shortly
Nigel Farage will be giving a farewell press conference in Brussels this morning, ahead of the vote this afternoon .
The MEP, formerly leader of UKIP and now leading the Brexit Party, has been campaigning for the UK's exit ever since he was first elected in 1999.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of events in Westminster and Brussels today.
It’s set to be an historic day in the Belgian capital, with the European Parliament due to vote on approving the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
The deal sailed through its committee stage and its approval is expected to be a formality.
However it will be an occasion for MEPs on both sides of the debate to celebrate or lament the UK’s departure, and there will be a special ceremony and even music.
Meanwhile back in London, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will face off for their usual Wednesday session of Prime Minister’s Questions.