MPs question transport ministers
Smart motorway safety questioned
Labour's Lilian Greenwood says a Tory MP recently accused Highways England of "a shocking degree of carelessness" in rolling out all-lane running in smart motorways.
She says the Chair of the Police Federation has called smart motorways "inherently dangerous and a death trap".
She says it has been months since the government last considered the dangers of smart motorways.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says that the general election has extended the amount of time that it has taken to look into smart motorways.
He adds that he has "uncovered a range of different issues that I am not content to simply brush over" - and he says he is "nearly there" on collecting the evidence on smart motorways.
"It's taking a little bit longer, but I think to get to a much better outcome," he finishes.
Smart motorways now cover more than 400 miles of England.
There are three types of smart motorway:
Call for more investment in northern transport projects
Labour's Afzal Khan asks what the government is doing to redress regional disparities in transport investment.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says that the government has "made clear" their ambitions for transport infrastructure across the UK.
Mr Khan says those in the north are frequently promised projects which often don't materialise.
Mr Shapps replies to say that the UK is spending £48bn on rail, excluding Northern Powerhouse rail. £13bn will be spent on rail in the north, he adds.
