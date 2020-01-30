MPs question transport ministers

HoC Copyright: HoC

Labour's Lilian Greenwood says a Tory MP recently accused Highways England of "a shocking degree of carelessness" in rolling out all-lane running in smart motorways.

She says the Chair of the Police Federation has called smart motorways "inherently dangerous and a death trap".

She says it has been months since the government last considered the dangers of smart motorways.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says that the general election has extended the amount of time that it has taken to look into smart motorways.

He adds that he has "uncovered a range of different issues that I am not content to simply brush over" - and he says he is "nearly there" on collecting the evidence on smart motorways.

"It's taking a little bit longer, but I think to get to a much better outcome," he finishes.

Smart motorways now cover more than 400 miles of England.

There are three types of smart motorway: