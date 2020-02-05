PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions

HOC Copyright: HOC

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford accuses Boris Johnson of adopting an "isolationist" approach to post-Brexit trade and "banning" journalists from briefings.

He asks the prime minister whether he is trying to "impersonate" Donald Trump.

In response, Mr Johnson says the government has taken an "outward-looking approach".

In a second question, Mr Blackford says the PM is "on a dangerous trajectory" and says the Conservative government is a "threat to the NHS".

In response, Mr Johnson says the SNP want to "hand back" policy control to Brussels by rejoining the EU, and adopt an as-yet-unknown currency.