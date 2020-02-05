PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions

The chamber is slowly filling up ahead of PMQs, but here is what else is going on in the world of UK politics:
David Cameron told the BBC that he was grateful to
be asked to head up COP26 but he thought it was best being led by a minister. This comes after Claire O'Neill, a former Conservative minister, was sacked from the role
The ex-PM is also in the news after his bodyguard reportedly left his gun in a toilet on a transatlantic jet
Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan has launched a public consultation on whether non-payment of the TV licence fee should remain a criminal offence
A former parliamentary official has said it "would be a scandal" if John Bercow was given a peerage, criticising his behaviour while Speaker. Mr Bercow called allegations of bullying "total and utter rubbish"
And Conservative MP for Redditch Rachel Maclean reveals she was operated on by disgraced surgeon Ian Paterson.
PMQs: Who's asking the questions?
PMQs will kick off shortly. Here is today's questioners:
Conservtive Dr
Jamie Wallis (Bridgend)
Conservative Darren Henry (Broxtowe)
Labour's Matt Western (Warwick and Leamington)
Plaid Cymru's Hywel Williams (Arfon)
Conservative Michael Tomlinson (Mid Dorset and North
Poole)
Labour's Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green)
Labour's Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East)
Labour's Mohammad Yasin (Bedford)
Conservative Damian Green (Ashford)
Labour's Alex Davies-Jones (Pontypridd)
Labour's Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)
Labour's Ruth Jones (Newport West)
Conservative Mark Logan (Bolton North East)
Conservative Edward Timpson (Eddisbury)
The SNP's Owen Thompson (Midlothian)
Good morning
House of Commons
Parliament
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Westminster.
At midday, Boris Johnson will be back in the Commons to face questions from Jeremy Corbyn and backbench MPs at this week's Prime Minister's Questions.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
SNP leader trades barbs over trade, NHS and press
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford accuses Boris Johnson of adopting an "isolationist" approach to post-Brexit trade and "banning" journalists from briefings.
He asks the prime minister whether he is trying to "impersonate" Donald Trump.
In response, Mr Johnson says the government has taken an "outward-looking approach".
In a second question, Mr Blackford says the PM is "on a dangerous trajectory" and says the Conservative government is a "threat to the NHS".
In response, Mr Johnson says the SNP want to "hand back" policy control to Brussels by rejoining the EU, and adopt an as-yet-unknown currency.
Green MP criticises PM's stance on climate change
Green MP tweets
Caroline Lucas is the only Green MP in the Commons and she often asks a question at PMQs - but we're not sure if the Speaker will call her later in this session.
Corbyn attacks PM over 'shutting out newspapers'
PMQs
House of Commons
Parliament
Jeremy Corbyn continues his attack on the prime minister over climate change.
He says the former minister Claire O'Neill described preparations in Whitehall "as petty political struggles and black-ops breifings".
"No wonder the prime minister is shutting newspapers out of Number 10," Mr Corbyn says.
"When will he face up to the climate emergency and take the action necessary to turn Glasgow into the turning point?”
The PM says: "We are going to have a fantastic summit in Glasgow.
"I’m a journalist, I loved journalism, the people of this country don’t blame the media, they see they do their best."
Corbyn: PM is a climate sceptic
PMQs
House of Commons
Parliament
Sticking with climate change, Mr Corbyn accuses Mr Johnson of having been "a climate sceptic".
He adds that his work on the climate change conference has been a "monumental failure" and is "a continuation of his climate change denial statements he was regularly making up until 2015".
Mr Johnson accuses the Labour leader of talking "absolute nonsense".
"His own approach is utterly unclear," he says.
PM hits back at Corbyn over climate challenge
House of Commons
Parliament
Mr Corbyn accuses the government of "funding billions on fossil fuel projects abroad".
Mr Johnson says the "grotesque failure of the leader of the opposition to understand what is happening in this country’s economy is mind-boggling".
He says the country is leading in the production and design of technology for off-shore wind farms.
Corbyn: UK will miss climate targets
House of Commons
Parliament
Mr Corbyn says the UK isn't meeting its targets on climate change and isn't due to meet its target.
In response, the PM says the UK has cut CO2 emissions since 2010 by 42%.
"That is an astonishing achievement...thanks to free market dynamic one nation Conservatism," he adds.
Corbyn: PM failing on climate action
House of Commons
Parliament
Jeremy Corbyn says the government's own figures show it is missing the carbon budget.
Referring to the sacking of Claire O'Neill, he adds: "We found out this more two former Conservative leaders turned down the job done by his minister."
He says the PM is "failing spectacularly" on climate action.
Boris Johnson replies that this is "beyond satire".
"This is the first major economy in the world to have set a target of carbon neutral by 2050.
"We will have a wonderful summit in Glasgow by the end of the year."
Corbyn challenges PM on climate change
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also praises the emergency services for how they responded to the terror attack in Streatham.
He then moves on to ask about climate change and notes that ex-minister Claire O'Neill accused the government of displaying "huge lack of leadership and engagement" on the subject.
"What on earth did she mean?" he asks.
The prime minister says the government's record on climate change is "quite phenomenal".
"We are reducing greenhouse gas - all he would produce is hot air," he adds.
Speaker: Everyone should be able to follow PMQs
House of Commons
Parliament
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle says having PMQs interpreted into British Sign Language will help make Parliament more accessible.
"Everyone deserves to be able to follow what is such a key moment int he parliamentary week," he adds.
PMQs begins
House of Commons
Parliament
Opening PMQs, Boris Johnson pays tribute to the "brave response" from the police to the terrorist incident in Streatham on Sunday.
Read more about the attack here.
Boris Johnson arrives for PMQs
PMQs
House of Commons
Parliament
'A good draw for Nottingham'
Labour MP tweets...
What else is happening in Westminster?
The chamber is slowly filling up ahead of PMQs, but here is what else is going on in the world of UK politics:
PMQs: Who's asking the questions?
PMQs will kick off shortly. Here is today's questioners:
Good morning
House of Commons
Parliament
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Westminster.
At midday, Boris Johnson will be back in the Commons to face questions from Jeremy Corbyn and backbench MPs at this week's Prime Minister's Questions.
This will be the first PMQs session to be signed live into British Sign Language on Parliament's website, as part of a trial run by the House of Commons.
Later this afternoon, there will be two Labour-led opposition day debates on local government funding and transport policy.
Before that though, MPs are currently putting questions to ministers at the Northern Ireland Office.