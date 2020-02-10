Westminster latest: Home Office questions

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the government will be implementing a "points-based" immigration system. She says "we want the brightest and the best" to come to the UK, but reassures MPs that necessary low-skilled workers, for example seasonal agricultural workers, will be able to enter the country. Labour's Meg Hillier asks if the government will reconsider the proposed £30,000/year salary threshold for new migrants, as it may stop some needed workers from entering the country. Ms Patel says the new system will be flexible, to allow migrants to fill shortages.
Live Reporting
By Gavin Stamp and Lucy Webster
All times stated are UK
MPs debate new immigration system
House of Commons
Parliament
Home Secretary Priti Patel says the government will be implementing a "points-based" immigration system.
She says "we want the brightest and the best" to come to the UK, but reassures MPs that necessary low-skilled workers, for example seasonal agricultural workers, will be able to enter the country.
Labour's Meg Hillier asks if the government will reconsider the proposed £30,000/year salary threshold for new migrants, as it may stop some needed workers from entering the country.
Ms Patel says the new system will be flexible, to allow migrants to fill shortages.
Today in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs' week has started with Home Office questions. MPs are asking about counterterrorism policy and gang crime.
At 15:30 GMT Labour's David Lammy will ask the home secretary an urgent question on a review of the Windrush scandal and what effect this will have on a deportation flight planned for tomorrow.
There'll also be a statement on the response to flooding from Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers.
This will be followed by the day's main business: a debate on the Windrush Compensation Scheme (Expenditure) Bill.
Home Office questions
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs are currently questioning Home Office ministers - raising issues such as terrorism, refugees and asylum seekers, and support for police officers' families.
Home Office Minister Brandon Lewis has confirmed that the government will introduce emergency legislation to prevent the automatic early release of terrorrist offenders tomorrow.