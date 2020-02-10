Westminster latest: Home Office questions

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the government will be implementing a "points-based" immigration system.

She says "we want the brightest and the best" to come to the UK, but reassures MPs that necessary low-skilled workers, for example seasonal agricultural workers, will be able to enter the country.

Labour's Meg Hillier asks if the government will reconsider the proposed £30,000/year salary threshold for new migrants, as it may stop some needed workers from entering the country.

Ms Patel says the new system will be flexible, to allow migrants to fill shortages.