Gove faces MPs' questions

By Paul Seddon and Emma Harrison

  Coming up in Parliament today...

    The day begins at 9:30 GMT with questions to Michael Gove in his role as chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster.

    It’s a busy day for Mr Gove who will then make a statement on the government’s strategy for post-Brexit trade talks.

    Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg will then set out Commons’ business for the next week.

    That will be followed by two further ministerial statements, one on rough sleeping, the other on child protection.

    The rest of the day will be taken up with a general debate on Welsh affairs – ahead of St David’s Day.

    Over in the House of Lords, peers begin at 11:00 with oral questions – including one question on the training provided to government ministers on bullying.

