Parliament: MPs question minister on Turkish migrant crisis

Thornberry: Greece and Turkey behaviour 'utterly shameful'
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry says the behaviour of Greece and Turkey towards refugees has been "utterly shameful".
She accuses Turkey of putting the refugees in "an impossible situation" and Greece of an "unacceptably heavy handed response".
She urges the UK government to "join Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal" in offering child refugees help.
Tory MP: We need to help Greece
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, asks what the government is doing to help the Greek government police Europe's borders and to empty migrant camps. He calls for a "proper" asylum process.
The minister says the government is working across departments on this. He says the EU has pledged full support to Greece, and the UK is talking to both the Greek and Turkish governments.
Will the UK help child refugees, asks SNP MP
House of Commons
Parliament
Joanna Cherry asks what the UK is going to do to ease the plight of unaccompanied child refugees on the Greek island.
She also asks what representations have the UK made to Greece and Turkey to end the human rights abuses that have been reported.
Foreign Office Minister Nigel Adams says states have the right to protect their borders but adds that they should also fulfil their human rights international obligations.
He says the UK's resettlement programme has resettled more refugees than any other EU member state.
"We aim to resettle 5,000 of the world's most vulnerable refugees in the first year of our new UK resettlement scheme," he adds.
Urgent question on refugees at Greece-Turkey border
House of Commons
Parliament
That is the end of health questions and MPs now move on to SNP MP Joanna Cherry's question on refugees and migrants at the Greek-Turkish border.
Tens of thousands of migrants and refugees are stuck at Turkey's land border with Greece, where Greek border guards have fired tear gas and water cannon to keep them out.
Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson says there have been reports of people with coronavirus symptoms being refused testing because they have not come into contact with someone who might be carrying the virus. She asks if this is policy or poor service from NHS 111.
The health secretary indicates that this is policy, saying it is informed by clinicians. He says testing policy and all NHS 111 processes are being kept under constant review.
Hancock: It is going to be "a difficult time for social care"
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow health minister Barbara Keeley notes there are "already 120,000 vacancies" in the care workforce, adding "we are facing prospect of large number of care workers having to self isolate" due to coronavirus.
"What plans does the government have to make sure care providers can provide clients with support," she asks.
Matt Hancock tells MPs that his department is working on the issue.
"In all contingency plans based on a reasonable worst case scenario, plans are needed for being able to operate with a 20% reduction in workforce," he says.
"Making sure that the best care can be provided, in what is going to be a difficult time for social care, is a really important part of the effort we are working on."
Topical questions begins
House of Commons
Parliament
We now come to the topical questions section and Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives a short statement on the coronavirus outbreak which he says "is clearly growing".
He tells MPs that the government has "updated travel advice to advise against all but essential travel to Italy".
"All those returning from that area must self-isolate for 14 days," he says adding: "We will do everything we can to keep people safe based on the very best scientific advice."
Life expectancy decline is 'damning verdict' on government - Labour MP
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Cat Smith tells MPs the life expectancy for her constituents in Fleetwood is ten years shorter than those living "five miles down the road".
She adds that life expectancy for the poorest women is now declining.
"What kind of damning verdict does he think this is on the government's ten years of Tory cuts and austerity," she asks.
Matt Hancock replies that "gaps in life expectancy are far too big - it is important that we close those gaps".
Civil servants redeployed to coronavirus response
BBC political correspondent tweets:
The head of the civil service has been in front of a select committee this morning.
Sir Mark Sedwill was being questioned by MPs on the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.
Conservative Julian Sturdy tells MPs that two families in his constituency are "self-funding" the purchase of the cannabis-based drug Bedrolite which he says is "the only means" of controlling their children's epilepsy.
He asks what the government is doing to make the drug available on the NHS.
"These are desperately difficult cases," replies Matt Hancock.
He says the government is working with the health service, companies and researchers to help such families, but adds: "The costs need to be brought down by industry."
Red more about the situation here.
Read more about the family of a six-year-old girl who are trying to raise £15,000 for Bedrolite.
Coughing and nervous laughter in Parliament
Politics Home reporter tweets...
Watch: Matt Hancock updates MPs on public health budgets
Will government ease GP red tape to help fight coronavirus, asks Labour MP
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth asks if the government will suspend bureaucracy requirements on GPs "so they can focus entirely on coronavirus".
Health Minister Jo Churchill replies that she is "currently having those discussions" including lifting certain administrative demands "within the bounds of making sure patients are safe".
Health questions begins...
House of Commons
Parliament
... and the first question comes from Labour's Mick Whitley.
He says that, despite the coronavirus, local councils are planning to cut nurse numbers "simply because they don't know what their public health budgets will be".
Health Secretary Matt Hancock insists that "every local authority will see real terms increase in their grant allocation" adding that details will be made public "imminently".
Another Labour MP - Vicky Foxcroft - pushes the minister on what he means by imminently.
"I mean in the next couple of days," he replies - a reference to tomorrow's Budget perhaps?
Good morning
House of Commons
Parliament
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the day in Parliament.
The Commons start with questions to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Then, SNP MP Joanna Cherry will ask an urgent question about refugees at the Turkish Greek border.
The main business of the day will be a debate of the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Bill, which has its second reading.
This has attracted some interest as a group of Conservative backbench MPs are trying to attach an amendment to the bill, which would limit the participation of Huawei in the UK's 5G project.
Over in the House of Lords the day begins at 14:30 GMT with oral questions, followed by a debate on International Women’s Day.
At 15:30 the Lords’ Economic Affairs Committee will hear evidence on universal credit from the former Work and Pensions Secretary Sir Iain Duncan Smith.