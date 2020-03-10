Parliament: MPs question minister on Turkish migrant crisis

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the day in Parliament.

The Commons start with questions to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Then, SNP MP Joanna Cherry will ask an urgent question about refugees at the Turkish Greek border.

The main business of the day will be a debate of the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Bill, which has its second reading.

This has attracted some interest as a group of Conservative backbench MPs are trying to attach an amendment to the bill, which would limit the participation of Huawei in the UK's 5G project.

Over in the House of Lords the day begins at 14:30 GMT with oral questions, followed by a debate on International Women’s Day.

At 15:30 the Lords’ Economic Affairs Committee will hear evidence on universal credit from the former Work and Pensions Secretary Sir Iain Duncan Smith.