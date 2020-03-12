Conservative MP Paul Maynard raises the pressure on ferry companies and airlines which he says are at the "forefront of the challenge of the coronavirus".

Mr Maynard asks what financial support is available for these companies, and what progress has been made on reforming slot allocation.

Grant Shapps replies by praising Mr Maynard for raising the issue of ghost flights.

The transport secretary says that he has written to the UK slot allocator - the Airport Coordination Limited (ACL).

Mr Shapps says the ACL and the EU Commission have indicated they will alleviate slots to stop flights flying empty. He says he recognises the pressure airlines are under and says he is doing further work with the Civil Aviation Authority and the EU.