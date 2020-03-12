Live
MPs to debate Budget announcements
Our main stories today: | UK expected to step up coronavirus response | Sunak pumps billions into economy to combat virus | Follow us @BBCPolitics
Coronavirus support for airlines
Conservative MP Paul Maynard raises the pressure on ferry companies and airlines which he says are at the "forefront of the challenge of the coronavirus".
Mr Maynard asks what financial support is available for these companies, and what progress has been made on reforming slot allocation.
Grant Shapps replies by praising Mr Maynard for raising the issue of ghost flights.
The transport secretary says that he has written to the UK slot allocator - the Airport Coordination Limited (ACL).
Mr Shapps says the ACL and the EU Commission have indicated they will alleviate slots to stop flights flying empty. He says he recognises the pressure airlines are under and says he is doing further work with the Civil Aviation Authority and the EU.
Keeping people safe on public transport
Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin asks the transport secretary, as the World Health Organisation has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, what is the government is doing to keep passengers and workers safe on public transport?
Grant Shapps said the virus is occupying everyone in the country.
He says that there is a “very wide programme of engagement”, and that the department is working with the protocols outlined by Public Health England.
Mr Shapps says that 2,500 digital posters have been distributed at rail stations, and paper ones too.
He says that he met the Chief Executive and Chair of Network rail to discuss the outbreak and that he and the Aviation minister have had conversations with leaders from the aviation industry.
Here’s what’s coming up today in the Commons:
At 09:30 GMT Treasury Secretary Grant Shapps and his ministerial team will take questions.
After that, there will be two ministerial statements:
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick on planning
Defence Minister Jonny Mercer on veterans’ mental health.
Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg will deliver the business statement.
Then it's on to the main business of the day when MPs will kick off three days of debate on the announcements in yesterday’s Budget.