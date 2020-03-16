Labour's Louise Haigh says many organisations, including the Department for Health and Social Care, mention the army in their coronavirus contingency plans. She asks if the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is sure it has enough available personnel in the UK and if not, what plans exist to bring back personnel from non-essential overseas deployments. Defence Minister James Heappey says the MoD is "content" it has all the resources it needs.
Labour: Do we have enough troops to combat coronavirus?
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Military key to coronavirus response
MPs are putting questions to defence ministers.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace begins by paying tribute to L/Cpl Brodie Gillon, who was killed in an attack on a military base in Iraq.
He confirms that Ministry of Defence personnel will fall under the NHS coronavirus plan but says the Ministry is taking measures to keeping them well.
He says the armed forces will be a key part of the coronavirus response and says the government "will leave no stone unturned".
A few words on coronavirus from Sir Lindsay Hoyle
House of Commons
Parliament
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle begins today's session in the Commons by running through some procedural changes that have been enforced across the parliamentary estate, in order to "preserve the operation of Parliament" during the coronavirus outbreak.
Hello and welcome
Welcome to our live text coverage of Monday in Parliament.
The Commons sits at 14:30 GMT and first up, it's defence minsters' turn to face MPs' questions about the department.
After that, MPs return to debating the announcements in last week’s Budget.
There's a statement from the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, later on today at 17:30 GMT, to update MPs on the coronavirus outbreak.
The big event in Westminster today is the first of the prime minister's new daily press conferences to keep the public informed of developments in the coronavirus outbreak.
In the meantime, please stay with us here for the news from the Commons from 14:30 GMT.