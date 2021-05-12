Senedd Live: As it happened on 12 May

The final item today is the nomination of the First Minister.

Labour leader Mark Drakeford is nominated by his colleague Rebecca Evans.

As he is the only nomination, the Llywydd will recommend to Her Majesty that Mark Drakeford be appointed as First Minister.

The first minister says Labour will govern by seeking consensus, taking account of new ideas from other parties.

He highlights a clean air act, universal basic income, and the housing crisis in Welsh speaking communities.

He adds that all MS' have "a shared commitment to changing people's lives for the better...and to use this institution as a way of making sure that decisions that affect only people in Wales are made only by people who live in Wales."