Senedd Live: As it happened on 12 May

That brings the proceedings of the first plenary of the Sixth Senedd to a close.
"The work starts here," says the Llywydd Elin Jones.
Senedd Live returns whenever the Senedd is reconvened.
Wales 'more confident in its own skin'
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price says the election is a reflection of a Wales "more confident in its own skin", with a majority of MS' in support of a stronger Senedd.
He says Labour won a mandate to govern but "surely there's no mandate for continuation of child hunger, homelessness and poverty pay."
Where can parties work together?
Conservative group leader Andrew RT Davies says there will be differences between the parties but that the forthcoming Clean Air Act and the new national forest as examples of where they could work together.
Nomination of the First Minister
The final item today is the nomination of the First Minister.
Labour leader Mark Drakeford is nominated by his colleague Rebecca Evans.
As he is the only nomination, the Llywydd will recommend to Her Majesty that Mark Drakeford be appointed as First Minister.
The first minister says Labour will govern by seeking consensus, taking account of new ideas from other parties.
He highlights a clean air act, universal basic income, and the housing crisis in Welsh speaking communities.
He adds that all MS' have "a shared commitment to changing people's lives for the better...and to use this institution as a way of making sure that decisions that affect only people in Wales are made only by people who live in Wales."
MSs are now voting in the secret ballot to select which of the two will become deputy presiding officer.
Candidates for deputy presiding officer
The second agenda item is election of the deputy presiding officer.
The nominations are:
David Rees (Labour MS for Aberavon)
Hefin David (Labour MS for Caerphilly)
Ann Jones, who previously held the post, did not seek re-election to the Senedd.
Mr Rees says, "I want to make sure that as we move forward and we take the reforms we started in the last Senedd and continue with them, that we improve this Senedd to ensure that it can scrutinise Government effectively. It can ensure that we take the Government to task when they get it wrong and we praise the Government when they get it right."
Hefin David says, "there were weaknesses in the Fifth Senedd that I think have partially been dispelled by the electorate, but I still think that there are things that need to change. I want to stand on a platform of accountability, reform and fairness."
Elin Jones re-elected Llywydd
Elin Jones is re-elected Llywydd.
She defeats Russell George by 35 votes to 25.
She has held the role since 2016.
She was Minister for Rural Affairs between 2007-11, and has
been an AM/MS since 1999.
Voting procedure
Voting is taking place in the Neuadd in the Senedd.
Members in the chamber go to vote first, followed by members from offices on the second floor and, finally, the third floor in Ty Hywel next door.
Secret ballot
MSs are now voting in the secret ballot to select which of the two will become presiding officer.
Conservative Russell George nominated
Conservative Russell George is nominated by his Tory colleague Laura Anne Jones and seconded by Labour's Alun Davies for the role of Llywydd.
Mr George says, "the Conservative group has never held the role of presiding officer and only once held the role of deputy presiding officer.
"This Senedd has to be more inclusive, especially as we are clearly the second party in this chamber. I believe every Senedd is different and this needs to be reflected in every Senedd also.
"So, I pledge that, if elected Llywydd, I will not seek a second term. I hope members will give serious consideration to supporting me in this afternoon's ballot."
Elin Jones is seeking re-election as the Senedd's Llywydd.
She is nominated by Lynne Neagle (Labour) and seconded by Sian Gwenllian (Plaid Cymru).
The Ceredigion MS said she wished to "embolden scrutiny of government" and ensure enhanced opportunities for backbench contributions from all parties.
She said the new Senedd "feels strong and robust with everyone elected to support the existence of our national parliament". Ms Jones said most members wanted to see the parliament "empowered further".
WATCH: 'Honour' to be Senedd's first woman of colour
Some 22 years since the formation of the Senedd, Natasha Asghar has become the first woman from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) background to have been elected.
There have been none representing Wales in the House of Commons or European Parliament either.
A Conservative who will represent the South Wales East region, Ms Asghar said she had stood to be "a voice" for those who faced barriers entering politics.
"We have no real political influential women of colour in Wales and I am honoured beyond comprehension to be the first one," she said.
Her late father Mohammed Asghar, who died in June last year, was the first ethnic minority member of the Senedd, and also represented South Wales East.
WATCH: Labour's 'record of delivery in Wales'
Labour matched the party's best-ever Senedd election result, returning to power with 30 of the 60 seats.
Reflecting on the achievement during a celebration walkabout in Porthcawl on Saturday, Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford said the pandemic had polarised opinions but his party's success was down to being in government.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Prynhawn da, the first plenary meeting of the Sixth Senedd begins at
3.00pm.
The first order of business for the 60
newly elected Members of the Senedd will be to elect a Llywydd (presiding officer) and Deputy Presiding Officer, followed by nominations for First
Minister.
The meeting will be held in a hybrid
format. In line with current Coronavirus regulations, 20 members can be present
in the Siambr (Senedd chamber), with the remaining 40 members joining online
from their offices in Tŷ Hywel.
