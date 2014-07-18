As it happened: Queen's Baton Relay, Day 35, West Dunbartonshire
Findlay Stein and Bryan Quinn
All times stated are UK
- 07:55 Bearsden
- 10:00 Milngavie
- 11.30 Bardowie
- 12:05 Lennoxtown
- 13:30 Milton of Campsie
- 15:00 Kirkintilloch
- 17:40 Lenzie
- 17:55 Bishopbriggs
April Smith Copyright: April Smith Iain McPheeCopyright: Iain McPhee Glasgow 2014Copyright: Glasgow 2014 Glasgow 2014Copyright: Glasgow 2014 Glasgow 2014Copyright: Glasgow 2014
- Mary McGinley emailed: "Congratulations to all camera crew, all other crew and all involved in your fantastic coverage, live, of baton relay.
- Kareen saidemailed: "Well done to my nephew Lewis Austin, step daughter Nicole Brown and daughter Mhairi Buttle ,who all carried the baton today. They all did very well."
- Roseann Burns admitted: "No housework done today, with you every step of the way."
- John McGowan emailed: "Good luck to our aunt Deirdre McGowan who is carrying the baton along Drumry Road, Clydebank. Lots of love Morgan, Holly and Dylan."
Glasgow 2014Copyright: Glasgow 2014 BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Glasgow 2014Copyright: Glasgow 2014 Glasgow 2014Copyright: Glasgow 2014 BBCCopyright: BBC Andrew RamsayCopyright: Andrew Ramsay Andrew RamsayCopyright: Andrew Ramsay Glasgow 2014Copyright: Glasgow 2014 Glasgow 2014Copyright: Glasgow 2014
- Trish Miller emailed: "Congratulations to Ross McCombe and David Miller of Clydebank Rugby Football club, representing the club today carrying the Queen's Baton."
- Linda and Archie in Mexico sent a message to wish Aidan Quinn good luck.
- Elaine King emailed her support for fellow 1st/2nd Dumbarton Boys' Brigade officer Alan Prior, who has served for 47 years with the association.
- Claire Neads, leader at 6th Clydebank Scouts, emailed to wish good luck to Ross Docherty.
- Marie Redden said: "Congratulations to my cousin Stephen McNulty - your family in Paisley are all so proud of you."
- David Black sent a message for his dad Richard O'Malley: "All the best dad, you deserve this. We are all rooting for you."
- And Bren MacNeil wanted to offer his support for his friend Peter Anderson.
- 07:25 BST Duntocher
- 07:55 BST Faifley
- 08:10 BST Hardgate
- 08.30 BST Whitecrook
- 09:05 BST Clydebank
- 10:40 BST Dalmuir
- 12:15 BST Old Kilpatrick
- 12:30 BST Bowling
- 12:40 BST Milton
- 12:55 BST Dumbarton
- 14:10 BST Renton
- 14:30 BST Alexandria
- 15:20 BST Balloch
- 17:25 BST Jamestown
- 17:35 BST Bonhill
- 17:55 BST Clydebank
Goodbye from the live page team
Bryan Quinn
BBC Scotland News
That's all from the Queen's Baton Relay live page for today.
The sun was shining and it helped bring out big crowds to help cheer along runners on day 35 of the relay in Scotland.
Local heroes and athletes all played their part in making the West Dunbartonshire leg a great success.
We've had emails, tweets and pictures many readers as the baton's journey continues to bring smiles all over the country.
The baton travels from Bearsden to Bishopbriggs tomorrow. You can join us from 07:45 BST for live coverage.
Are you, or is someone you know, taking part in the relay tomorrow? We would love to hear from you.
You can get the latest news from the baton relay on our website.
Tomorrow's relay
Chris Baille's run in Clydebank marks the end of today's baton relay.
Tomorrow it's East Dunbartonshire's turn to host the relay. If you fancy going out to cheer along the runners you will be able to see them at the following times and locations.
Special memories
The baton relay has been in West Dunbartonshire today but it has given thousands of people across Scotland some special memories over the past few weeks.
April Smith emailed: "Just wanted to share a photo of my son Connor carrying the baton in Kilbirnie in North Ayrshire.
"We are all so very proud of him as he has autism and was nominated by his school, Spark of Genius. He also became an uncle later that day to a beautiful baby boy Aiden so all in all a fantastic day."
Remember you can send us your own baton stories and pictures via email or twitter using #bbcbatonrelay.
Athlete - Chris Baillie
The final baton bearer for today's leg of the relay is hurdler Chris Baillie.
Hailing from Old Kilpatrick, Chris is a Commonwealth Games veteran. He first ran at the 2002 Games in Manchester before winning the silver medal at 110m hurdles at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.
Chris also represented his country at the 2010 Games in Delhi.
Baton bearer - James Gallagher
Carrying the baton now in Clydebank is James Gallagher.
The septuagenarian may be the oldest nominated baton bearer in West Dunbartonshire but he's also one of the busiest. James has helped thousands of children and young people learn how to safely kayak and still teaches every week at Drumchapel and Clydebank Kayak Club.
In 2013 his achievements at the club were recognised when he was awarded an honorary lifetime membership.
Baton on TV
Readers in Scotland can see some highlights of today's baton relay on Reporting Scotland tonight. Coming up on BBC1 any minute.
Boy wonder
Iain MacPhee emailed in this picture of his nephew getting his chance to get involved in the baton relay.
"A wee picture attached of my nephew Lewis Thackrey, aged 7, who got to hold the baton briefly just after its descent from Dumbarton Castle.
"The helpfulness and enthusiasm of the security staff allowing the public to participate where possible made this small boy's day and will give him something to 'brag' about for quite some time. Thank you all for such an experience and go Team Scotland at the Games!!!"
Hello again, Clydebank
The baton relay has resumed in Clydebank. Rachel Liddell was the first baton bearer and she was greeted with cheers from the crowd as she handed over to Jason Carr.
Jamestown success
Charlene McDiarmid tweets: "Was looking forward to seeing the #BatonRelay at jamestown all day and it did not disappoint. C'mon #teamscotland"
'Etched on our hearts'
We've had an email from Suzanne Fernando telling us about her experience of carrying the baton in North Ayrshire.
Suzanne, who raises money for Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust after surviving cervical cancer diagnosed during her second pregnancy, was handed the baton by her daughter Jordan.
"As I watched my daughter running towards me with the baton, my heart was just bursting with pride. It definitely was a momentous occasion I am sure will be etched on our hearts forever," Suzanne said.
You can email us to share your story.
Your emails
Some readers have been in touch with us to let us know what they think of today's baton relay.
Back to Clydebank
After a fantastic reception in Bonhill the baton convoy is on the road heading back down to Clydebank for the final 14 runners in today's leg of the relay.
The last runner will be Scottish hurdler Christopher Baillie who will carry the baton to the evening celebrations on Queen's Square.
Wheeling around
Baton bearer Jennifer Davidson kept the Jamestown crowds entertained when she performed no less than three impressive one-handed cartwheels during her run.
Here she takes part in an equally dramatic baton handover to Mark Donohue.
On the road again
We are now on the road to Jamestown. You can track the baton using GPS technology here.
Hospice stop
The baton made a quick stop at Robin House Hospice, used by the Children's Hospice Association Scotland charity.
The charity provides hospice care for children suffering from life-shortening illnesses.
Staff helped celebrate the baton's arrival by putting on a sports day for the children being treated there.
Time for Clyde
It seems that wherever the baton goes, Glasgow 2014 mascot Clyde isn't far behind. CHAS fundraising manager Debbie Mooney grabbed this picture with him during the baton's stop at the Robin House Hospice.
Baton bearer - David Kennedy
David Kennedy takes the baton from Richard Tough at Robin House, a hospice for children.
David has spent 25 years working as race director for the Polaroid 10k road race series. The event has raised over £200,000 for charity and helped teach thousands of school children the benefits of athletics.
He has also helped raise the sport's profile over the years by encouraging some top Scottish athletes to become involved in the Scottish Race Championships.
Baton bearer - Rachel McKechnie
Rachel McKechnie has won her school's community and sports award and tries to lead her peers by example.
The 16 year-old was recently voted elected as a pupil councillor and plays an active role in the sports council where she helps plan and promote sporting activities across the year.
Towards the castle
Simon Dedman
BBC News
The baton relay takes to the waters of Loch Lomond. Here's my view from the crew boat:
Athlete - Joseph 'Lauchie' Stewart
Joseph Stewart is waiting to take the baton.
Better known as "Lauchie", he is a Scottish Commonwealth veteran having claimed gold for the 1,000m in the 1970 Games in Edinburgh before going on to represent Great Britain at the 1972 Summer Olympics.
During his career he won 13 Scottish titles in seven years and established numerous Scottish records.
The 71-year-old's achievements on the track were recognised when he was inducted into the Scottish Sport Hall of Fame in 2007.
Our thanks to Andrew Ramsay for sending the photos.
Across the loch
The baton is being carried by Martin Claxton across the waters of Loch Lomond. It will then arrive at Balloch Castle.
Lomond Shores
The baton relay is about to recommence at Lomond Shores, where the first baton bearer is Shannon Higgins.
Many people have emailed us today to send their congratulations to the baton bearers of West Dunbartonshire.
Kayak trip
After a short visit to the Highland Games at Balloch, the baton's next stop will be at Lomond Shores.
It will be prepped for the next part of its journey - a trip on the southern end of Loch Lomond by kayak.
Holiday viewing
We've had an email from Florida.
"Well done our uncle Harry Mulvenna who carried the baton through Renton.
"We loved being able to watch you while on holiday in Florida.
"From Maureen, Damian, Erin and Aidan."
Baton bearer - Bob Burness
Bob has spent the past 12 years working in sports development and has promoted football and athletics in schools and nurseries across the region.
Even after his recent retirement Bob still coaches at West Dunbartonshire Athletics Club where he takes a special interest in helping children with learning difficulties get the most from sport.
Following the stream
Alistair McLean tweets: "@Batonrelay2014 thanks to the BBC I got to watch my cousin Cameron McClymont carrying the baton. Thank you! #bbcbatonrelay #batonrelay"
Baton bearer - Kelli Gallacher
Baton bearer Kelli has proved to be an inspiration for many as she pursues her love of dancing despite having cystic fibrosis.
She is a regular speaker at community events to raise awareness of the condition and helped raise £50,000 for cystic fibrosis charities.
Civic pride
Tony Nellany
BBC Scotland
The baton relay gets a massive reception at the Vale Centre in Alexandria.
Baton bearer - Ruth Gallacher
Ruth has been guide leader in Alexandria for ten years, and makes the four-hour round trip from Musselburgh every week to run her group.
"She is very passionate about helping young people in the community," say those who nominated her, and is "completely dedicated to her unit".
Baton bearer - Maurice Donohue
Through his work as a program manager for the Scottish Association of Mental Health, Maurice has been involved in a number of charity projects such as the "Run n' Park" 5k which takes place every week in Balloch.
A keen runner, he has managed to complete 72 half-marathons in 72 weeks, a feat he hopes will be an inspiration to others to try and achieve their personal goals in life.
Outside of his running, Maurice has created the Dunbartonshire Football Development League in 2006 and still works to develop grassroots football in the region.
Baton bearer - Suzanne Swinson
Suzanne began volunteering at the Riding for the Disabled Association after recovering from a heart transplant.
She carried the baton earlier today in Dalmuir.
Three's a crowd
Craig Stewart tweeted this picture of himself posing with one of the police escorts and Commonwealth Games mascot Clyde.
He says: "#bbcbatonrelay me and Clyde in bowling this afternoon ;) don't we make a lovely couple?! ;) lol"
Renton handover
Batonrelay2014 tweets: "The baton being passed over in #Renton! #BatonRelay"
Remember you can send us your own baton relay pictures via email or twitter using the hashtag #bbcbatonrelay
Baton bearer - Connor Magee
Connor has found a passion for lawn bowls and regularly travels the country to attend matches and cheer on competitors.
The 18-year-old was recently voted junior president of his local special needs bowling club in recognition of his dedication to the sport.
Proud wife
David Miller carried the baton in Faifley this morning. Hazel Chapman has emailed a message from his wife.
She says: "Jennifer Miller is so proud of her husband for carrying the Queen's baton today!"
Safe hands
Dave MacLeod's turn as a baton bearer saw him freeclimb the 240ft (73m) high volcanic basalt known as Dumbarton Rock.
The fact that he managed to do this while holding the baton, which weighs 1.6kg (3.5lbs), makes his feat all the more impressive.
Although Dave was the first to climb the mound's Rhapsody route, one of the hardest graded traditional climbing routes in the world, he chose to revisit the first ever climb he made as teenager in sneakers - the considerably easier Plunge.
Hello Renton!
The baton relay is now in Renton, where Richard O'Malley is the first baton bearer.
Keep on rocking
BatonRelay2014 tweets: "Just a casual climb...Up Dumbarton Rock! @davemacleod09 free climbs to the castle with the baton in hand! #BatonRelay
Dave MacLeod interview
Following his successful ascent of Dumbarton Rock with the baton, Dave MacLeod has been talking to BBC Scotland's Cameron Buttle.
Viewers in Scotland can see the interview on tonight's Reporting Scotland at 18:30 BST on BBC1.
One-handed climb
Graham Stewart
BBC Scotland
They tried to strap the baton on to Dave's back and then his chest but he wasn't too sure it would stay there.
So Dave bravely decided just to hold it during his ascent.
The BBC have hired a remote controlled mini helicopter to capture the pictures at close range from the skies. Onlookers literally cheered when they saw this miracle of robotic engineering take to the skies.
We will bring you photos of the climb when we can.
Hang on a minute
Dave MacLeod is probably Britain's best all-round climber.
He has just taken the baton up Dumbarton Rock.
"That's the hardest minute and 40 seconds of my life," he said as he arrived at the summit.
His obsession with scaling cliffs started on Dumbarton Rock as a youngster, which is where he established the Rhapsody route in 2006, at the time graded the hardest traditional climb in the world.
Rock climb
Simon Dedman
BBC News
Dave MacLeod's climb of Dumbarton rock is under way. He is climbing fast, and not far off the summit.
Athlete - Amy Gibson
Dumbarton-born Amy is an established member of Team Scotland women's hockey team where she will play as goalkeeper at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.
At just 23 years old she has already represented her country for over five years and has earned more than 30 caps.
Baton bearer - Claire Gregory
Baton bearer Claire Gregory is a well-known face in the local community for her work as a co-ordinator in the Active Schools program. She has recruited many volunteers who help deliver sporting activities in schools.
She has also helped set up several community-based sports partnerships to help disadvantaged children get the chance to try various sports.
Baton bearer - Laura Banks
Laura is the first Dumbarton baton bearer. She has battled thyroid cancer and become an active member of her local church choir which performs charity fundraising concerts in her area.
She has also set up a local baby and toddler group to provide support for mothers and fathers, and somehow finds time to volunteer as a match official at the Dumbarton Dodgers basketball club.
Bowled over
Batonrelay2014 tweets: "We were bowled over by these batonbearers bowling in #Bowling! #Bowl-ception"
On the move again
The baton is on the move again, this time on two wheels.
Baton bearer Aiden Quinn will cycle with it along the Milton cycle track into Dumbarton.
Are you out cheering the baton bearers today? You can send us your pictures via email or on twitter using #bbcbatonrelay and we'll feature the best ones online.
Congratulations Stephen!
Lawrence O'Neill tweets: "@BBCScotlandNews@Batonrelay2014@WDCouncil - well done Stephen #BatonRelay"
Baton bearer - Elizabeth Meldrum
Elizabeth devotes much of her time volunteering at Erskine Hospital for military veterans. She is often the only person that some of the residents get the chance to speak to, outside of hospital staff.
Elizabeth, who carried the baton in Bowling, is heavily involved in fundraising for the hospital.
Baton bearer - John McNiven MBE
John McNiven is Bowling's first baton bearer.
John is a weightlifter who competed in six Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in both 1970 and 1974. He also won 25 Scottish National Championships and competed in 18 World Masters events, winning 14 of them.
Baton bearer - Emma McNally
Emma is a dedicated member of her local Girls' Brigade where she helps run her local company. She also teaches children in her local school band, inspired by her love of music.
Recently she put her musical skills to use when when she played the Last Post at a local Remembrance Sunday service.
'Great atmosphere'
The baton relay recently visited the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank.
Linzi has tweeted using #bbcbatonrelay to say:
"Proud to nurse at #nhs @JubileeHospital Clydebank what a great atmosphere for #queensbatonrelay #bbcbatonrelay"
Baton bearer - Callum Blair
We think 15-year-old Callum Blair is today's youngest baton bearer.
Keen tennis player Callum recently gained his LTA young coach qualification. He volunteers as a coach to local children and is also a mentor on the Judy Murray Tennis Programme.
Callum is also working towards his Boys' Brigade Queen's Badge.
Here he hands the baton to Catherine Allan.
Give us a 'mo' before you go
Tony Nellany
BBC Scotland
Baton bearers do Mo Farah's "mo-bot" in Clydebank prior to taking part in the relay.
What does this one do?
One of the police motorcycle escorts took time out to give a young spectator a tour of his bike. This young chap liked the siren.
Getting excited
Pat Tonner has got in touch via email with news about some excited children.
She says: "My grandson Liam Tonner, age 9, and his team mates from Dumbarton United are meeting the Queen's baton at the Dumbuck Hotel this morning. The boys are all excited to be part of this historical occasion."
Early lunch
The relay is having a somewhat early break for lunch.
The action will resume in Dalmuir at around 11:50 BST.
Findlay Stein
BBC Scotland
Laura King has emailed a message of support for Ann Jackson, one of today's baton bearers. She says;
"Looking forward to cheering on Ann as the baton passes through Old Kilpatrick. Ann has been working with youth groups in Dunbartonshire for over 40 years and her family have travelled from as far afield as Canada to watch the relay."
Would you like to send a message of support for any of today's baton bearers? Please email or tweet using #bbcbatonrelay.
Support from Spain
Findlay Stein
BBC Scotland
Gillian Bain has tweeted her support for one of Dalmuir's baton bearers. She says:
"Good luck to my big cousin Callum Blair taking part in the #bbcbatonrelay in dalmuir! Gutted were in lanzarote and not there to cheer u on"
Don't worry Gillian. You can watch Callum's stint with the baton on our video stream at the top of this page.
Relay in pictures
Look back on some pictorial highlights from days 23 to 32 of the relay on our website.
How bizarre?
Jude is enjoying our video coverage this morning. She tweets:
"Watching live streaming of the baton relay. Quite bizarre to see it on streets that you know #bbcbatonrelay"
Baton bearer - Lynsey Dawson
In her role for West Dunbartonshire Trust, Lynsey coaches over 400 children each week in a variety of sports.
She also spends a great deal of time as a volunteer with West Dunbartonshire Gymnastics Club.
Those who nominated her say Lynsey's "dedication to sport and the community are unquestionable".
She took the baton into Clydebank Town Hall.
'Proud of their grandpa'
Alison and Alisdair Inglis have emailed a message of support for Charles Inglis. They say:
"Noah & Theo Inglis are very proud of their grandpa Charles Inglis who will be carrying the baton at 10:26 this morning at Glasgow Road. He was nominated in recognition of his voluntary help on the "Maid of the Loch" at Loch Lomond and also the Forth & Clyde canals."
You can email in your messages of support or tweet us at #bbcbatonrelay
The one is not enough
What's could be better than watching the Queen's Baton Relay on a fine sunny morning holding a cuddly Clyde mascot?
Holding two mascots of course!
Give him enough rope
Graham Stewart
BBC Scotland
It took only a couple of minutes for Rob Watts to abseil down the Titan Crane with the baton in his hands.
We were invited up to the top earlier for a look and, let me tell you, it's pretty scary standing on a bit of metal 150 feet above the ground.
When Rob got to the bottom he had to unwind an awful lot of rope from the baton.
"You'd think I was paranoid about this," he joked before handing the baton to Lynne Mitchell.
St Margaret's Hospice
Earlier this morning the relay paid a visit to Scotland's oldest hospice, St Margaret's in Clydebank, where a large crowd turned out to see proceedings.
Highland dancers from the Margaret Rose School of Dance stopped jigging for long enough to pose with baton bearer Stephen McNulty.
Baton weather
BBC Weather's Peter Sloss has the forecast for today's baton relay.
Peter says: "Staying dry, sunny and warm for much of the day but showers developing later this afternoon."
Taking the scenic route
Baton bearer Robert Watts clearly couldn't be bothered waiting for the lift at the top of the Titan crane.
He's just abseiled the 150 feet (46m) back down to ground level.
We're pleased to report both he and the baton made it in one piece.
Titan crane
The baton is now at the top of the 150 feet (46m) high Titan Crane, which was used in the construction of some of the largest ships of the 20th century including the Queen Elizabeth and QE2.
The world's first electrically powered cantilever crane, the Category A-listed historical structure is now a tourist attraction.
Baton bearer - Deborah Fagan
Findlay Stein
BBC Scotland
Deborah Fagan decides to give us a little karaoke and used the baton as a microphone during her stint on the relay, as the sounds of Give it up by KC and The Sunshine Band filled the air.
Deborah is a teacher at Dumbarton Academy where she runs the weekly Fit4Girls activity. She also takes the girls' football, volleyball, trampolining and basketball clubs.
Her role in the zumba club may go some way to explaining her smooth dance moves.
Baton bearer - Ted McGee
Ted McGee carrried the baton in Whitecrook.
Ted helped set up Clydebank Special Needs Forum in 1997, a voluntary-run organisation which delivers classes and projects for special needs children and young adults in West Dunbartonshire.
He was also instrumental in setting up an out of school service for pupils from Kilpatrick School, now run by Enable Scotland.
Back on the streets
The relay has now left St Margaret's Hospice, carried by a kilted Stephen McNulty.
Stephen hands over to Craig Newport.
A day in the life of the Queen's Baton Relay
Day 30 of the relay saw the baton travel from Fort William to Greenock.
You can now watch its 12-hour journey compressed into under a minute in a day in the life of the Queen's Baton Relay.
Arrived in Whitecrook
Tony Nellany
BBC Scotland
The relay has just arrived in Whitecrook, where it will shortly make a stop at St Margaret's Hospice.
Ian Price is first to carry the baton.
Get down from there!
The relay has just passed a fire station on the way to Whitecrook.
A couple of the crew made full use of the elevated platform on one of the fire engines to get a great view of the convoy going past.
Baton bearer - Calum Deverill
Calum is a volunteer with Barnardo's and spends his weekends and school holidays working in the local charity shop. He is also a young campaigner with the National Autistic Society, working to improve the lives of other people with autism.
Baton bearer - Lorraine Bonnar
The baton has passed through Faifley and is now in Hardgate. Gregory Allan has just handed it to Lorraine Bonnar.
Lorraine is a volunteer for Canine Partners, training puppies to help give people with physical disabilities independence, a sense of security and companionship. Those who nominated her say she is "an absolute rock for the group".
Get involved
Ted McGee will carry the baton in Whitecrook this morning. His daughter Clair Cassidy has sent in a message of support.
She says: "Can't wait to cheer my dad Ted McGee on as he carries the baton along Barns Street this morning. Couldn't think of a better person to be doing it."
Would you like to send a message of support for any of today's baton bearers? Please email or tweet using #bbcbatonrelay.
Good start
Tony Nellany
BBC Scotland
Even at 7:30am people have lined the streets of Duntocher. Plenty of photographers too! Off to a good start this morning.
Baton bearer - Davina Conarty
Davina is a leader for the Get Up and Go Youth Club, a local activity group for young people who live with severe, complex and multiple additional support needs. She is an active fundraiser for the club, and also encourages the children to take part in the Caledonian Awards Scheme.
We're off!
Day 35 is under way.
Thomas MacDonald is first to run with the baton in Duntocher.
Where can I see the baton?
The Queen's Baton will begin its journey through West Dunbartonshire in Duntocher and will travel through towns and villages including Clydebank, Dalmuir, Old Kilpatrick, Dumbarton, Balloch and Jamestown. The relay will then head back into Clydebank again for an evening celebration.
If you would like to go out and see the baton relay today, here is a rough guide to when you can see it:
Good morning
Findlay Stein
BBC Scotland
Good morning and welcome to Day 35 of the Queen's Baton Relay in Scotland.
Today the baton relay will travel from Duntocher to Clydebank as it travels around West Dunbartonshire.