Chris Buckland replies to Margaret, Aberdeen: Yes and look at the governments of these countries, think as always it's how a government chooses to use its money. Scotland will not ignore poverty if they have control of the purse.

Ed in Cardiff: Currently the mood in England and Wales towards the Scots is a positive one of affection. In the event of a "Yes" vote public opinion in England and Wales will turn against the Scots and this would put further pressure on the UK government to take a very hard line in negotiations. A "Yes" vote will undoubtedly lead to boycotts of Scottish products and create a sense of antipathy in the rest of the British Isles towards the Scots.

Gorry Duffy, County Durham: I am sick of the patronising attitude of the British government and prejudice of the British Media towards the Yes campaign in Scotland. Scotland has every right to be independent as did the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia etc. Yet I did not hear any opposition to their right to be independent by the British media and government then. The British Empire was created through greed, violence and conquest and fortunately through the decades it has shrunk as the subjugated peoples won their freedom and independence. Their last colony, Ireland, won independence in 1921 after 700 years of subjugation, and I look forward to independence for Scotland. The Scots were intimidated and bribed into union with England back in 1706. Let's hope they don't get fooled again!