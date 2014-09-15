That's all from the Referendum Live team for tonight. We'll be back tomorrow to bring you a comprehensive round-up of who's doing what on the campaign trail as the 18 September vote gets closer and closer...
Steve, Aberdeen: People are scared of taking risks. People who are afraid to take risks don't achieve anything. Most people who achieve in life take the biggest risks.
Anon: So Cameron Clegg and Milliband, you feel it's OK to sign the English up to the Barnett con job for evermore with out asking the English? Go Scotland, just go.
David, County Down: Want to know - freedom for what? What Scottish people should be asking themselves is, can other British people manage without them?
John, Edinburgh: Reply to Jamie. If you think that taxes won't rise if you vote Yes you will be disappointed. No currency, lower tax take from oil and higher spending. Result is higher taxes because the books don't balance.
Helen Cameron, Glasgow: Why is Bob Geldof pro-union? Does he want his homeland of Ireland to rejoin the UK?
Anon: It's up to the Scottish people to decide on independence. I do, however, agree that it would be a shame to break up the union, but the rest of the UK's opinions shouldn't be taken into account.
Kris, Edinburgh: Daily Record 'pledge' does not guarantee lasting preservation of Barnett formula. Says it is 'continuing'. Until when - December?
Alexander, London: Scotland! Do not fall for phoney love-ins and fake sincerity. In London, the Scottish Referendum has been treated for months as a joke, but now Metropolitan types are fighting tooth and nail to protect their vested interests, political and economic. The day after a No victory, Scotland will be yesterday's news and everything will go back to 'normal'. Don't be cowards! VOTE YES!
John and Helen McAleer: Will independence produce social justice? No is our opinion. Currently disabled adults in Scotland pay more of their disposable income for social care than their counterparts in England and Wales. This is after years of an SNP government. What chance in the future?
The leaders of the three main parties at Westminster have signed a pledge to devolve more powers to Scotland, if Scots reject independence.
The pledge, which appears on the front of the Daily Record newspaper, has been signed by David Cameron, Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg.
It has three parts and also commits to preserving the Barnett funding formula.
The Yes campaign has argued the only guarantee of more powers is a vote for independence.
The first part of the agreement promises "extensive new powers" for the Scottish Parliament "delivered by the process and to the timetable agreed" by the three parties.
The second says the leaders agree that "the UK exists to ensure opportunity and security for all by sharing our resources equitably".
The third "categorically states" that the final say on funding for the NHS will lie with the Scottish Government "because of the continuation of the Barnett allocation for resources, and the powers of the Scottish Parliament to raise revenue".
Cadi: Dear Scotland by voting Yes you will set the whole of the UK free to find a coherent sense of direction that will replace the chaotic unplanned system we endure. We may even gain our own constitution. Your freedom leads to ours. Luck and Love from Wales.
M Anderson: The startling appearance and arrival of old Prescott on the scene, adds a sort of 1980s feel to proceedings. And hey, that word 'hindrance' is big word for you John.
Scottish Football Association chief executive Stewart Regantweets: What a week! Independence referendum on Thurs, decision on Euro 2020 bid on Fri and Sweden v Scotland in the WWC 2015 on Weds. #alltoplayfor
Scotland 2014
It has been another busy day in the final week of the referendum campaign.
Finlay Harristweets: Seems like a last minute rush of celebs endorsing a No - vote...too little too late?? Does it even matter?
Wood Tomsays: Love Scotland, Love UK. One island United. #indyref #letsstaytogether #bbcindyref
Vanessa Gillespietweets: Sir Bob Geldof - what a disappointment. Clearly now entrenched in the establishment.
Lusty Springsays: Revolution not devolution #bbcindyref #indyref
Jamie, Edinburgh: The No side has never been able to guarantee that taxes or mortgage rates would go up; for any company saying so, another says an independent Scotland would not lead to tax rises etc. Simply put, No campaign cannot scare people when their claims are always debunked. A Yes vote can bring great change to Scotland, to do better for us all, better than Westminster has managed so far!
Tim, West Lothian: I was born and brought up in England (2 Scottish grandparents), but married a Scot and have lived in Scotland for 40 years - now have 3 children all born in Edinburgh and 2 grandchildren born in Livingston. Also have a brother born in Wales, who has a wife with Northern Irish roots - a typical British extended family. I have always felt at home in Scotland (except for England - Scotland games) but if the vote is YES on Thursday, I may have to consider a course of action I never thought likely - a move back down south. Surely Better Together?
Jim, Blantyre: Gordon Brown's 3rd "guarantee" has let the cat out of the bag. Why would Scotland need to raise taxes to protect spending on the NHS? Obviously he is admitting that the NHS is being privatised in England and this will lead to a cut in Scotland's budget. Only a "Yes" vote can save the NHS.
Lib Dem leader Nick Cleggtweets: Proud to be at #TrafalgarSquare showing my support for keeping our family of nations together.
'Let's stay together'
Thousands of people gathered in London earlier to urge Scottish voters to reject independence and remain in the United Kingdom.
PACopyright: PA
Those at the rally in Trafalgar Square waved Union Jack flags and held up signs reading "Let's stay together" and "Scotland we love you, don't go."
Organiser Dan Snow, a broadcaster and historian, told the crowd: "We think that unity is better than division, and cooperation is better than competition."
Musician Sir Bob Geldof and comedian Eddie Izzard joined those in favour of the union.
Snow, whose referendum campaign Let's Stay Together has drawn endorsements from dozens of high profile figures, said the rally was to show Scotland "that England cares".
"There is such a thing as a big glorious 'No,'" Sir Bob told the rally. "It's a family and we love each other."
Eric Sutherland: As a proud Scot who has lived in England for the last 32 years I am saddened at the prospect of a YES vote. We are a small island where the fight for social justice and opportunity for all has never been confined to borders. The working class movement has strong links across the UK and creating a new border through separation, I believe, will not be to the long-term benefit of the working class of Scotland.
Dennis Mayes: Please, Scotland, vote Yes on Thursday to regain your nationhood. The English establishment are unlikely to grant you another opportunity such as this.
Keith B, Aberdeen: PM and Ex-PM said what needed to said today. There is not a credible case for independence. There is no credible case for the currency. Every downside to independence is dismissed by the SNP as "scaremongering" and any upsides are the "truth".
Big Flashtweets: Not a bitter time in Scotland but a time of celebration! No more Darling, Cameron, Clegg and Miliband.
Yes Bear Kiltasks: Can Ruth Davidson answer why are we being offered more powers if we Vote No when devomax was kept + fought off the ballot paper?
Vics McQfalse'If you don't know the answers, please vote No.' Top advice Mr Cameron. #ScotlandDecides #bbcindyref
Simon Barrettsays: Just interested in how an independent Scotland will raise the cash required for the sterling reserves required to keep the £ #bbcindyref
Dave M, Caithness: Alex Salmond says it's best for Scotland to say Yes on the 18th but are we ready to pay more tax and mortgage rates will go up, are we ready for all of this? Vote No.
Graham Monteath: Please, please my friends in Scotland, don't fall out bitterly. Whatever the vote, a significant amount of people will be truly upset, and will have to live together afterwards. Vote with your heads, not your hearts, and whatever the result, we in England will support you. I am English, with Scottish ancestry, and this is heartbreaking.
David, Leicester: As English with all Scots ancestry I have always been so proud to say I was from the United Kingdom and now I am just sad. Because of all the rancour this whole issue has raised and no matter what the outcome now I don't think I will ever feel the same about Scotland again.
Nazmul Hossain, London: It is futile to initiate the question of "economy" in the referendum debate on Scotland because "liberty" is priceless! No sane mind would put a "price tag" on independence! The Scots should be free - richer or poorer - no matter what, to be the master of their own destiny!
Dumfries Views
Activists in the referendum campaign told Laura Bicker on Reporting Scotland of the different views they were gathering in Dumfries.
Yes Scotland's Steve James said: "People are actually waking up to the idea that Scotland's future is better in Scotland's hands."
But Better Together's Greig Lamont said: "Over the last few weeks the risks of independence are becoming real ... what we are saying is we don't need to take those risks."
Referendum round-up
Need a potted round-up of big, small and unusual stories in the referendum debate?
Amongst the officials of Europe, Scotland is a topic they recoil from.
No one wishes to take a public stand which could influence the outcome of Thursday's referendum. It is a matter, they add, for Scotland and the rest of the UK.
But privately the European instinct is against the break-up of established countries. It is a core defence of the European project that a global world requires countries to relinquish sovereignty and to integrate more.
Now Scotland is not seeking to survive alone in the world but, on the whole, European officials do not want to see EU states breaking up.
Mark Smith, a pastor and community radio station chairman in Dumfries, has told BBC Scotland's Laura Bicker he will be working towards reconciliation whatever the outcome of Thursday's vote.
"At the end of the day there will be a lot of people who will feel quite disappointed or elated," he said.
"We have got to join the two sides together."
Ian H, Glasgow: So, independence will guarantee social justice! Can't wait to see that when we all just live happily side by side helping each other out and being thankful for our lot!
Jon, Devon: Why leave the union now with all the risks involved? Why become a very small fish with no allies? You'll have 8 helicopters to protect yourselves, no pound, will you be in Europe anytime soon? Jobs will migrate south - just look at Ireland where all the young and skilled leave. Taking a chance on Devo-max is far safer on all points and if you don't get what you want then have another referendum! The rest of the UK wants you by our side Scotland, don't throw it all away please.
Anon: Could somebody help a disenfranchised Scot living and working in a part of my country that is not Scotland. What will happen to my UK passport and rights of residency in the event of a Yes vote? I believe there are 800,000 disenfranchised, rest of UK-based Scots, in the same position.
James, Glasgow: I wish people would stop asking Scotland to vote No because "we're friends" or such ilk... The UK is broken and no-one is offering to fix that. We need to take this one chance to do right! And don't forget; we will still value England as friends and valued neighbours. We need to do better, we need to vote Yes.
Paul, Rayleigh: Will someone please ask Alex Salmond what he personally requires for himself from independence? Suspect it's the possibility of becoming Scotland's first permanent highly-paid president, remember he has a majority in the parliament. Just a thought, good luck Scotland you will need it.
John Swinney on #Aviva: The ratings agencies have said Scotland would be eligible for the highest credit rating #repscot
'Biggest decision of our lifetime'
The spirit that led to the creation of the Scottish Parliament will ensure it gets more powers quickly in the event of a No vote, according to former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Menzies Campbell.
By rejecting independence, he said Scots had the chance to vote for a "stronger and safer" parliament in Edinburgh.
"We are now three short days away from facing the biggest decision of our lifetime," Sir Menzies added.
"The iron man equivalent of political campaigns is drawing nearer towards the finishing line. The choice is clear. People can either vote to leave the UK, with all the risks and uncertainties that independence offers.
"Or they can vote for a stronger and safer Scottish Parliament within the UK."
North Sea oil
The issue of North Sea oil has been a key talking point ahead of the Scottish independence referendum. But how did it earn its place in the debate?
1. A permanent role for Scotland in the evolution of the UK.
2. A guarantee of fairness.
3. A guarantee that the Barnett formula will survive and Scotland will be able to raise taxes to protect spending on the NHS if necessary.
Anon: British values currently consist of the rich getting richer whilst the poorest in society get poorer and more disenfranchised almost by the day. An independent Scotland will address that imbalance through social justice implemented by people who care about our country, not politicians based in Westminster with no real concept of the Scottish psyche. Vote Yes.
Neil in Gloucester: I'm English and like many Scots I didn't vote a Tory government in, I can't stand them. But for once I agree with what Cameron says, governments change but this decision if it ends bad it's forever. I served in the Royal Navy and I'm proud I stood shoulder to shoulder with my Scottish, Welsh, Northern Irish and English "Oppo's". If the UK is broken up it will break my heart.
Jim in Berkshire, replying to Andrew Wang in Herts: I think the history behind the union is rather more complicated. History records that even pro-unionists recognised that 75% or more of the common population were against the union, with the spy Daniel Defoe recording that for every one in favour, 99 were against. This referendum is at last giving the common population the opportunity to choose their future, rather than the elite rulers with financial interests to protect or salvage. Whatever the outcome, this referendum will reveal the actual decision of the people.
Tracey, Edinburgh: British values would change because Britain is built on oppression and domination. Scotland has decided that a new option is possible. Westminster is terrified that the idea of real democracy might spread to the rest of the British Isles and, along with the fear of losing oil revenue, is why they're so determined to stop us from leaving.
Ron Gilbody: Let Scotland go. But no way back, ever.
James Taylor
tweets: Dave currently being more patronising than even I thought he would. 'We're only Great because of Scotland'.
Paul Turnertweets: Very hopeful and passionate speech from the PM for keeping the UK together, at last... #VoteNo #BBCIndyRef
Tony McGuirefalse If my vote were to be won with a speech, that would of been it. @David_Cameron #bbcindyref incredible positivity from the PM.
Euan Andersontweets: Another private audience. Why is Mr Cameron so scared to speak to ordinary Scots? #indyref
onlyme says: Why didn't the the PM take questions?
David Beckham and Vivienne Westwood have added their voices to the indyref debate. Can we expect more celebs to get involved in coming days?
"Don't turn your back on the best family of the nations in the world. Vote to stick together, vote to stay and vote to save our United Kingdom," David Cameron says as he concludes his speech in Aberdeen.
'We want you to stay'
Appealing to the Scottish voters, the prime minister continues: "We want you to stay: head, heart and soul. Please don't mix up the temporary with the permanent."
Mr Cameron asks: will Scots really feel better and more confident "going alone" and stresses - for those who are not his most passionate supporters - that he will not be the prime minister forever.
'Four nations in a single country'
"We are four nations in a single country," Mr Cameron continues. "It can be difficult, but still being so much stronger together."
Mr Cameron appeals to the Scottish electorate not to split from the UK; arguing that a Yes vote is one which would divide people, one which does not offer an "optimistic vision".
'A better future'
"Scotland will continue to shape the constitution of our country," says Mr Cameron.
The prime minister praises Scotland for building a "strong" Scottish Parliament; but stresses that Thursday's vote offers two competing visions: either go it alone or working together to achieve "real change" and "a better future for your children and grandchildren".
'Constant mission'
David Cameron speaks of a "constant mission" to make the country better and to address some of the problems the UK population face.
"A vote for No means real change," says the prime minister.
Mr Cameron also touches on a timetable for additional powers for Scotland, should it vote No on Thursday.
Scotland within the UK
Prime Minister David Cameron, in his speech in Aberdeen, says millions of people in the UK could not bear to see that relationship end on Thursday.
"Independence would not be a trial separation but a painful divorce," he says.
Mr Cameron says the Nationalists seek to break up funding on a number of important services.
"I don't want the people of Scotland to be sold a dream that disappears."
'Building a home'
Mr Cameron says Thursday could signal the end of a country "we call home". "For the people of Scotland to walk away now, would be like painstakingly building a home and then throwing away the keys."
'Family of nations'
"This is a decision that could break up our family of nations and rip Scotland from the rest of the UK," says the prime minister. "There is no going back, there is no re-run."
David Cameron begins speech
Prime Minister David Cameron describes Ruth Davidson as "an absolute model" in the referendum campaign.
'From the heart'
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, speaking ahead of David Cameron's speech in Aberdeen, says she'll be voting "from the heart" on Thursday in an effort to keep the United Kingdom intact.
The Scottish Tory leader says she is proud to be Scottish and British too. "We work finer together when we work with our friends," she adds.
John: A message to David Cameron: just like every other nation which has managed to achieve independence from you there is no way we will want back.
Bob Cook, Edinburgh: Alex Salmond says there have been a few idiots on either side of the debate. He's right of course: himself and Alistair Darling in their recent pub brawl that masqueraded as a televised debate. He was the more aggressive of the two. He is trying to bully his way to Scottish independence. A sad day if he achieves it.
Jim, Ayr: There will be no DevoMax as English MPs have already announced at various times Scotland already has too many devolved powers.
Peter Merry from Fraserburgh: Can somebody please tell me why we should believe anything Westminster politicians say when we have been told so many lies in the past? Remember also that even if the Scottish Parliament ends up with more powers there will be an unprecedented level of dissatisfaction in the rest of the UK.
Dan Matthews in London: As an Englishman I hope that the Scots vote NO, as we are brothers (with the Welsh & North Ireland) in a way that is unique in the world. Scots personalities and traditions play a big part in our culture, and this Scottish influence on UK will be lost within a few generations forever. This will also result in fewer opportunities for Scots across the UK, as we have seen with Irish citizens who are second choice for jobs if a UK citizen is also available.
Campaign donations
Colletta Smith
BBC Scotland Economics Correspondent
More than £4.5m has now been donated to the two rival campaigns in the referendum, since last December. That means more money has been used in this political campaign than any other in Scottish history.
Today's figures from the Electoral Commission show significant donations to the Yes side by William Tait Senior, from Klondyke Fishing Company, and the former chairman of RBS, Sir George Mathewson, and a much smaller donation given to the pro-union group Let's Stay Together by the businessman Joe Hemani.
But, looking at the overall figure for campaign donations since last December, No Thanks have taken £2.75m, while Yes Scotland have received just £1.8m.
What these figures don't show us though, is the amount given to political parties. Donations made directly to the SNP, or the pro-union parties, won't be known until November. Even without those extra numbers, the referendum campaign has seen the highest level of financial donations in Scottish political history.
'Perfectly civilised'
The Scotland Secretary Alistair Carmichael has accused campaigners in favour of Scottish independence of "bullying tactics".
With campaigning intensifying ahead of Thursday's vote, Mr Carmichael claims opponents of separation are being "jostled" on the streets.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
First Minister Alex Salmond condemned intimidation in any shape or form, but insists it's not one-sided.
"This campaign has had a few idiots on either side of the debate," he said. "I've experienced that myself as first minister.
"But 99.9% of the people taking part are doing it in a perfectly civilised and proper way. They're part of an enthusiastic, empowering campaign.
"Obviously you condemn any activity on either side, online or offline, which is untoward.
"But this is a great movement of people and people are doing it in an enthusiastic, wonderful, empowering way. And to suggest anything else is to demean the people of Scotland who are conducting this extraordinary democratic debate."
Andrew Wang in Herts, replying to Gorry Duffy: You're clearly not an historian. Scotland bullied and cajoled into joining the Union? I don't think so. Scotland in 1706 was on the verge of bankruptcy following a disastrous attempt at starting an empire in central America. Many parts of Scotland had suffered a famine in 1690. It needed 12 Scottish pounds just to buy one English pound. The Stuart kings, despite being Scottish, hardly ever visited Scotland. It was the Scottish Parliament that proposed a 'treaty'.
John in Fife responds to Ian in London: Yes, we have the power over the NHS, but the NHS in all of the UK is going to be open to privatisation if the EU's new plans to force members to accept bids from U.S. companies to provide healthcare goes through. The only way for us to stop this, is if we take TOTAL control over our country.
Business unity plea
A leading Scottish business group has called for the country to unite and "drive Scotland forward" - whatever the result of Thursday's vote.
Scottish Chambers of Commerce said the outcome would leave "a substantial number" of people disappointed.
But it warned that the referendum must not become defined in terms of winners and losers. The Scottish economy performed best "when we work together with a common purpose," it added.
Jim in Berkshire: I'm a Scotsman currently living in England. If Scotland indeed chooses to become an independent country, I will very seriously consider returning to my home country. To belong to a new independent nation is an exciting prospect, especially when compared to the prospect of living under the same old English government.
Davie in Portlethen: The scaremongering is not coming from Westminster. My friends are terrified of a new currency and new mortgage rates. We are turning our backs on our main ally and financial system.
Ben, Ipswich: Change vs. status quo doesn't mean status quo is scaremongering. No just can't offer the benefits of change like a Yes vote, thus says what Scotland will lose, not what they gain. Scotland will lose far more than it gains in independence. It's not scaremongering. Loss of scale always equals loss of economies of scale and higher costs.
Karen, Borders: Sam Hives - last year the Scottish Government didn't spend all their health budget on health. The money was there and it was theirs to spend, so it was in their control.
BBCScot2014
Three days to go & all polls say it's too close to call. We'll be dissecting the last 24 hours of #indyref campaigning on #Scotland2014 at 10pm. It's been revealed the Pro-Union 'No' receives most campaign cash. What roll has money played in #indyref and will it change the result?
Sam Hives in Aberdeen: Leading people to believe the Scottish NHS is entirely controlled the Scottish Government is an intimidation tactic of Better Together. How can they be in full control if they don't control the budgets?
Thiepval Young: If there is a Yes vote, does that mean all the Scottish MPs no longer hold office and, in particular, how would it effect the balance as Labour would be the big loser?
Graeme: Ian from London, I take it that means you also think Prof Allyson Pollock (Professor of Public Health Research and Policy) and Sir Henry "Harry" Burns (professor of global public health, University of Strathclyde, having been the Chief Medical Officer for Scotland from September 2005 to April 2014 and formerly a consultant surgeon) are scare-mongering when they talk about the threat to the Scottish NHS?
The final stretch...
The referendum on Scottish independence will be held on Thursday, as the key political figures continue their appeal for votes. Alex Salmond used an event at Edinburgh Airport to hit out at the "scaremongering" of the "No" campaign.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Prime Minister David Cameron, who is travelling to Aberdeen, will later argue that there would be "no way back" if Scotland votes to leave the UK.
Analysis
Robert Peston
Economics editor
So is Deutsche Bank right that Scotland seceding would have a depressive impact comparable to Britain returning to the Gold Standard in 1925 or the US Federal Reserve failing to pump cash into US banks on the eve of the Great Depression?
No, according to senior bankers - whose institutions will have a decisive influence on the immediate economic and financial costs of Scottish separation. That said, to avoid the worst a number of related important announcements would have to be made by the Treasury, the Bank of England, big banks and Alex Salmond at 7am on Friday morning.
Strikingly, what Alex Salmond says is probably more important than anything else.
BBC Radio Scotland's Newsdrive is on air from now until 18:00.
You can listen to the programme, and all the latest on the referendum campaign, here.
Ian in London to Stephen in Lanarkshire: If Stephen is opposed to "scaremongering", why doesn't he criticise the "Yes" campaign for scaremongering" about the Scottish NHS - which is entirely under the control of the Scottish Government within the Union?
Bob Cook, Edinburgh: Voting for independence is exciting. Voting for the status quo, albeit with greatly increased powers for Scotland, is boring. It's also sensible. Let's not get carried away on a wave of enthusiasm and promises. We've seen what can happen to small countries like Ireland and Iceland. It's too big a gamble.
Chris Buckland replies to Margaret, Aberdeen: Yes and look at the governments of these countries, think as always it's how a government chooses to use its money. Scotland will not ignore poverty if they have control of the purse.
Ed in Cardiff: Currently the mood in England and Wales towards the Scots is a positive one of affection. In the event of a "Yes" vote public opinion in England and Wales will turn against the Scots and this would put further pressure on the UK government to take a very hard line in negotiations. A "Yes" vote will undoubtedly lead to boycotts of Scottish products and create a sense of antipathy in the rest of the British Isles towards the Scots.
Gorry Duffy, County Durham: I am sick of the patronising attitude of the British government and prejudice of the British Media towards the Yes campaign in Scotland. Scotland has every right to be independent as did the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia etc. Yet I did not hear any opposition to their right to be independent by the British media and government then. The British Empire was created through greed, violence and conquest and fortunately through the decades it has shrunk as the subjugated peoples won their freedom and independence. Their last colony, Ireland, won independence in 1921 after 700 years of subjugation, and I look forward to independence for Scotland. The Scots were intimidated and bribed into union with England back in 1706. Let's hope they don't get fooled again!
Radio 1 Debate
Join Edith Bowman and Chris Smith for the Radio 1 debate tomorrow night.
Stephen in Lanarkshire: People always fear change! But no amount of scaremongering and threats from Westminster will stop a determined nation taking control of their own destiny. Just look around you, it's really starting to happen!
Nathan, Forres: Does a "debate" in October guarantee more powers for Scotland? No, of course it doesn't. So Better Together, you want people to be honest - just you be honest, don't take us for fools. A debate guarantees nothing and at this stage you can't promise anything further.
Mike Allison: Since the economy is a key issue in this debate, more attention should be paid to analysing the various currency options following a 'Yes' vote, especially as the three main UK parties have said there will be no currency union.
Mark, Arbroath: We keep hearing from the Yes campaign that Scotland raises more tax per head than the rest of the UK. Surely everyone realises that this is based on the jobs and trade that are linked to being in the UK? Leaving the UK will surely severely impact Scotland's wealth. Vote No to ensure Scotland continues to do well.
Scott, Aberdeen: Good-natured debate Blair Jenkins? Joyous? You must be kidding! It's been the opposite; no hype required.
John in Ayr: Do those NUJ types NEVER ever bully and cajole interviewees? Do these journalists never twist the news or quotes to wind up and bully those they have on camera? I see that going on every week with interviewees being grilled on all sorts of issues!
Young Scots feeling the pressure
"I had a pint thrown over me for giving a guy a leaflet one night so I don't like to discuss it in pubs anymore."
Ewan Findlay: Now is the time for YES. British future, what British future?? Little or no pension. All the gold stock sold by government. No foreign investment. No job security. On the other hand, what about the Scottish future? Pensions secured from natural resources and foreign investment. Job security guaranteed from same. What you have to remember there is only five million population in Scotland!
Bert, Fife: We can see who the big businesses are backing, just as in a general election it's the "establishment " who have the most support and we all know where that has got us.
Margaret, Aberdeen: The only oil-producing nation with food banks? Have you ever been to Venezuela, Nigeria, Russia? There is REAL poverty in these oil-producing countries...
More than 2,100 Scottish readers took part in the poll conducted on the PinkNews website over the weekend, according to the media outlet.
Of those questioned, 54% said that they intended to vote Yes, with 44% saying they would be voting No and 2% said that they were still undecided.
Among 1,204 non-Scottish readers on the website, 87% said that they opposed independence, while 5% were in support.
'Threat' to house prices
House price website Zoopla has warned that a Yes vote could reverse the recent housing market recovery in Scotland.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The site said businesses moving to England and uncertainty surrounding tax, currency and interest rates could drive prices down.
Over the last two years, Scottish house prices have risen on average by 8.3% (£13,728) with the average Scottish home now valued at £177,599.
Zoopla spokesman Lawrence Hall said: "If big business does head south with a Yes vote, Scotland will lose a significant piece of their service economy with nothing to replace it, leading to a greater supply and reduced demand for housing and a resultant drop in house prices."
Anon: This text probably won't influence the vote one bit. But, as a retired Major General in the British Army, having commanded English, Scottish, Welsh and Irish soldiers, I would offer the opinion that strength comes from unity - not dissolution. Together we are strong, divided we fall. The heart is ruling the head in the Yes camp. We will all rue the day if Yes prevails.
Derek, Coatbridge: Good to know that Shetland has more oil than thought. They will be having a referendum to separate soon, I would expect. Obviously that will be up to the 23,000 people on the island and we cannot stand in their way!
Anon: Why does no-one ever ask why we are the only oil-producing country with food banks and debt?
Anon: Whether it's Yes or No. After three months when all the dust has settled, and people start complaining about it all, you won't find anybody who voted for the winner in any case.
Nato bid 'needs total support'
An independent Scotland would need the unanimous backing of all Nato members if it wanted to join, the organisation's secretary general says.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Anders Fogh Rasmussen said there had been no talks, as yet, over a Scottish application which would require the backing of all 28 states.
He told the Carnegie Europe think tank in Brussels: "Such an application will be addressed in exactly the same way as all applications are dealt with. Eventually it will require consensus - unanimity - within the alliance to accept a new member of our alliance."
Mr Rasmussen added that the outcome of the referendum would have no impact on the UK's contribution to Nato.
The SNP supports Nato membership, provided it is not required to retain Trident nuclear weapons - currently based at Faslane on the Clyde.
David in Glasgow: The Irish model, a great model for Scotland: no NHS, no welfare state, limited social security, two conservative parties alternating in power, double Scotland's unemployment rate. How good is that?
Graeme Cooper: Is Lord Reid serious? As part of the union, ship building has gone from tens of thousands of jobs to thousands, all during the rampant deindustrialisation of the 80s, and he expects us to believe a No vote will protect jobs?! On what evidence base is he suggesting we use to believe that? Obviously not recent history...
Scotland by numbers
As the build-up to the Scottish independence referendum continues, this animation takes a look at Scotland by numbers and compares the country with other European nations and the US.
Campaign cash revealed
Better Together raised more cash during the Scottish independence referendum campaign than the Yes campaign, official figures show.
Former Defence Secretary Lord Reid told workers at the Scotstoun shipyard on the Clyde that voting for independence would mean gambling with jobs.
He said: "A No vote is a vote to protect jobs. It's about more jobs and it's about skilled jobs as it has been in the past.
"A Yes vote for separation will put all of those jobs at risk - defence jobs, engineering jobs, jobs in shipbuilding on the Clyde."
Shetland oil
Scottish Energy Minister Fergus Ewing has welcomed news from Hurricane Energy that their appraisal well on the Lancaster field off Shetland could produce twice as much oil as previously expected.
The company had initially thought it could extract 9,800 barrels a day, but their testing demonstrates "a very good quality reservoir" which could flow 20,000 barrels a day.
Mr Ewing added: "Whilst the No campaign like to talk down Scotland's oil wealth - despite enjoying the riches that flow from it into the London Treasury - it's clear that Scotland's oil and gas story is far from over.
"In value terms, half the wealth from Scotland's oil remains and by grabbing the independence opportunity this Thursday we can put an end to poor UK stewardship of this vital resource."
Jenkins on BBC protest
Yes Scotland chief executive Blair Jenkins on the John Beattie programme said he had spoken to a number of BBC staff who said yesterday's protest was not intimidating to them.
He also highlighted no-one was arrested at the protest and said it was "nothing more than a very vocal expression of disapproval of some of the things the BBC has been doing".
He added: "We have had repeated attempts whenever anything happens, the attempts to hype it and ramp it up and to overstate how serious it is seems to me to be a classic attempt to deflect attention away from the fact the No campaign is losing the debate.
"Things that happen which are in the margins which are not of a major or disturbing nature and the constant attempt to hype these things up I think is an attempt to misrepresent and distort the open, honest and almost overwhelming good-natured debate that all the people in Scotland are having."
In the statement, the NUJ blames social media for allowing "contributors anonymity to make personal attacks on individuals" and makes reference to the "intimidation" of BBC journalists in particular.
Paul Holleran, NUJ Scottish organiser, said: "Robust debate is fine. Pointing out when journalists get their facts wrong is expected and welcomed. But NUJ members believe in a free press, a fair media, with journalists allowed to do their jobs free of intimidation."
'Intimidating journalists'
Blair McDougall , the campaign director for Better Together, responded: "Blair (Jenkins) said this demonstration was joyous - there was an enormous banner, with a picture of a BBC journalist's face on it calling him a liar and calling him corrupt.
"There was a line of police protecting the BBC building from a crowd of people demonstrating on behalf of the government party in Scotland. Is that the sort of country we want to live in?
"We heard Alex Salmond, in what I thought was a shameful press conference with the international media where he bussed in his own supporters to applaud him throughout it, attacking journalists.
"We have real concerns about the BBC coverage, we have often very furious rows behind the scenes, but we don't make it public as we are not in the business of intimidating journalists and we have got to be clear that is exactly what that demonstration was designed to do."
Yes chief on 'BBC bias'
Blair Jenkins, the chief executive of Yes Scotland, has said he does not believe there is a systemic "top down" bias at the BBC against the Yes campaign.
Speaking on the John Beattie show on BBC Radio Scotland, he added: "I do think there have been a number of occasions where mistakes have been made where I think the balance has not been right.
"I think that is much more true of network programmes - radio and television which have proved to be a bit out of touch with the debate."
Reid campaigns for No
Former Home Secretary John Reid was out campaigning for the No side earlier today.
The ex-Celtic chairman is pictured in Scotstoun in Glasgow with fellow members of Better Together.
Our Irish friends
Is Ireland a model for Scotland?
Scotland will face significant constitutional change whatever the result of Thursday's referendum, with either a Yes vote for independence or more devolved powers from Westminster promised in the event of a No vote
UK institutions and services will have to adapt and change and some new Scottish bodies may be created. But Scotland is not the first country to face such a prospect.
Are you a young voter and have a burning question you want answered ahead of the Scottish independence referendum?
If the answer is yes, you should go to the Referend-erm? interactive website where you will find information-rich BBC news articles and features. You can also use the page to ask your own question. This site is best viewed on a mobile device, or Chrome/Safari on desktops.
Google Hangout
Ahead of the Scottish independence referendum vote on Thursday, the BBC's Africa, East Asia and South Asia hubs talk to immigrants and international citizens living in Scotland about which way they will vote and why.
As far as pollsters are concerned if what they are having to do is estimate a behaviour that they have never previously had to estimate before.
Pollsters learn from their past mistakes. And here we are trying to estimate something that is unique.
For example Martin Boon of ICM has expressed the concern that those who are going to vote No are perhaps less willing to tell pollsters and will hide behind a Don't Know.
It is a challenge. It is a tougher challenge than trying to call a general election because it is entirely new.
Who is switching sides?
Women more than men, working class more than middle class are switching to Yes, says pollster Peter Kellner from Yougov.
"It is the economy", he said.
"What has been changing is what people feel would happen to Scotland's economy if the country were independent.
"A lot of pessimism earlier in the year. That pessimism declined through August, the second TV debate, Alex Salmond being more reassuring.
"Then last week just after the Sunday Times poll that showed Yes in the lead for the first time it flipped back towards pessimism, which is why our second poll for the Times and Sun on Friday showed No back in the lead."
Polling expert
Peter Kellner from pollsters YouGov told the John Beattie programme that up until five or six weeks there was a "pretty steady" No lead over Yes.
"Different pollsters had different levels but we all agreed nothing much was changing," he said. "But in the past five or six we've had this Yes surge".
"A number of people have shifted from No to Yes. Hardly anybody in our panel has shifted from Yes to No.
"Those people who earlier in the year were undecided have come off the fence roughly two to one in favour of Yes."
Spectrum of indecision
John Curtice
Professor of politics at Strathclyde University
There is not one clearly defined group of Don't Knows. People lie somewhere on a spectrum of indecision.
Many people made up their minds many moons ago and the campaign has been irrelevant to them. But at least a third, maybe more, as of about six months ago, were at least willing to say 'I think I've made a decision but I might just change my mind'.
In part the movement in the polls is undecided voters making up their minds but it is also, frankly, people changing what was an inclination in the opposite direction.
The Don't Know question
John Curtice
Professor of politics at Strathclyde University
The truth is that the one thing on which the polls vary quite a lot is how many Don't Knows they find.
There are essentially a couple of reasons for this. One is to do with the way the polls are conducted. For the most part those polls that are conducted on the internet tend to be more inclined to get people who are interested in politics and they get fewer Don't Knows.
Secondly, and probably more importantly, it depends on how you ask the question. A lot of pollsters have been asking people what they intend to do on 18 September and they get a lot Don't Knows. Other polls have been asking what would you do if the referendum were now and they get fewer Don't Knows.
Business costs
Tracey Purnell from Edinburgh emailed: People should not be scared by certain supermarkets threatening higher prices or the actions of the banks. A vote for yes is not an anti-English vote. It is a vote to show that we believe in our abilities and strengths, and that we care about Scotland. We are not abandoning England, Wales or Northern Ireland, we're showing that there is an alternative to the self-interested government we all live under now.
Andy from Glasgow emailed: We had warning after warning last week from non political sources on how damaging independence will be for Scotland economically. Meanwhile the SNP's economic plans are vague, poorly laid out and often contradictory.
Cameron campaigning
David Porter
Westminster correspondent
Today we have the prime minister coming up to the north east of Scotland.
Downing Street tell us this will be his final visit to Scotland and essentially he will be saying 'there is no way back' if people vote for independence. It is not like a general election, you can't change it after five years, he will say.
Mr Cameron will say if you don't like the Conservatives, if you don't like the UK coalition, if you don't like the austerity measures and things like the Bedroom tax, don't use that as an excuse to vote Yes. He will say if you vote Yes it will be forever.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Sun factor
David Porter
Westminster correspondent
There was a rumour that the Sun newspaper would declare its support for independence in Scotland. It emerged on Twitter and social media that Rupert Murdoch had been seen in a pub in Aberdeen on Saturday.
People treated that with some scepticism but yes Rupert Murdoch was seen leaving a pub in Aberdeen.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
I spoke to very senior executives from the Sun newspaper. They were not giving anything away. They were giving no indication whether Rupert Murdoch or any of his titles would come out one way or the other.
They just said 'you are going to have to watch over the next couple of days'.
Rupert Murdoch tends to take the political weather and see how it is going and then he tends to come down on the side he thinks is going to win. It will be extremely interesting if any of his titles do plump one way or the other, particularly the Sun in Scotland.
Campaign donations
The Electoral Commission has released the latest information on donations between 22 August and 5 September.
The Yes campaign got £20,000 from former Royal Bank of Scotland chairman Sir George Mathewson and £100,000 from William Tait senior
The "Let's Stay Together" No campaign was given £10,000 by Joe Hemani
Salmond on banks
The first minister said: "I'm not arguing that the banks are hostile to Scottish independence, on the contrary. Ross McEwan, chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland made it quite clear that there was no threat to jobs, investment or functions in Scotland. What I'm saying is there is clear evidence of the prime minister and Treasury manipulation of these matters."
Positive message
Speaking at Edinburgh Airport, Mr Salmond told BBC News: "Let's look at the positive perspective of these Scottish business people - serious business people running serious companies creating serious numbers of jobs over the years - who have the common sense attitude that this country with its enormous natural and human resources can build a more prosperous economy and also has that dimension of creating a fairer society. That's the positive message that the No campaign will never be able to compete with."
Keith Buchanan from Zarra, Spain emailed: The Future Together Or Apart... For me, an ex-pat Scot in Spain I feel that the Better Together Campaign has been all too negative about what Scotland may or may not loose, while the Yes campaign has concentrated on the positives of a separate Scotland. I think Scotland could go a long way by being separate and the London crowd can move on with their plans without having to include Scotland. I don't think it will be easy, but as in all families, there comes a time for member to move on and find their own way in the world. I think it's time for Scotland to go it alone.
Megan Appleton from Angus emailed: Whatever the outcome on Thursday, the division the referendum has caused in the nation will take years to heal. Seeing neighbour set against neighbour is extremely upsetting. It was patronising of David Cameron to exclude the Devo-max option from the ballot paper. Thought we'd vote "no". Well, that may yet prove to be a very costly mistake.
'Caught red-handed'
Asked by BBC Scotland's James Cook if the market had shown it was very worried about an independent Scotland, Mr Salmond said: "I don't think you should cite what happened to the markets on Monday when there was a reversal on Tuesday. That's not a serious way to conduct things.
"What I was as most interested in was the prime minister of the UK caught red-handed trying to pressurise business people into making statements. That's an extraordinary circumstance."
'Social dimension'
Mr Salmond told BBC News: "It was Adam Smith, the founder of economics but also a moral philosopher, who said that no society can be truly happy if a great part of its people are poor and miserable.
"So it's that social dimension, the generation of wealth but also looking to create a fairer society, which is the mark of the almost 3,000 businesses large and small in Scotland who have rallied to the Business for Scotland banner."
'Nonsense' of negativity
Speaking after a meeting with business leaders in Edinburgh, Mr Salmond criticised others who had warned against the costs of independence.
He said: "It was always a nonsense of course for the No Campaign and these big businesses corralled in London by the prime minister to say negative things in Scotland.
"It was always a nonsense to argue that the land of Adam Smith was incapable of running our own finances. And the demonstration today from these Scottish job creators is there's plenty of people with confidence in Scotland's prospects."
Salmond on business
First Minister Alex Salmond has been meeting pro-independence business leaders in Edinburgh.
Speaking at Edinburgh Airport, he said: "What we are demonstrating today with some of the most senior business people in Scotland is that there are very substantial groups in Scottish business who see the opportunity from an independent Scotland to create a prosperous economy but also a just society."
Assault charge
Two 18-year-old men have been charged with assault after an incident outside a pro-independence concert in Edinburgh last night, police have confirmed.
The men were arrested after an assault on a 48-year-old man just before midnight outside the Usher Hall, where the "A Night for Scotland" event was taking place.
Question from a young mother
At the BBC's Scottish Independence Referendum debate in Stirling last night, one audience member asked the panel why she should vote for them.
She said: "As a young mother who is scared and unsure of the consequences of my vote for my child, and their children, what is the one thing that you can say to me to give me faith in your campaign?"
On this morning's Wake Up To Money, Adam Parsons and Mickey Clark put your pension and investment questions to Claire Francis from moneysavingexpert.com on what could happen to your money in the event of a Yes or No.
When asked why he believed the entire country had become involved in the debate, Yes campaigner Brian Cox told Radio Scotland's Morning Call: "What we have now is an underclass in Scotland which is unbelievable.
"In Dundee alone in the last three weeks, 7,000 people came on the social register who have not been on the social register since the poll tax. And you know why they came on? Because they have had enough. They just want to get back their own self-esteem and their own self-worth."
Craig Shepherd from Aberdeenshire emailed: We can all be Andrew from Glasgow (09:21) and claim our business is falling apart or growing really fast due to a potential Yes or No vote. Made up claims about laying off workers is easy to do. My company recently employed seven new workers due to confidence in the Yes vote.
Mary Attree emailed: A separate Scotland would have absolutely nothing more to offer than at present! A huge percentage of Scotland's tourists come from south of the border and I think that many of these people might well feel a sense of rejection by their neighbours. It's already expensive to stay in Scotland (and that's likely to get worse) and there are many beautiful parts of England and Wales and Northern Island where they might feel more welcome.
The key voters
Scottish actor Brian Cox told Morning Call he believed the people who had "slipped through the gaps" in society would be decisive in returning a Yes vote.
He said: "The independence issue is going to be won in Wester Hailes, it is going to be won in Pilton, it is going to be won in Granton and in Lochee in Dundee."
Bremner on currency
Asked if Scotland was an equal member of the union, comedian Rory Bremner told Morning Call: "Within the union we have a say, and if we left it we would have no say over currency for example.
"If you are out of a currency union, you are out of a currency union. If you are in one, then you are going to have to listen to what the Bank of England has to say and you will have less power."
Post update
Adam Hood emails: The irony of Brian Cox castigating 'outsiders' for becoming involved in the independence debate is astonishing. Where exactly has he be been living recently? At least Cameron, Clegg and Miliband live in the UK! As a Scot and a Briton I have no doubt that it is right that our national leaders should be involved in trying to avert a historic catastrophe.
Philip Walker from London emails: I have been losing sleep about this. Not just because I fear for Scotland, but a YES vote means a crisis of identity of millions of people. Who will we be? Still British? Not a United Kingdom anymore.
Post update
Some of Scotland's best-known musicians performed at the "A Night For Scotland" pro-independence concert at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh last night.
Franz Ferdinand, Mogwai and Frightened Rabbit were joined by Amy Macdonald, Eddi Reader and Deacon Blue's Lorraine McIntosh and Ricky Ross.
Scotland 'is just the start'
Actor Brian Cox has insisted the independence debate is about the whole of the UK and not just Scotland.
He told Morning Call: "I really do think it is about England as much as it is about Scotland. I believe that Scotland is the start. It is the beginning of something and I believe that no matter what happens, this is the beginning of a movement.
"The north of England, the north east of England, Liverpool - these people have been depressed, they have been ignored for far too long."
Bremner wanted Devo Max
Comedian Rory Bremner has said Prime Minister David Cameron lacked respect for the Scottish people by not having a Devo Max option on the ballot paper.
He told BBC Radio Scotland's Morning Call that he took a long time to decide which way to vote before deciding he would vote No.
He said: "This is a question that we did not want to have to answer. We wanted more power for the Scottish Parliament but, as I would argue, within the union.
"This (a Yes) vote will take Scotland out of the European Union and out of the United Kingdom and leave it with less power over currency than it has now."
Brailsford backs No
Sir Dave Brailsford, head of the Team Sky cycling team, has backed a No vote in the Scottish referendum.
He was performance director of British Cycling during the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games when Sir Chris Hoy won a haul of gold medals.
He said: "Scotland has been a huge part of the success of British Cycling, and I hope the UK stays together for the benefit of all sport, but especially Olympic sports like ours.
"UK sport is one of the best things this country has and it is all possible because we can share talent, resources and ideas."
Three Amigos
Scottish actor Brian Cox told Morning Call he would still like to see Labour gain power in an independent Scotland but only if there is a radical rethink of party policy.
He said: "No matter what happens, the political life of these islands has to be rethought.
"The patronage and condescension of the Three Amigos coming up to Scotland to tell us what's what - like Martin Short, Steve Martin and Chevy Chase arriving with their sombreros and kilts. That incident alone, believe it or not, has turned Tory voters to Yes."
Actor Brian Cox blasts Labour
Actor and Yes campaigner Brian Cox has accused Labour of "losing the plot" in the years leading up to the referendum.
The Dundee-born star switched his backing to independence after decades as a Labour supporter.
He told BBC Radio Scotland's Morning Call: "I have watched Labour disintegrate, in my opinion. I think they have lost the plot, I think they have lost touch.
"I think the illegal act of the Iraq war was a massive sin of hubris on Tony Blair's part and I think it has traduced the party in the most incredible way. When it comes to Scotland, I am just ashamed of the way the party has behaved towards the people of Scotland."
While David Beckham has come out in support of the No campaign (08:20), fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has given her support to the Yes side.
She told journalists at London Fashion Week said: "It would be absolutely great if there is a 'yes' vote...the future could be just amazing and Scotland would be very important and a influence on the world."
The fashion designer sent models down the catwalk of her show with Yes badges pinned to their clothes.
Federal state
Anton Stapelkamp from Zeeland, The Netherlands emailed: There should be a big reconstruction of the British Constitution, whatever the result on Thursday. The UK has to be changed in a federal state with parliaments for all parts of it, Scotland, NI, Wales and England and a new federal Westminster Parliament. Quite a shock for a lot of people maybe, but unavoidable if you want a balanced Constitution and Society.
Yes or No?
Andy emailed: "When Thursday comes I will make my mind up. The MPs we have at the moment are nothing but a bunch of frauds. Right now I can't believe a word any of them say. Looking back, we had John Smith and Donald Dewar. The present bunch have nothing on the two of them. Hopefully we will turn up in numbers on Thursday, and not let others make the decision for us. Yes, Yes, No, No? I give in."
Tax powers 'surprise'
Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw has admitted he has been "surprised" by his party's timetable to give the Scottish Parliament extra powers.
Mr Carlaw welcomed the move which could see more tax-raising powers devolved to Holyrood after a No vote.
He told BBC Radio Scotland's Morning Call: "We have a commitment from each of the political parties who believe in the United Kingdom that additional powers will come to Scotland. They vary in scale but they all involve the devolving of additional tax powers, the devolving of welfare powers, the devolving of powers that matter to the things that make sense for the people of Scotland.
"Somewhat to our surprise, actually, this whole debate has made us as a party realise that there is a very real demand for additional power here in Scotland - particularly for fiscal power because up until now we have spent money without having to raise it. Now we will have to do both and I think that is a terrific development."
James from Edinburgh: "The No camp are clinging onto the idea of offering Scotland more powers. But look at the comments from MPs; No MP for any English, Welsh of N.Ireland constituency would vote to give more powers to Scotland which leaves their own constituencies without the same powers as Scotland. A no vote will be endless arguing in Westminster ending with Scotland getting nothing that is being promised now."
Captain Eric Casson: "As stake holders of the UK, Northern Ireland, Wales, England & Scotland collectively make sacrifices for the common good. It is only by remaining a 'stake holder' of the UK that Scotland can help bring about the necessary changes for greater stability and prosperity for all of us. In making the sacrifice of remaining part of the UK and rejecting independence, it will avoid unnecessary instability & uncertainty, at a time that we can all ill afford it, either now or indeed at anytime in the future.
Queen's role questioned
Yes campaigner Patrick Harvie has called for the role of the Queen in Scotland to be challenged after a Yes vote.
Mr Harvie told BBC Radio Scotland's Morning Call: "After a Yes vote, I'd be arguing for a head of state that has clearly defined functions, is democratically accountable to the people and is probably a great deal better value for money as well."
Your Texts
Send us your comments on 80295
Gilles from Kintrye: "What needs to be remembered that a Yes vote will give a voice to the ordinary working people of Scotland."
Andrew from Glasgow: "The real consequence of the vote is already kicking in. I have had to lay off seven men from a workforce of 12 due to orders being held back. The financial uncertainty is worrying the men with the money. The economy was recovering and now we are creating another crash for Scotland."
Last night's debate
Last night in Stirling, the BBC's James Cook chaired a debate on the Scottish independence referendum.
On the panel in front of a studio audience were Douglas Alexander MP, Stewart Hosie MP, Ruth Davidson MSP and Elaine C Smith.
Former Conservative cabinet minister Lord Baker told Good Morning Scotland: "It will be totally unfair for them (Scottish MPs) to vote on domestic English issues when they can't vote on domestic issues in their own country. It is a bizarre relationship.
"The West Lothian Question, named after that marvellous man Tam Dalyell, would have to be resolved. That is the inevitable consequence of when you start devolving power to constituent parts of the country."
Campaign 'fears'
Labour MSP Anas Sarwar has criticised "negative" campaigning from the Yes team. He said: "We are talking to people about the importance of jobs and security. We are saying, don't allow fear and intimidation from the Yes campaign to prevent you from voting No."
Figurehead Queen
Royal historian Kate Williams said the Queen's role in an independent Scotland would depend on the constitution which would be written after a Yes vote.
"It is most likely she would be Queen of an independent Scotland in the same way as she is Queen of Australia or Canada. She is much more of a figurehead head of state."
Queen of Scots
Royal historian Kate Williams told BBC Radio Four's Today programme the Queen is already the Queen of Scots and she has no rivals for the job.
"She is descended from Mary, Queen of Scots and James I (VI of Scotland) and also Robert the Bruce, actually twice, through her father and her mother who was a very high Scots aristocrat. The Queen Mother, of course, always saw herself as Scottish throughout Elizabeth's early life."
Gary Robertson
Political editor, Scotland
Scotland 2014
Gavin Hewitt
Nick Robinson
Tim Reid
Colletta Smith
John Beattie
Kamal Ahmed
Robert Peston
John Curtice
John Curtice
John Curtice
David Porter
David Porter
BBC Scotland news
