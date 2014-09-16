John Brown wrote: Undecided voters should watch and learn as Yes supporters display the 'fair and open' society they profess to want by verbally abusing and shouting down anyone whose views they do not want to hear. They have done it time and again in this campaign; from politicians to journalists to anyone else they disagree with. Don't let our country set foot on the slippery slope of nationalism.

Linda Hall emailed: Does anyone out there really believe that Cameron/Miliband/Clegg, even if they wanted to, are capable of delivering on this absurd pledge for more powers for Scotland post the 18th? Their backbenchers will never ever wear it and it will disappear into the Westminster long grass and life will just return to normal, which is what we get if we vote No.