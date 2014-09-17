I have never seen a campaign like this. The whole of my life, people have told me: "Politics - it is a bit boring". Not here, not now.

If you live in Accrington or Aberystwyth or Antrim, wherever you are in England or Wales, or Northern Ireland, I can see why it might be a little bit baffling. Forgive me, it may even be a bit boring at times.

It is not like that here. Why? Because for those who are going to vote Yes tomorrow, this is the end of a huge journey for them - a journey of decades for people like Alex Salmond. A journey from being a mere country to a self-governing nation, a nation that takes her own decisions and has to live with them.

If you are the No campaign, it is the end of something so treasured, so valid and today Gordon Brown seemed to discover the belief, the passion, the Scottish which so far seemed to elude that campaign which was rather duller, rather greyer, rather less inspiring than the rest.

Ponder this if you are watching outside of Scotland - it will take around one and a half, two million votes of Scots to win this referendum. That is 4% of the British electorate. Whichever way it goes, it will change the lives not just of the rest of the people here but of the 96% watching elsewhere.