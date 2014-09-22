Shadow Scottish secretary Margaret Curran insists the political parties will honour their pledge to deliver more power to Scotland.

The pledge, made by David Cameron, Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg ahead of the referendum, has three parts and also commits to preserving the Barnett funding formula.

Alex Salmond has accused the three UK party leaders of "reneging" on the pledge.

The first part of the agreement promises "extensive new powers" for the Scottish Parliament "delivered by the process and to the timetable agreed" by the three parties.

The second says the leaders agree that "the UK exists to ensure opportunity and security for all by sharing our resources equitably".

The third "categorically states" that the final say on funding for the NHS will lie with the Scottish government "because of the continuation of the Barnett allocation for resources, and the powers of the Scottish Parliament to raise revenue".

"I can absolutely guarantee that the commitments we made during the campaign will be honoured," the shadow Scottish secretary told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.

"They [the Conservatives] can give that guarantee and I think they have given that guarantee. That's my understanding of what they've been saying all weekend.

"What is clear and people should be assured about are those categoric assurances we have from all the parties that were part of this."