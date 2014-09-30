Mr and Mrs Wilson: We see Gordon brown smiling smugly in a photo on BBC Scotland and calling for 100,000 signatures on a petition on implementation of pre-referendum "vows". But WHAT implementation? From your report it looks like he is on about Labour's minimalist proposals and light years from Devo Max. Hope the Scots will not be conned again.
Alan in Perthshire: Well it seems pretty clear from Ruth Davidson's words (which were loudly cheered) that she and her party have no intentions of delivering substantive devolved powers to Scotland. She and her bosses should be challenged on each of 14 proposals set out by Gordon Brown. If the Tories renege on the pledges, Ruth Davidson and party will suffer a "wipe out".
Evening Express
tweets: Legal action could leave Aberdeen with no festive lights display.
He added that he did not support the devolution of all income tax to the Scottish Parliament as proposed by the Conservatives, calling it a "Tory trap".
"I don't think that's the right decision to lose our influence over budget decisions in the UK," he said.
You can see the full interview on Scotland 2014 tonight at 10:30 on BBC Two.
Gold for being green
Edinburgh has won gold at Europe's biggest environmental competition.
The city received the 'Entente Floral' prize for its urban green spaces.
Edinburgh was also given a special award for its work with disabled groups at the Grassmarket Community Project.
Douglas Fraser
Business and economy editor, Scotland
tweets: Craig Whyte can return to #Rangers - after Oct 2029. Til then, banned as a director. Un-contactable at both addresses.
Memorial for murdered aid worker
A memorial service for David Haines, the aid worker killed by Islamic Militants in Syria, is to be held in Perth.
Mr Haines, who was born in Yorkshire but grew up in Perth, was kidnapped while working for an aid agency in Syria in March 2013.
A video showing his beheading was released earlier this month.
The service will be held at Perth Congregational Church on 18 October.
Tonight's outlook
A cloudy end to the day with outbreaks of patchy rain. Overnight it'll dry up and skies will clear before another front pushes in from the west overnight. Overnight lows in double figures for most, but down to 8C or 9C in the north west and the Hebrides.
Your views
Kilted Ninjatweets: So, Borrrris has given perrrmission to purrrr overrrr the rrrreferrrrendum.
Lesley Davidson emailed: Why is Mr Brown inviting the people of Scotland to sign a petition to get the powers the Westminster Three have already promised???
Whyte purchased the club from his predecessor Sir David Murray but subsequently put them into administration in February 2012.
The SFA have previously deemed him unfit to run a football club.
Your views - Ruth Davidson on devolution
David Francis: So, Ruth Davidson says that Devo Max is a "non-starter", eh? Is that the same Ruth Davidson who shared a TV platform with George Galloway, under the official Better Together campaign, when Galloway not only called the leaders' vow Devo Max, but Devo SuperMax? Her total hypocrisy on this is totally astounding and exemplifies the blatant lies which were spouted by Unionist politicians when the polls went against them. A referendum result, built on false promises which are now being disowned, is a false result.
Brown outlines 'best deal for Scotland'
Gordon Brown has outlined a 14-point "practical plan" for new powers for the Scottish Parliament.
The former prime minister claims the powers - which cover areas such as welfare, taxation and transport - would give Scotland "the best deal within the United Kingdom".
Mr Brown has also called on 100,000 Scots to sign a petition, to be presented to the House of Commons next month, demanding that Scotland gets further devolution "with no strings attached".
Fight for your rights
A group of young people has created a handbook to help inform their peers about rights.
The council areas with the highest levels of prescribing were Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Ayrshire and Arran, while island health boards showed the lowest rates.
Opposition parties have raised concerns about the figures. Scottish Labour health spokesman Neil Findlay said: "We were told that mental health is a priority area for this government but we need to see bold ambition not just warm words from the SNP."
Prescribing for dementia was also by 16.7% during 2013/14 compared to the previous year, while the number of patients treated for ADHD had increased by 12.7%.
He described being in or out of the EU as a "pragmatic" decision as opposed to Scotland's independence referendum, which he said was a matter for "the heart".
In response, SNP MEP Alyn Smith called Mr Cameron's comments "patronising" and added: "Mr Cameron was lectured and warned by senior UK business figures about the dangers of his in-out referendum on EU membership but his carelessness and obsession on this issue continues.
"If there is a vote on EU withdrawal - as threatened by the Tory-UKIP agenda - I believe Scotland will vote strongly in favour of staying in Europe, affirming our historic status as a European nation, and establishing beyond doubt the need for us to be represented at the top table in our own right."
Healing referendum divisions
Experts in conflict resolution will host a special online "day of dialogue" aimed at helping heal divisions caused by the referendum debate.
Organised by the Scottish Centre for Conflict Resolution (SCCR), the advice session will take place on Twitter this Friday.
SCCR development manager Diane Marr said, "Holding strong views, opinions and values that are different from others can generate division and conflict.
"We must get better at dealing with conflict and difference of opinion. Post-referendum we have no choice or we risk being a divided nation."
The charity is also encouraging members of the public to share their experiences of how they have resolved their own differences over the referendum through their twitter page.
The Tories - your views
Nathan Matthews, Forres: Wow what a day. Ruth Davidson "warns" that Nicola Sturgeon will be the most left-wing FM Scotland has ever known - much better that than an ultra right wing hey Ruth? Then we have her saying the Scots have not trusted and voted for the Conservatives - very true and with good reason. Then there is Boris asserting that London will be the capital of England and the UK for our lifetimes; the Tories are doing well are they not? We then have Lord Smith dealing with "Scottish Labour, Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Lib-Dems". Hold on - what exactly can they do without the backing and direct involvement of their leaders in Westminster?
Asghar lawyers submit emergency application
Lawyers acting for a mentally ill Scot who was shot by a prison guard in Pakistan have filed an emergency application to keep him in hospital.
Mohammad Ashgar's representatives say the 70 year-old, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, would be at risk of further attack if he's sent back to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.
Mr Ashgar was sentenced to death for blasphemy in January, four years after moving from Edinburgh to Pakistan.
She added: "But if they are to enter in good faith, as Nicola Sturgeon has said, that means they cannot use the commission to try and push independence by stealth.
"That means ruling out so-called Devo Max. Such a plan ... is a complete non-starter."
Stephen Parker tweets: Get over the 'NO' vote. Our country deserves it and demands it. Democracy doesn't always deliver what you want.
Aberdeen death suspicious
The death of a man in the Torry area of Aberdeen is being treated as suspicious.
Police Scotland has confirmed a 49 year old Polish man died after an incident on Balnagask Avenue yesterday afternoon.
Enquiries are continuing, and officers want to speak to anyone in the area between nine am and 2pm.
A police spokesperson would not comment on claims the man had been stabbed.
Afternoon outlook
Largely dry and bright across the east this afternoon with sunny spells. Temperatures in the best of the sunshine across northern Aberdeenshire and the Lothians reaching up to 19C or even 20C. Across the west however, it's cloudier as a weak band of rain progresses eastwards, with some heavier bursts over Argyll, the Highlands and the Galloway Hills.
The southerly winds gradually freshen as the day goes on, strongest over the Western Isles, then the Northern Isles later.
Teenager raped in Kilmarnock
Police are trying to trace a man who raped a 17-year-old woman in a Kilmarnock park.
The victim left the Fanny by Gaslight pub in West George Street at about 22:35 on Sunday and walked off with the suspect towards Portland Street.
They then made their way to Kay Park where the teenager was raped.
The suspect is described as white, aged between 20 and 25, about 6ft tall, with red hair and a local accent. He was wearing a dark red top and blue jeans.
Your views - Boris Johnson
Derek Gilchrist: Having just read the recent comments from both Boris Johnson and Ruth Davidson it has really just reinforced my opinion that they are now more out of touch with the electorate in Scotland than they ever have been. Superficial, selfish and supine. And I am a former Conservative voter!
James Alexander Morrison: Given the average age of Tory delegates, Mr Johnson is probably quite correct to say that Scottish independence won't happen in their lifetimes.
Gauld and May called up for Scotland
Ryan Gauld and Stevie May have received their first senior Scotland call ups.
In total 124,734 people from across the country kicked the habit for at least a month.
Public health minister Michael Matheson said, "We will continue to work to reach out to people in these communities and to help them to quit."
Boris thanks Scots
Boris Johnson has thanked the "wisdom of a clear majority of Scots" for London remaining as the capital of England and the UK "and will remain so for our lifetimes".
Speaking during the Tory conference in Birmingham, the London mayor poked fun at Prime Minister David Cameron over the his post-referendum conversation with the Queen, giving delegates "permission to purr".
What do you think of Boris Johnson's comments about the referendum?
The funding given by Innovate UK will support work by Strathclyde and Kent Universities, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Dunfermline-based firm Optos. Clinical trials of the new technology are due to be completed by early 2017.
If they are successful, a further £9m will be invested to develop a fully-licensed new medical device by the end of 2018.
A retail village on the border at Gretna is expanding on the back of record trade figures.
Work on a 19,000 square foot extension starts next month, creating about 50 additional jobs.
A spokesman for Gretna Gateway Village said August was the busiest month in its 15-year-history, with cross-border Commonwealth Games traffic a contributory factor.
Cancer treatment - Your views
Anthony in Dumfries: I think Linda is right to choose to stop treatment. Some people can be heartbroken watching their loved ones continually suffer as they go through a treatment process that will not cure their illness and will take away precious quality time with their family and friends.
Fiona: Why is it morally wrong to discontinue treatments that are essentially man-made? Aren't we already playing as God, seems to me nature's saying your time's up but medicine says no! Why is it selfish to allow death with dignity in this way and to make the best of the remaining time being used to the full, not making yourself sick, delaying the inevitable?
Cancer treatment
Louise White
Presenter, Morning Call
On Morning Call now: Have you or your family had to make difficult choices about how to deal with cancer?
Sex education - Your views
Derek, Glasgow: It's not sex education now, it's Relationships, Sexual Health & Parenthood. Lanarkshire have updated their materials for regular and ASN schools in last few years, not all schools engage with it. Also, classes like Talk2 Glasgow educate parents to talk to their kids.
Anon: Would any adult say now that they wish they had less sex education? No adult, including parents, have the right to censor information to children and you can'tt leave it up to parents and hope for the best. It is every 16-year-old's human right to have been taught about sex, relationships and what is and isn't acceptable.
Increase in human trafficking
Fifty five potential victims of human trafficking were identified in Scotland last year, according to a National Crime Agency report.
Almost a third (30%) of them experienced sexual exploitation. Romania was the most common country of origin, with nine cases in Scotland.
This year is the first time the UK figures have been broken down by area.
Sex education - Your Views
Jeff, Airdrie: I'm a parent and absolutely agree sex education should be compulsory. However, it should focus on this being an adult behaviour, and reinforce the importance of childhood and try to turn against the fashion of growing up too quickly an children engaging in adult behaviour. Kids do need to know the facts about sexual issues, as playground talk is what spreads myths and untruths, confusing kids.
Geoff, Penicuik: When I was at secondary school in the early 60's, the girls in my class were taken for sex education while the boys were given dental hygiene.
The singer will also perform during the ceremony at the Hydro Arena.
Katy Perry leads the nominations and is up for seven awards including best female, pop act, video and live act.
She's going up against Ariana Grande, who has six nominations for the awards, while 5 Seconds of Summer and Pharrell Williams have five each - one more than One Direction.
Sex education - Your Views
Fiona: Sex education should not be enshrined in law. Patents are responsible for their child's education as per Education Scotland Act. It's not for Government to dictate what is and isn't taught. No one knows a child better than their parents.
Heather, Edin: Sex education etc should maybe be taught in secondary schools but definitely not in primary schools. Primary school kids should be playing and enjoying their wee short childhoods. There is more to life than sex.
Aberdeen death
The Press and Journal
tweets: Man believed to have been stabbed as police investigate Aberdeen death. http://bit.ly/1vsR2KN
M8 leaving Glasgow - stop-start from 8 Baillieston to 5 Harthill - then further eastbound queues from 4 Whitburn to 1 Hermiston Gait. The A904 Queensferry to Newton Road remains partially blocked following an accident - delays both ways.
Morning Call
Louise White
Presenter, Morning Call
Today, we want to hear your views on sex education. Should it be compulsory in all of Scotland's schools?
And, with actress Lynda Bellingham choosing to stop chemotherapy so she can spend one last Christmas with her family, we're asking if there's a right time to stop cancer treatment?
The Child Rights Ambassador Handbook was created by Scottish Borders Youth Voice using the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
They hope the resource will encourage young people to inform others about their rights.
Inquest opens
An inquest into the murder of a Scots security guard by a colleague in Iraq has opened in Manchester.
Danny Fitzsimons shot dead Scottish security guard Paul McGuigan and Australian Darren Hoare, above, in 2009.
Fitzsimons is serving a 20-year prison sentence in Baghdad. It later emerged he was on bail for firearms offences and was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
Giving evidence, Mr McGuigan's mother Corinne Boyd-Russell told how her son, from Peebles, had been excited about the birth of his daughter when she last saw him.
The inquest continues.
Constance enters SNP race
Brian Taylor
Political editor, Scotland
A third name is set to enter the contest to become the next deputy leader of the SNP.
Angela Constance, a member of the Scottish cabinet, will declare that she will seek the post left vacant by Nicola Sturgeon's decision to seek the leadership.
Already in the race for deputy are Scottish government Minister Keith Brown and Stewart Hosie MP.
The contests are caused by Alex Salmond's decision to stand down as SNP leader and first minister in the aftermath of the referendum.
Rise in prescribed antidepressants
Statistics show that 778,180 patients were given at least one courser of antidepressants during 2013/14 - an increase of 4.2% from 2012/13 and an increase of 22.8% since 2009/10.
The council areas with the highest levels of prescribing were Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Ayrshire and Arran, while island health boards showed the lowest rates.
Opposition parties have raised concerns about the figures. Scottish Labour health spokesman Neil Findlay said: "We were told that mental health is a priority area for this government but we need to see bold ambition not just warm words from the SNP."
Prescribing for dementia was also by 16.7% during 2013/14 compared to the previous year, while the number of patients treated for ADHD had increased by 12.7%.
Cameron 'careless' on EU
Prime Minister David Cameron said on BBC Radio 4's Today Programme this morning that he was "about 1,000 times" less concerned about the UK leaving the EU than Scotland leaving the UK.
He described being in or out of the EU as a "pragmatic" decision as opposed to Scotland's independence referendum, which he said was a matter for "the heart".
In response, SNP MEP Alyn Smith called Mr Cameron's comments "patronising" and added: "Mr Cameron was lectured and warned by senior UK business figures about the dangers of his in-out referendum on EU membership but his carelessness and obsession on this issue continues.
"If there is a vote on EU withdrawal - as threatened by the Tory-UKIP agenda - I believe Scotland will vote strongly in favour of staying in Europe, affirming our historic status as a European nation, and establishing beyond doubt the need for us to be represented at the top table in our own right."
Healing referendum divisions
Experts in conflict resolution will host a special online "day of dialogue" aimed at helping heal divisions caused by the referendum debate.
Organised by the Scottish Centre for Conflict Resolution (SCCR), the advice session will take place on Twitter this Friday.
SCCR development manager Diane Marr said, "Holding strong views, opinions and values that are different from others can generate division and conflict.
"We must get better at dealing with conflict and difference of opinion. Post-referendum we have no choice or we risk being a divided nation."
The charity is also encouraging members of the public to share their experiences of how they have resolved their own differences over the referendum through their twitter page.
The Tories - your views
Nathan Matthews, Forres: Wow what a day. Ruth Davidson "warns" that Nicola Sturgeon will be the most left-wing FM Scotland has ever known - much better that than an ultra right wing hey Ruth? Then we have her saying the Scots have not trusted and voted for the Conservatives - very true and with good reason. Then there is Boris asserting that London will be the capital of England and the UK for our lifetimes; the Tories are doing well are they not? We then have Lord Smith dealing with "Scottish Labour, Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Lib-Dems". Hold on - what exactly can they do without the backing and direct involvement of their leaders in Westminster?
Asghar lawyers submit emergency application
Lawyers acting for a mentally ill Scot who was shot by a prison guard in Pakistan have filed an emergency application to keep him in hospital.
Mohammad Ashgar's representatives say the 70 year-old, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, would be at risk of further attack if he's sent back to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.
Mr Ashgar was sentenced to death for blasphemy in January, four years after moving from Edinburgh to Pakistan.
Charity Reprieve has asked David Cameron to act to ensure his safety.
'Devo Max is non-starter'
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has called so-called Devo Max - the devolving of all powers except foreign affairs and the armed forces - to the Scottish Parliament a "non-starter".
During a speech to Conservatives at the party's conference in Birmingham, Ms Davidson said she wanted the SNP to take part in the Smith Commission on further devolution "in good faith".
She added: "But if they are to enter in good faith, as Nicola Sturgeon has said, that means they cannot use the commission to try and push independence by stealth.
"That means ruling out so-called Devo Max. Such a plan ... is a complete non-starter."
Stephen Parker tweets: Get over the 'NO' vote. Our country deserves it and demands it. Democracy doesn't always deliver what you want.
Aberdeen death suspicious
The death of a man in the Torry area of Aberdeen is being treated as suspicious.
Police Scotland has confirmed a 49 year old Polish man died after an incident on Balnagask Avenue yesterday afternoon.
Enquiries are continuing, and officers want to speak to anyone in the area between nine am and 2pm.
A police spokesperson would not comment on claims the man had been stabbed.
Afternoon outlook
Largely dry and bright across the east this afternoon with sunny spells. Temperatures in the best of the sunshine across northern Aberdeenshire and the Lothians reaching up to 19C or even 20C. Across the west however, it's cloudier as a weak band of rain progresses eastwards, with some heavier bursts over Argyll, the Highlands and the Galloway Hills.
The southerly winds gradually freshen as the day goes on, strongest over the Western Isles, then the Northern Isles later.
Teenager raped in Kilmarnock
Police are trying to trace a man who raped a 17-year-old woman in a Kilmarnock park.
The victim left the Fanny by Gaslight pub in West George Street at about 22:35 on Sunday and walked off with the suspect towards Portland Street.
They then made their way to Kay Park where the teenager was raped.
The suspect is described as white, aged between 20 and 25, about 6ft tall, with red hair and a local accent. He was wearing a dark red top and blue jeans.
Gauld and May called up for Scotland
Ryan Gauld and Stevie May have received their first senior Scotland call ups.
Both were named in Gordon Strachan's squad to face Poland and Georgia in the upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers.
They have previously represented Scotland as part of the under-21 squad.
Decrease in smokers
More than half of people who tried to stop smoking over the last three years came from Scotland's poorest areas.
Statistics from the Scottish government show that between April 2011 and March 2014, 70,162 people from deprived communities gave up smoking for at least a month.
In total 124,734 people from across the country kicked the habit for at least a month.
Public health minister Michael Matheson said, "We will continue to work to reach out to people in these communities and to help them to quit."
Boris thanks Scots
Boris Johnson has thanked the "wisdom of a clear majority of Scots" for London remaining as the capital of England and the UK "and will remain so for our lifetimes".
Speaking during the Tory conference in Birmingham, the London mayor poked fun at Prime Minister David Cameron over the his post-referendum conversation with the Queen, giving delegates "permission to purr".
What do you think of Boris Johnson's comments about the referendum?
Ruth Davidson speech
Tim Reid
Political correspondent, BBC News
tweets: Davidson: "The people of Scotland haven't always rewarded us with trust or votes .. we haven't always earned them either. But that's changing"
Airport using Google glasses
Staff at Edinburgh Airport are using Google Glass headsets to help them deal with customer inquiries.
The smart glasses display digital information in the user's field of vision and can take photos and video.
Airport staff are trying out the wearable technology until December to provide flight information, translations and answer questions about the city.
'Left wing FM'
The Scottish Daily Mail's political editor Alan Roden tweets: @RuthDavidsonMSP warns that @NicolaSturgeon will be "the most left-wing First Minister Scotland has ever known."
More Davidson
Tim Reid
Political correspondent, BBC News
Speaking in Birmingham, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson says the Tories proved they were not too "toxic" to take part in the referendum campaign.
"We have blown that myth out of the water," she says.
Davidson speech
Tim Reid
Political correspondent, BBC News
tweets: Another standing ovation for Ruth Davidson at Scottish Tory fringe.
Firearms to be 'less visible'
Firearms carried by police officers in Scotland are expected to be covered with a new type of holster to make them less visible to the public.
Senior Police Scotland officers said trained officers should still be able to routinely carry the weapons, but their visibility should be reduced.
The policy on the carrying of firearms has proven controversial. The recommendation has been sent to Chief Constable Sir Stephen House for his agreement.
£1m funding for vision loss
Scientists in Scotland have been given a £1.1m grant to develop new laser technology aimed at detecting early vision loss.
The funding given by Innovate UK will support work by Strathclyde and Kent Universities, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Dunfermline-based firm Optos. Clinical trials of the new technology are due to be completed by early 2017.
If they are successful, a further £9m will be invested to develop a fully-licensed new medical device by the end of 2018.
Grangemouth road open
Bo'ness Road, in Grangemouth, has now reopened.
A spokesperson for Ineos said, "We detected a leak of butane gas from a small vessel that was brought quickly under control.
"All personnel are accounted for and the incident team has stood down."
Incident over
Steven Godden
BBC Scotland
The incident at Grangemouth is over and emergency services have been stood down.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say the on-site Ineos fire team dealt with a small butane leak on one of their vessels.
Scotland squad announced
The SFA tweets: Here is the Scotland squad for the @EuroQualifiers vs and @pzpn_pl
See the official squad here.
Grangemouth gas leak
Roads have been closed as emergency services deal with a suspected gas leak at the Grangemouth industrial complex.
The leak, thought to be butane gas, is not believed to pose a wider risk to people living nearby.
Police Scotland say no one has been injured in the incident.
Views sought from indyref groups
The man leading the commission on more devolved powers for Scotland has written to campaigners on both sides of the independence debate.
Lord Smith said he wanted submissions from new groups that came to the fore during the referendum campaign.
The five main political parties are already represented on the commission. Lord Smith also wants to hear from civic institutions and the public.
Groups have until 17:00 on Friday 31 October to submit their views.
Costly court delays
Rare violin theft
A violin valued at £17,000 has been stolen from Glasgow's West End over the weekend.
The rare Cain and Mann instrument and Charles Bazin bow were taken from a parked car in Beaconsfield Road, Kelvinside.
Police said the owner of the "specialist" violin is a professional musician.
Elgin stabbing
Cancer treatment wait
The NHS in Scotland is still failing to treat people diagnosed with suspected cancer within two months, although performance has improved since March.
Scottish government targets state that 95% of patients with an urgent referral should be treated within 62 days.
Between April and June, 93% of patients started treatment within this timeframe. In March, the figure was 92%.
Brent Alpha container safe
The oil company Shell says a container which fell into the sea from one of its North Sea platforms has been lowered onto the sea bed.
It was initially being held 20ft below the water, still attached to the crane, but there were concerns that it could damage existing pipes.
The accident happened when the container was being manoeuvred onto a ship from the Brent Alpha installation on Sunday when the crane being used developed a mechanical fault.
Shell says the container will eventually be removed but has been placed at a depth of 140 metres to keep it safe.
All but essential personnel have been removed from the platform.
Cameron: 'Heartbreak' over Scotland
David Cameron has said he cares "a thousand times more strongly" about keeping the UK together than about the country staying in the European Union.
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, the prime minister said that, had Scotland left the UK, it would have caused him "heartbreak".
He also told the programme that the topic of Europe had been a "great cause of unity" among Tories attending the party's annual conference in Birmingham.
Restaurant raid
Oil industry 'must cut costs'
The oil and gas industry must do more to cut costs even if it means more job losses, it has been claimed.
Industry body Oil and Gas UK's annual economic report said operating costs were 60% higher than three years ago while oil prices were falling.
There have already been substantial layoffs at companies this year.
Shell UK announced 250 onshore jobs cuts from its North Sea operation in Aberdeen in August, after Chevron announced 225 losses in July.
Scotland squad announcement
Scotland resume their attempt to qualify for Euro 2016 next month when they play Georgia and Poland in Group D.
Gordon Strachan will name his squad for the double header later at Hampden.
Earlier this month, Scotland ran world champions Germany mighty close in their Euro 2016 opener, losing 2-1 in a pulsating opening Euro 2016 qualifier in Dortmund.
Ikechi Anya was on target for the Scots.
Record Trade for Gretna
A retail village on the border at Gretna is expanding on the back of record trade figures.
Work on a 19,000 square foot extension starts next month, creating about 50 additional jobs.
A spokesman for Gretna Gateway Village said August was the busiest month in its 15-year-history, with cross-border Commonwealth Games traffic a contributory factor.
Cancer treatment - Your views
Anthony in Dumfries: I think Linda is right to choose to stop treatment. Some people can be heartbroken watching their loved ones continually suffer as they go through a treatment process that will not cure their illness and will take away precious quality time with their family and friends.
Fiona: Why is it morally wrong to discontinue treatments that are essentially man-made? Aren't we already playing as God, seems to me nature's saying your time's up but medicine says no! Why is it selfish to allow death with dignity in this way and to make the best of the remaining time being used to the full, not making yourself sick, delaying the inevitable?
Cancer treatment
Louise White
Presenter, Morning Call
On Morning Call now: Have you or your family had to make difficult choices about how to deal with cancer?
Sex education - Your views
Derek, Glasgow: It's not sex education now, it's Relationships, Sexual Health & Parenthood. Lanarkshire have updated their materials for regular and ASN schools in last few years, not all schools engage with it. Also, classes like Talk2 Glasgow educate parents to talk to their kids.
Anon: Would any adult say now that they wish they had less sex education? No adult, including parents, have the right to censor information to children and you can'tt leave it up to parents and hope for the best. It is every 16-year-old's human right to have been taught about sex, relationships and what is and isn't acceptable.
Increase in human trafficking
Fifty five potential victims of human trafficking were identified in Scotland last year, according to a National Crime Agency report.
Almost a third (30%) of them experienced sexual exploitation. Romania was the most common country of origin, with nine cases in Scotland.
This year is the first time the UK figures have been broken down by area.
Sex education - Your Views
Jeff, Airdrie: I'm a parent and absolutely agree sex education should be compulsory. However, it should focus on this being an adult behaviour, and reinforce the importance of childhood and try to turn against the fashion of growing up too quickly an children engaging in adult behaviour. Kids do need to know the facts about sexual issues, as playground talk is what spreads myths and untruths, confusing kids.
Geoff, Penicuik: When I was at secondary school in the early 60's, the girls in my class were taken for sex education while the boys were given dental hygiene.
Minaj high note for Glasgow...
Starships hit-maker Nicki Minaj is to host the 20th MTV European Music Awards in Glasgow in November.
The singer will also perform during the ceremony at the Hydro Arena.
Katy Perry leads the nominations and is up for seven awards including best female, pop act, video and live act.
She's going up against Ariana Grande, who has six nominations for the awards, while 5 Seconds of Summer and Pharrell Williams have five each - one more than One Direction.
Sex education - Your Views
Fiona: Sex education should not be enshrined in law. Patents are responsible for their child's education as per Education Scotland Act. It's not for Government to dictate what is and isn't taught. No one knows a child better than their parents.
Heather, Edin: Sex education etc should maybe be taught in secondary schools but definitely not in primary schools. Primary school kids should be playing and enjoying their wee short childhoods. There is more to life than sex.
Aberdeen death
M8 leaving Glasgow - stop-start from 8 Baillieston to 5 Harthill - then further eastbound queues from 4 Whitburn to 1 Hermiston Gait. The A904 Queensferry to Newton Road remains partially blocked following an accident - delays both ways.
Today, we want to hear your views on sex education. Should it be compulsory in all of Scotland's schools?
And, with actress Lynda Bellingham choosing to stop chemotherapy so she can spend one last Christmas with her family, we're asking if there's a right time to stop cancer treatment?
Hi Kawser here. Bright in the East, once mist clears, then dry and sunny at 18-20C. Rain and stronger winds in the West, becoming patchier as spreads eastwards. 15-16C.
Today's papers
The Scotsman, The Herald and Daily Record all focus on Chancellor George Osborne's announcement that benefits are to be frozen for two years, should the Tories win next year's General Election.
The Daily Record dubs the announcement "The Tory war on poor".
The Scottish Sun, meanwhile, focuses on the arrest of boxer Scott Harrison, as he awaits extradition to Spain.
Read our paper round-up here.
Wind farm proposal
A proposed wind farm project near Loch Rannoch which has drawn a number of objections is to be discussed in the Scottish parliament.
Plans were submitted to the government for 24 turbines on the Talladh-a-Bheithe estate, near Rannoch Moor.
Hillwalkers, Scottish Natural Heritage and the John Muir Trust have all voiced opposition to the plans.
However, the developer said the "carefully balanced project" was drawn up with community feedback in mind.
Hibs floor Rangers
Three goals in 14 first-half minutes earned Hibernian victory over Rangers in last night's Championship clash at Ibrox.
Hibs travelled to Glasgow second-bottom of the table but Alan Stubbs's men secured a 3-1 win.
"The players deserve all the credit," Stubbs said. "When you find yourself in a 3-0 lead, you think 'what's going on?' But the lads took their chances on the counter and were really positive."
Rangers boss Ally McCoist lamented his side's defensive mistakes but stressed that - sitting six points behind league leaders Hearts - the title race will be "a marathon" and not a sprint.
Tinkers' Heart plea
MSPs are to be asked to back a campaign to protect a stone heart which has been central to the culture of travelling people in Scotland for centuries.
The Tinkers' Heart is a pattern of quartz stones which was laid at an Argyll cross-roads in the 1700s.
Generations of Scottish Travellers have used it as a wedding place and for children to be blessed.
Holyrood's public petitions committee will be urged to back a campaign to preserve it.
The committee will be addressed by Jess Smith, an author and campaigner for the rights and recognition of travelling people and their culture.
Economic boost
The Scottish economy is continuing to recover with performance at pre-recession levels, according to a survey.
The Bank of Scotland business monitor found turnover trends and expectations comparable with those of 2007.
It said a "surge" in economic activity last year was maintained, suggesting the recovery will continue into 2015.
Of the firms surveyed, 49% reported that turnover had increased over the three months to August.
