Mr and Mrs Wilson: We see Gordon brown smiling smugly in a photo on BBC Scotland and calling for 100,000 signatures on a petition on implementation of pre-referendum "vows". But WHAT implementation? From your report it looks like he is on about Labour's minimalist proposals and light years from Devo Max. Hope the Scots will not be conned again.

Alan in Perthshire: Well it seems pretty clear from Ruth Davidson's words (which were loudly cheered) that she and her party have no intentions of delivering substantive devolved powers to Scotland. She and her bosses should be challenged on each of 14 proposals set out by Gordon Brown. If the Tories renege on the pledges, Ruth Davidson and party will suffer a "wipe out".